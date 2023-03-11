Jute rugs are trending because they go with literally everything - here are the 12 best
These 12 jute rugs are in my shopping basket and they should be in yours too - they work in minimalist schemes or to link more maximalist designs
When in doubt, a jute rug is always a winner. The minimalist homeowner's go-to, the golden fiber of jute is the perfect underfoot accompaniment to a neutral scheme.
Bringing warmth, texture and a feeling of nature to a space, a jute rug works under your coffee table to zone the space, looks beautiful when layered in a bedroom for a cozy, textured effect, and is the perfect living room rug.
12 jute rugs to add to your shopping basket
Round jute rugs
Seemingly never going out of fashion, it's about time you added one to your space. Here are 12 that I'd take home in a heartbeat.
From $33.99
This round area rug is an absolute steal from Overstock. Handwoven in jute, it would work under a round coffee table, or layered with two other rugs to form a textured feel underfoot.
From $78
An oval jute rug with a spiralling pattern. Available in a variety of sizes, it's flat-woven, suitable for low-traffic areas, just remember a rug pad underfoot to avoid slippage.
$45.99
Available in a variety of sizes, this playful round rug has extra detail with a distinct circular pattern to elevate your floor and provide that little extra interest and texture.
Jute runners
From $79.20
The cali natural fiber area rug is handwoven in braids of natural jute. The borders are serged for a nicely finished look and to avoid it from fraying.
$96
This 100 percent jute rug is available in two different lengths and has been specially crafted for hallways or narrow rooms. I like the idea of placing it at the foot of the bed as a stylish bedside rug.
From $86.99
Help to connect different rooms in the home with this jute runner, available in a variety of lengths. It's handmade, stain resistant, and will sit well in an entryway.
Colored jute rugs
$147
This terracotta-tinged jute rug is 100 percent jute and an artisanal creation, meaning every rug is different. I also like the fringed tassels for a bit of extra texture.
From $37.49
This is a bargain buy and is available in a selection of interesting colors. The brighter tones are a little garish, but I like the pink which could serve as a bold pop in a neutral color scheme in a nursery.
From $98
This green jute is calling to me, giving even more of a natural feel in this deep forest green tone. Its darker shade also means you can really see the definition too.
Rectangular jute rugs
From $158
This might be my favorite jute rug of them all as you can really see the texture, definition and craftsmanship which makes it so beautiful. It has a slight geometric pattern too which is oh so subtle.
From $5,700
Ok, so it's a little more on the expensive side but it's worth featuring because I'm so in love with this brand new collection from Armadillo. You can also order sample swatches so you know just how quality this jute rug really is.
From $128.99
I love the uneven texture of this flatwoven piece from Anthropologie. It gives it a real handmade feel and makes it look far more expensive than it is. It's available in a variety of sizes too.
Why are jute rugs the perfect minimalist piece of decor?
Even an ultra-minimalist who wants as little decor as possible in their home can't deny the impact of a rug. Helping to zone space, create a focal point, a rug is really a fantastic decorative tool.
Minimalists looking for rugs that fit their aesthetic and work as a tool at the same time should look no further than a jute rug. From leading architect and renowned minimalist John Pawson (opens in new tab)(above) to London design firm, Studio Nune (opens in new tab), to the soothing colors used by Danish studio Norm Architects (opens in new tab), all the most popular minimalist designers have completed one design or another with the addition of a simple jute rug.
Jute rugs have long been fashionable, favored for their natural look and working to soften just about every room in the home. They are made from jute plants, grown in Asia, but a lot of their appeal comes from the budget friendly price point you can find them at.
Armadillo has just launched its latest rug collection, Mojave (opens in new tab), made with an Indo Nepali hand-knotted Tibetan weave and inspired by ephemeral desert landscapes. Mojave is available in three soothing tones - Natural, Cashew and Laurel. They are all beautiful, if on the pricey side. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more interesting patterns, A Rum Fellow (opens in new tab) have worked on jute combinations which mean you get the natural look with a touch of pattern and interest, instead of the standard flat weave. On the more budget friendly end of the scale, the likes of La Redoute (opens in new tab) and even Wayfair (opens in new tab) are always a great shout.
