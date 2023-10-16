These are the 3 most luxe kitchen colors that designers love which exude elegance and sophistication

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A kitchen renovation is a huge decision that involves a lot of planning and a large financial undertaking, but it's also a very exciting time. It offers an opportunity for you to fix all the things you've been complaining about in your previous space and implement that new feature you've always wanted. But before you get onto all of that, you first need to decide on a color.

Picking a color for your kitchen, whether it's for a full renovation or just to give your cabinets a fresh lick of paint, can be an overwhelming decision. Ensuring that the color is to your taste and suits the space is vitally important in creating a modern kitchen you'll be happy with for the foreseeable. Since it's a part of the home that we tend to spend lots of time in, most of us want our kitchen to exude a sense of luxury, and besides expensive countertop materials and all the latest gadgets, color plays a more important role than you might think.

To help you navigate the kitchen color market, we asked some experts for their advice. Together, they've offered us three shades and finishes that will instantly make your kitchen look and feel expensive, and here's what they are.

1. Cashmere

(Image credit: Davonport)

'One color that screams luxury, style, and timelessness is cashmere,' says Richard Davonport, managing director at the luxury kitchen brand Davonport. This type of warm neutral has been prominent in recent color trends and simply radiates luxe vibes.

This color also lends itself to a variety of different styles and designs. 'From modern to traditional, gloss to shaker, cashmere is a great choice,' says Richard. When selecting a color it's important to consider how the shade fits with your existing or desired style, but the great advantage of a soft and creamy cashmere is that it's a versatile shade that fits almost any aesthetic.

'This hue is centered in evoking softness and warmth to a space,' Richard explains. 'It isn't overpowering or too striking, plus it offers a sense of comfort and familiarity that will really make a room feel like home.' We love how this shade makes the kitchen feel welcoming and cocooning, and it works especially well in minimalist kitchens.

2. Black

(Image credit: MKCA. Photo credit: Brooke Holm)

'A black kitchen might not sound exciting, but it really is one of the most chic shades for your kitchen,' says 210 Design House Senior Designer, Alexander Adducci. 'Black, with its dramatic allure, possesses the power to command attention and stand as the focal point of the space.'

This stylish kitchen idea promises to instantly elevate your space, as long as it's done right. 'It really all depends on what look you’re trying to achieve, though,' says Alexander. A black kitchen will look luxe, but for some, it might be too harsh or feel cold, in which case you can emulate the effect of black with an equally deep statement shade. Dark greens, blues, and purples have a similar striking effect and look just as sumptuous and sophisticated.

3. High gloss finishes

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Okay, we cheated a little here because this next paint idea isn't a color at all, but a finish. Alexander recommends utilizing your paint finish to give a nod to glamour, and rumor has it that high gloss kitchens are making a comeback.

'High-gloss lacquered finishes, especially in the rich grain of eucalyptus or other wood veneers, exude a sense of luxury,' he says. 'For an extra touch of opulence, consider infusing a pop of color, complemented by brass hardware and finishes, ensuring your kitchen radiates a unique blend of extravagance and personality.'

Opting for a luxe glossy finish gives you free rein on color to find something that really suits your space, without compromising on a luxury feel. Take these tips into account for your next kitchen renovation - or if you're planning to give the space a little update - and your kitchen is sure to have a more expensive and luxurious feel.

Our favorite shades