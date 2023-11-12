'It's one of the best places to buy lamps!' Anthropologie lighting is so good right now, and these 12 pieces are the best

According to interior designers, lighting is the jewelry of the home. Surprisingly, it's not the big items like sofas and dining tables that make the most impact; it turns out that lighting takes the lead.

Why, you might ask? In short, lighting is key to setting the mood in a space. It has the power to evoke feelings of coziness and warmth, accentuate specific colors and shadows, and add the final, dramatic touch to any room.

If you're unsure where to begin your journey into lighting design, look no further than Anthropologie. Interior designers and editors alike are singing their praises of the brand’s thoughtfully curated collection of lighting fixtures. Whether your style is minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, these are the best pieces from Anthropologie, catering to every taste and budget. Of course, if there's nothing here that suits your home, you can also check out Anthropologie's full collection of lighting.

Best lamps at Anthropologie

Donut Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $178 Juxtaposing marble with velvet, this mid-century modern lamp is cozily refined. Its elegant emerald green hue and brass accents make it well-suited to elevate any room. Lulu Floor Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $898 This towering velvet floor lamp may be a bit of a splurge - but is it worth it? We think so. Available in inviting tones like rust, pink, and moss, this eye-catching piece offers a lived-in yet elegant vibe. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Marana Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $248 Antique and sculptural, this piece harmoniously combines black ceramic with a soft linen lampshade. Pair with your favorite art books or decorative objects for an elevated, gallery-like atmosphere.

Best sconces at Anthropologie

Dippy Sconce View at Anthropologie Price: $228 Create your own personal getaway with this timeless lighting fixture. Transform your space with a vintage flair, evoking the ambiance of a luxury hotel. Santorini Sconce View at Anthropologie Price: $199 Perfect for minimalists, this sconce’s plaster finish is straight out of Santorini. Its domed mushroom shade is ideal for showcasing a beloved art piece while introducing a compelling texture. Draped Chain Sconce View at Anthropologie Price: $1,090 Walls deserve jewelry too! Abundant suspended brass chains create a tassel-like effect, reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

Best Chandeliers At Anthropologie

Tiered Tapers Chandelier View at Anthropologie Price: $2,600 Perfect for hosting candlelit dinners with friends and family, this one-of-a-kind piece radiates warmth, inviting ambiance, and chic style. Comprising a blend of metal and agar wood, this tiered chandelier embodies unpretentious charm. Harriet Pleated Chandelier View at Anthropologie Price: $498

Boasting pleated lampshades, this chandelier seamlessly marries timeless elegance with a refreshing modern touch, thanks to its sleek lines. Cloud Chandelier View at Anthropologie Price: $1,098 Just as no two clouds are identical, this marbled glass cloud chandelier is incredibly unique. Capturing the essence of nature, this piece not only makes a bold statement, but is sure to add a touch of whimsy to your living space.

Best Pendant Lights At Anthropologie

Tala Loop Sphere IV Pendant View at Anthropologie Price: $290 This pendant light showcases a bold matte finish, lending an industrial touch with its star-inspired frame. Available in both dark gray and gold options, it introduces a modern edge that complements a variety of design aesthetics. Onn Pendant View at Anthropologie Price: $1,045 Designed by Arturo Alvarez, this handcrafted pendant light is uniquely crafted with stainless steel mesh, allowing light to pass through small openings, resulting in a gentle and ethereal ambiance. Hang it over an accent table for an elegant statement. Less Is More Lourdes Small Pendant View at Anthropologie Price: $298 When in doubt, go back to basics. This bronze pendant light proves just that with its luxe copper finish and understated design.

What do I need to check before buying lighting from Anthropologie?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Proper lighting is essential for every space as it can be used to add depth, accentuate focal points, and create a cozy ambiance. Anthropologie Home Stylist Anne White goes so far as to describe light as a form of art.

While there are some general guidelines, such as hanging pendants and chandeliers about 30 to 36 inches above the center of your dining table, there are few strict, universally applicable rules for lighting your space. However, as a general rule of thumb, a room's lighting should complement its architectural elements, especially in a living room, where a home’s most striking features are often found.

To determine the most suitable lighting for your specific space, take a good look at the area in question. Consider whether adding a hanging light would introduce tasteful drama to the space or potentially obstruct sightlines. Similarly, evaluate the placement of lamps, like the one on your bedside table—should it be closer to or farther from your bed for practical use? These considerations will vary depending on individual preferences and the unique characteristics of your space.

And one more tip from us, if you're planning on installing a light on a dimmer switch, check first whether the piece you're choosing is compatible. While it may still work, an incompatible light (or lightbulb) can cause flickering, clicking noises and even damage to your home's circuits.

If you ever find yourself uncertain about how to illuminate your space effectively, don't hesitate to seek guidance from a lighting expert. Keep in mind that lighting offers ample opportunities for personalization. Ultimately, your space is yours to customize according to your preferences, so have fun with it and create an atmosphere that reflects your unique style and needs.