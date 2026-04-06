These Solo Stove Torches Might Be the Most Dynamic, Exciting Way to Light Your Garden Paths
It may only be spring, but I'm pretty sure I've already found the must-have garden accessory for summer 2026
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At long last, we finally seem to be leaving the endless gray slog of winter behind, replacing it instead with the sun and hope of spring. Warm nights spent in the garden no longer feel like a distant fantasy, but a near reality, and I'm ready to get planning. This year, I'm sorting out my garden's lighting early, and I don't want to speak too soon, but I think I've already found the must-have garden lights for 2026.
Last year, I spent a good amount of time (read: several months) conducting research into all the best garden lighting ideas on the market, and while I found a few highlights, my newest find has already trumped them all.
From the brand behind my favorite outdoor heater of 2025, this year, Solo Stove has set its sights beyond firepits. With all the same super-smart fire tech the brand is known for, the Mesa Garden Torch (which are available at John Lewis) is the perfect way to bring some warmth and light to your garden path. A major step up from your standard LED pathlights, these torches, with their high-reaching flame, cast your whole garden in a warm glow. So, if you plan to host outdoors this summer, I'd add these to your basket before they inevitably sell out.
Whether used as pathway lighting or dotted around your pool, these garden torches are a sure-fire way to give your outdoor area a serious upgrade this year.
Solo Stove is known for its exceptional, smoke-free firepit designs, and these garden torches are no different. Using the brand's signature 360-degree airflow system, these torches offer a large, intense flame without all the smoke and scent, for hassle-free enjoyment. The integrated fuel system promises a large, powerful flame, with up to five hours of burn time from a single fill, so you can stay toasty through the night. Plus, thanks to the cold-rolled steel frame, your torches should be completely weather-resistant, meaning you won't have to worry about storing them away through the colder months.
The adjustable design allows for two different heights, making it ideal for small patios and sprawling gardens alike, and with only a 5-minute assembly time, you'd be able to enjoy these from the day they arrive.
And it's not just us that's impressed. One reviewer writes, "The product is very good in many ways, and I believe it gives a high value for money purchase. The metalwork manufacturing standard is high. Notably, in terms of quality of metal, the gauge (thickness), the fabrication is thorough (no sharp edges from pressing and stamping, nor scratches, etc.). Backed up by quality and very durable finishing, I can imagine this can last a lifetime."
The only question to remain is whether three will be enough?
Meet the Alternatives
If you're not ready to bring the heat to your garden, these garden uplighters will do the trick. Designed to withstand any weather conditions, these lights can be stuck directly into the ground for an illuminating glow or wall-mounted, for some extra security. No matter how you install them, though, they are sure to give your outdoor area the warm boost it needs.
If you're on the hunt for some more ways to bring chrome decor to your outdoor area, these flame torches are the perfect way to do it. The small, compact design allows for easy refilling with oil or paraffin fuel. Plus, it comes in a set of 6, so one pack should be enough to light your whole garden.
For the best of both worlds, opt for these solar LED lights. They offer the flickering warmth of a real flame, without any of the stress. With three different modes to choose from, you can select a consistent, bright light, a subtle fade, or, for that fire-side feel, the flickering flame effect.
Corston's range of antique brass outdoor lights is one of the most elegant I've seen, especially this tall, slender spotlight. Pair them with other antiqued metallic finish accessories to tie the look together.
Or, if you're searching for something more subtle, these gorgeous fennel-look lights transform your outdoor area into a magical, fairytale garden.
For a more intense, concentrated heat, opt for one of the original Solo Stove firepits instead. They are smoke-free, lightweight, and have a sleek, modern design that would look good in any garden.
Just thinking about the soft, flickering glow and toasty warmth these torches will provide is enough to get me excited about a summer full of garden parties. But before invites get sent out, I'm going to spend some time perfecting my outdoor dining setup.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.