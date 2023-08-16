The 12 best sisal rugs - durable decor that easily brings whole room schemes together
The 12 best sisal rugs as chosen by the Livingetc team for their subtle pattern, their soft colors and their warmth underfoot
Steeped in history, sisal is extracted from the leaves of the Agave Sisalana plant. Praised for its durable and long-lasting fibers, Sisal was originally found in the Mexican city of Sisal in Yucatán, Mexico. Traded across the globe for much of the 19th century, sisal was a product of the new world and continues to be a natural choice for contemporary rug makers too.
Whilst jute is strong and feels softer, sisal’s superpower is strength and durability, it’s built to last. To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you’re fascinated by sisal and its enduring appeal, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces.
Best Round Sisal Rugs
Material: Sisal
Size: 8'
Price: $303.99
A classic design, this 100% sisal material is a subtle yet stunning round rug. It would make a durable foundation for a coastal inspired scheme. Paired with an armchair and side table, this Target rug can do no wrong.
Material: Jute & Sisal
Size: 8'
Price: $209.99
Add texture to your interior with this charming sisal and jute rug from Wayfair. The circular shapes softens the look of the design and sets the scene for a beautiful entrance to your home.
Material: Jute & Sisal
Size: 4'
Price: $67.99
Rings of smart navy blue finish this textured jute and sisal Wayfair rug. Durable and lightweight, this rug would be perfect for contemporary entranceways. It would seamlessly fit into beach and coastal schemes, as blue patterned rugs tend to.
Best Patterned Sisal Rugs
Material: Jute & Sisal
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $599.99
Waves of jute and sisal create an enticing sense of movement on this large rug. The large scale pattern accentuates the natural texture of this sisal rug wonderfully.
Material: Sisal
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $799
A striped canvas for your floor, this 100% natural sisal rug would work well with complementary neutral furniture and accessories. Yarn-dyed and expertly woven, this is a rug built to last.
Material: Jute
Size: 4' x 6'
Price: $64.20
Enjoy all the durability and appearance of sisal but with the softness of jute. The small-scale geometric rug pattern adds a contemporary touch to this earthy design.
Best Large Sisal Rugs
Material: Sisal
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $790
Create a warm and inviting room with this pure sisal rug. Layer with a colorful or patterned plush area rug for a comfortable and elegant interior.
Material: Sisal & Jute
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $565
The black border on this sisal rug adds an edge of sophistication to this textured rug. Create a graceful interior scheme by pairing this rug with complementary tones of black and white.
Best Colorful Sisal Rugs
Material: Cotton, Jute & Sisal
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $299.99
Spirals of green dance around this Wayfair rug, it brings you all of the texture of jute and sisal. Its flatweave nature makes it lightweight so it's an ideal way to add color to high-traffic areas like entrances and hallways.
Material: Seagrass & Sisal
Size: 6' x 11'
Price: $550
Hand-made with seagrass and sisal, this rug features a small touch of color but still makes a big impact. The bold red border gives the design an elegant finish but the sisal remains the star of the show.
Which is better - jute or sisal?
Often mislabeled and misunderstood for being the same material, sisal, and jute are vastly different materials and offer different solutions. Whilst sisal is indigenous to Mexico, Jute is more commonly found in the more humid and rain-dense climates of the Indian subcontinent. Whilst Sisal is extracted from the leaves of the Agave Sisalana plant, Jute fibers are extracted from the stalks of the Corchorus plant which means that the fibers themselves are rich in lignin and cellulose which makes them softer and more pliable. Sisal on the hand is stiffer and more resilient to water and aging.
As rugs, both of these materials have a lot to offer. “Sisal is a stiffer fiber and feels rough underfoot. It is durable and can be woven tightly lending itself well to stair runners and runners. Jute is a softer material and is more suited for living spaces and bedrooms rather than high-traffic zones,” says Elisabeth Lyons Becker, Design Director at MDI Interior Design. It’s not a question of whether jute or sisal is better but a question of which material suits your needs and your space best. Both of these natural materials make for beautiful rugs and honor ancient crafts of weaving. Bring jute into your living areas and let sisal tackle the entrances and hallways to maximize their strengths.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
