Jute rugs are trending because they go with literally everything - here are the 12 best

When in doubt, a jute rug is always a winner. The minimalist homeowner's go-to, the golden fiber of jute is the perfect underfoot accompaniment to a neutral scheme.

Bringing warmth, texture and a feeling of nature to a space, a jute rug works under your coffee table to zone the space, looks beautiful when layered in a bedroom for a cozy, textured effect, and is the perfect living room rug.

12 jute rugs to add to your shopping basket

Round jute rugs

Seemingly never going out of fashion, it's about time you added one to your space. Here are 12 that I'd take home in a heartbeat.

From $33.99 (opens in new tab) Natural fiber farmhouse area rug View at Overstock (opens in new tab) This round area rug is an absolute steal from Overstock. Handwoven in jute, it would work under a round coffee table, or layered with two other rugs to form a textured feel underfoot. From $78 (opens in new tab) Handwoven lorne oval rug View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) An oval jute rug with a spiralling pattern. Available in a variety of sizes, it's flat-woven, suitable for low-traffic areas, just remember a rug pad underfoot to avoid slippage. $45.99 (opens in new tab) Casella machine woven jute rug View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Available in a variety of sizes, this playful round rug has extra detail with a distinct circular pattern to elevate your floor and provide that little extra interest and texture.

Jute runners

From $79.20 (opens in new tab) Cali natural fiber braided rug View at Ballard Designs (opens in new tab) The cali natural fiber area rug is handwoven in braids of natural jute. The borders are serged for a nicely finished look and to avoid it from fraying. $96 Hempy hand woven jute runner View at La Redoute (opens in new tab) This 100 percent jute rug is available in two different lengths and has been specially crafted for hallways or narrow rooms. I like the idea of placing it at the foot of the bed as a stylish bedside rug. From $86.99 (opens in new tab) Martha Stewart handmade rug View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Help to connect different rooms in the home with this jute runner, available in a variety of lengths. It's handmade, stain resistant, and will sit well in an entryway.

Colored jute rugs

$147 Babak jute rug View at La Redoute (opens in new tab) This terracotta-tinged jute rug is 100 percent jute and an artisanal creation, meaning every rug is different. I also like the fringed tassels for a bit of extra texture. From $37.49 (opens in new tab) Safavieh rug View at Overstock (opens in new tab) This is a bargain buy and is available in a selection of interesting colors. The brighter tones are a little garish, but I like the pink which could serve as a bold pop in a neutral color scheme in a nursery. From $98 (opens in new tab) Evergreen jute rug View at Annie Selke (opens in new tab) This green jute is calling to me, giving even more of a natural feel in this deep forest green tone. Its darker shade also means you can really see the definition too.

Rectangular jute rugs

From $158 (opens in new tab) Kelan ivory handwoven jute rug View at Annie Selke (opens in new tab) This might be my favorite jute rug of them all as you can really see the texture, definition and craftsmanship which makes it so beautiful. It has a slight geometric pattern too which is oh so subtle. From $5,700 (opens in new tab) Mojave rug View at Armadillo (opens in new tab) Ok, so it's a little more on the expensive side but it's worth featuring because I'm so in love with this brand new collection from Armadillo. You can also order sample swatches so you know just how quality this jute rug really is. From $128.99 (opens in new tab) Flatwoven dana jute rug View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) I love the uneven texture of this flatwoven piece from Anthropologie. It gives it a real handmade feel and makes it look far more expensive than it is. It's available in a variety of sizes too.

Why are jute rugs the perfect minimalist piece of decor?

John Pawson's home in Oxfordshire, UK (Image credit: Phaidon)

Even an ultra-minimalist who wants as little decor as possible in their home can't deny the impact of a rug. Helping to zone space, create a focal point, a rug is really a fantastic decorative tool.

Minimalists looking for rugs that fit their aesthetic and work as a tool at the same time should look no further than a jute rug. From leading architect and renowned minimalist John Pawson (opens in new tab)(above) to London design firm, Studio Nune (opens in new tab), to the soothing colors used by Danish studio Norm Architects (opens in new tab), all the most popular minimalist designers have completed one design or another with the addition of a simple jute rug.

Jute rugs have long been fashionable, favored for their natural look and working to soften just about every room in the home. They are made from jute plants, grown in Asia, but a lot of their appeal comes from the budget friendly price point you can find them at.

Armadillo has just launched its latest rug collection, Mojave (opens in new tab), made with an Indo Nepali hand-knotted Tibetan weave and inspired by ephemeral desert landscapes. Mojave is available in three soothing tones - Natural, Cashew and Laurel. They are all beautiful, if on the pricey side. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more interesting patterns, A Rum Fellow (opens in new tab) have worked on jute combinations which mean you get the natural look with a touch of pattern and interest, instead of the standard flat weave. On the more budget friendly end of the scale, the likes of La Redoute (opens in new tab) and even Wayfair (opens in new tab) are always a great shout.