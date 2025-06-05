Before and After — A North London Home's Underutilized Living Space Is Remodeled Into a Kitchen With Classic Good Looks

The Godfather, the Mona Lisa, and even a little black dress — some things are a classic for a reason. Creating something with a timeless appeal is not an easy feat. It requires a careful combination of comforting, recognizable forms, interspersed with surprising innovations to keep you hooked. It's a formula we can spot within cult classic movies, and genre-making albums, or, alternatively, in this kitchen.

With soft, neutral cabinets and a traditional style, the team at Harvey Jones was able to place all the focus on the stunning Arabescato marble, for a space that reads classic, while maintaining plenty of exciting allure.

So, how did this kitchen makeover come about? We spoke to the designers behind its reinvention to get their advice on balancing classic features and modern design.

Before

With gorgeous, original architecture and plenty of natural light, this space had the bones of a beautiful home.

"This room was originally the living room and was simply an underutilized space at the back of the house. It did, however, have beautiful French patio doors that brought in loads of natural light, but it wasn’t being used to its full potential in its previous layout," explains Jevon Bates, kitchen sales designer at Harvey Jones.

These attributes were, however, overshadowed by the awkwardly cluttered room design. With open shelved storage units shoved into every spare corner, the room feels as if it is overflowing with the owner's belongings, a far cry from the curated beauty of the kitchen that now stands in its place. However, his client, Anna, had a vision for the space.

"Anna saw the opportunity to completely transform how the home worked for her family. By swapping the original kitchen and living room, she was able to bring the kitchen into the brightest, most inviting part of the house," says Jevon.

Seeing beyond the existing function and the interiors and stepping into a more creative mindset is the most helpful approach in redesigning a home. Pick out existing architectural features that speak to you, and build your space around them.

"The light from the French doors was a key influence — we wanted to amplify that natural brightness, which is why we kept the cabinetry tones soft and introduced open shelving," says Jevon. "The kitchen layout also took cues from the original proportions of the room, allowing us to create zones that feel purposeful without interrupting the flow."

After

The client sourced all her own hardware, making for an even more personal kitchen design. (Image credit: Harvery Jones)

Behind every beautiful kitchen, there is an expertly curated Pinterest board. "Anna came to her design appointment with a brilliant Pinterest board and a clear vision for the space," says Jevon. "She knew she wanted something light and bright, but also warm and welcoming," he explains.

This coveted cross-section of warmth and brightness can be hard to achieve, leaving you carefully treading the line between sterility and moodiness.

"We worked closely to bring that to life by introducing natural oak for texture, fluted glass cabinets for interest, and open shelving to add personality," says Jevon, "Soft paint tones tied it all together to create a calming space that is full of character."

The paint tone, a warm, creamy beige, reminiscent of the much-loved cashmere kitchen trend, lends the space this ideal combination of coziness and light, rooting the room in a welcoming, warm atmosphere, without having to introduce any typically 'cozy', darker tones.

"The kitchen needed to be the true heart of the home. That is, a warm, sociable space for the whole family. But just as importantly, it had to reflect Anna’s personal style and creativity," he explains, "She was really focused on the finer details, from selecting the right handles and color palette to choosing a worktop that felt unique and expressive."

By working so closely alongside one another and allowing for a truly collaborative design process, the final space is a true lovechild of the brand's design approach and the client's personal style.

Bringing the same, warm paint tone to the door frame helps create a more cohesive design. (Image credit: Harvey Jones)

"Our design styles were very aligned, which made it easy to trust one another and have open, creative conversations," explains Jevon. "Anna brought a clear, creative vision to the table – we worked to shape those ideas into a beautifully balanced, functional kitchen that truly reflects her lifestyle," he says.

An open, collaborative approach allowed both Jevon and Anna to create a space that felt like an honest representation of both of their creative visions, combining the expertise Jevon has amassed throughout his career with that much-needed personal touch that only the homeowner can supply.

But Anna did not save this approach solely for her kitchen; she brought the same level of thoughtful consideration to the interior design throughout her home.

"She was kind enough to give me a full tour of her home, and you could see how thoughtfully each room had been curated," Jevon comments.

In many ways, it should be no surprise that this kitchen turned out as beautiful as it did; it is not often that a designer has the opportunity to collaborate with a client who is as detail-oriented and design-obsessed as they are.

"It was a smooth process overall," Jevon admits, "but one area that went through a few iterations was the dresser section to the left of the oven. We spent some time refining that part of the layout to ensure it was as functional as it was beautiful. And I’m glad we did, because it became a real highlight of the finished kitchen."

A mix of open shelving and pocket door cabinetry allows for a space that feels homely, without looking cluttered. (Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Modern, yet vintage, and light, yet warm, the most impressive part of this design is how the team managed to capture multiple conflicting elements in one cohesive design. When trying to create this careful balance, the devil is in the details. The exact tone and shape of the brass hardware and the exact slab of marble should all come together in a seamless, natural way.

"The cabinetry was finished in a combination of light oak and a soft white, to keep things natural and airy," explains Jevon, "We discussed the overall palette and made sure everything worked in harmony, including choosing a slightly more dramatic stone for the worktop and kitchen splashback to act as a statement moment. The antique brass ironmongery chosen adds a little traditional elegance but also helps to contrast and cut through all the clean surfaces."

The brassware and the marble for the kitchen countertops were both sourced by the client herself, ensuring there was no deviation from her vision for the kitchen. The antique feel of the brass fittings and the striking modernism of the richly veined marble come together to form a design equilibrium, complementing the classic style of the Shaker cabinets and warm tones.

"The foundation of the kitchen is very classic, Shaker cabinetry and a refined, neutral colour scheme. But the styling and details introduce more modern elements," Jevon says, "The shelf above the range is a contemporary feature that adds functionality and an opportunity for creative styling, while the green Crittall-style doors and windows bring a subtle industrial edge that keeps the overall look fresh and modern."

The combination of luxurious materials and warm, neutral tones results in a space that feels comforting, yet impressive. In fact, this kitchen has sparked a renewed appreciation for Shaker kitchens in us.

However, if classic styles and neutrals aren't your thing, you may feel more at home in this super modern, creative and colorful kitchen design.