At long last, we finally seem to be leaving the endless gray slog of winter behind, replacing it instead with the sun and hope of spring. Warm nights spent in the garden no longer feel like a distant fantasy, but a near reality, and I'm ready to get planning. This year, I'm sorting out my garden's lighting early, and I don't want to speak too soon, but I think I've already found the must-have garden lights for 2026.

Last year, I spent a good amount of time (read: several months) conducting research into all the best garden lighting ideas on the market, and while I found a few highlights, my newest find has already trumped them all.

From the brand behind my favorite outdoor heater of 2025, this year, Solo Stove has set its sights beyond firepits. With all the same super-smart fire tech the brand is known for, the Mesa Garden Torch (which are available at John Lewis) is the perfect way to bring some warmth and light to your garden path. A major step up from your standard LED pathlights, these torches, with their high-reaching flame, cast your whole garden in a warm glow. So, if you plan to host outdoors this summer, I'd add these to your basket before they inevitably sell out.

Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa Garden Torch £174.99 at John Lewis Whether used as pathway lighting or dotted around your pool, these garden torches are a sure-fire way to give your outdoor area a serious upgrade this year. Solo Stove is known for its exceptional, smoke-free firepit designs, and these garden torches are no different. Using the brand's signature 360-degree airflow system, these torches offer a large, intense flame without all the smoke and scent, for hassle-free enjoyment. The integrated fuel system promises a large, powerful flame, with up to five hours of burn time from a single fill, so you can stay toasty through the night. Plus, thanks to the cold-rolled steel frame, your torches should be completely weather-resistant, meaning you won't have to worry about storing them away through the colder months. The adjustable design allows for two different heights, making it ideal for small patios and sprawling gardens alike, and with only a 5-minute assembly time, you'd be able to enjoy these from the day they arrive. And it's not just us that's impressed. One reviewer writes, "The product is very good in many ways, and I believe it gives a high value for money purchase. The metalwork manufacturing standard is high. Notably, in terms of quality of metal, the gauge (thickness), the fabrication is thorough (no sharp edges from pressing and stamping, nor scratches, etc.). Backed up by quality and very durable finishing, I can imagine this can last a lifetime." The only question to remain is whether three will be enough?

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Just thinking about the soft, flickering glow and toasty warmth these torches will provide is enough to get me excited about a summer full of garden parties. But before invites get sent out, I'm going to spend some time perfecting my outdoor dining setup.

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