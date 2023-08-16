The 12 best sisal rugs - durable decor that easily brings whole room schemes together

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Steeped in history, sisal is extracted from the leaves of the Agave Sisalana plant. Praised for its durable and long-lasting fibers, Sisal was originally found in the Mexican city of Sisal in Yucatán, Mexico. Traded across the globe for much of the 19th century, sisal was a product of the new world and continues to be a natural choice for contemporary rug makers too.

Whilst jute is strong and feels softer, sisal’s superpower is strength and durability, it’s built to last. To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you’re fascinated by sisal and its enduring appeal, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces.

Best Round Sisal Rugs

1. Minimal Sisal Rug View at Target Material: Sisal Size: 8' Price: $303.99 A classic design, this 100% sisal material is a subtle yet stunning round rug. It would make a durable foundation for a coastal inspired scheme. Paired with an armchair and side table, this Target rug can do no wrong. 2. Natural Sisal Rug View at Wayfair Material: Jute & Sisal Size: 8' Price: $209.99 Add texture to your interior with this charming sisal and jute rug from Wayfair. The circular shapes softens the look of the design and sets the scene for a beautiful entrance to your home. 3. Navy Border Round Rug View at Wayfair Material: Jute & Sisal Size: 4' Price: $67.99 Rings of smart navy blue finish this textured jute and sisal Wayfair rug. Durable and lightweight, this rug would be perfect for contemporary entranceways. It would seamlessly fit into beach and coastal schemes, as blue patterned rugs tend to.

Best Patterned Sisal Rugs

1. Wave Sisal Rug View at Wayfair Material: Jute & Sisal Size: 8' x 10' Price: $599.99 Waves of jute and sisal create an enticing sense of movement on this large rug. The large scale pattern accentuates the natural texture of this sisal rug wonderfully. 2. Striped Sisal Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Sisal Size: 8' x 10' Price: $799 A striped canvas for your floor, this 100% natural sisal rug would work well with complementary neutral furniture and accessories. Yarn-dyed and expertly woven, this is a rug built to last. 3. Diamond Sisal Rug View at Amazon Material: Jute Size: 4' x 6' Price: $64.20 Enjoy all the durability and appearance of sisal but with the softness of jute. The small-scale geometric rug pattern adds a contemporary touch to this earthy design.

Best Large Sisal Rugs

1. Clean Sisal Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Sisal Size: 8' x 10' Price: $790 Create a warm and inviting room with this pure sisal rug. Layer with a colorful or patterned plush area rug for a comfortable and elegant interior. 3. Black & Sisal Rug View at Target Material: Sisal & Jute Size: 8' x 10' Price: $565 The black border on this sisal rug adds an edge of sophistication to this textured rug. Create a graceful interior scheme by pairing this rug with complementary tones of black and white. 3, Golden Sisal Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Sisal Size: 8' x 10' Price: $399 Tightly woven, this golden sisal rug lights up the room. You can introduce it to high-traffic areas like living rooms, thanks to its inherent durabilty.

Best Colorful Sisal Rugs

1. Green Spiral Sisal Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton, Jute & Sisal Size: 8' x 10' Price: $299.99 Spirals of green dance around this Wayfair rug, it brings you all of the texture of jute and sisal. Its flatweave nature makes it lightweight so it's an ideal way to add color to high-traffic areas like entrances and hallways. 2. Red Border Sisal Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Seagrass & Sisal Size: 6' x 11' Price: $550 Hand-made with seagrass and sisal, this rug features a small touch of color but still makes a big impact. The bold red border gives the design an elegant finish but the sisal remains the star of the show. 3. Colorful Circle Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton, Jute & Sisal Size: 7' Price: $174.99 A series of colors is woven into this eclectic round sisal rug. Not only does it makes this floor piece incredibly fun, it also makes it easy to pair with a variety of furniture, lighting and accessories.