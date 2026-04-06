These Solo Stove Torches Might Be the Most Dynamic, Exciting Way to Light Your Garden Paths

It may only be spring, but I'm pretty sure I've already found the must-have garden accessory for summer 2026

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(Image credit: Solo Stove)

At long last, we finally seem to be leaving the endless gray slog of winter behind, replacing it instead with the sun and hope of spring. Warm nights spent in the garden no longer feel like a distant fantasy, but a near reality, and I'm ready to get planning. This year, I'm sorting out my garden's lighting early, and I don't want to speak too soon, but I think I've already found the must-have garden lights for 2026.

Last year, I spent a good amount of time (read: several months) conducting research into all the best garden lighting ideas on the market, and while I found a few highlights, my newest find has already trumped them all.

From the brand behind my favorite outdoor heater of 2025, this year, Solo Stove has set its sights beyond firepits. With all the same super-smart fire tech the brand is known for, the Mesa Garden Torch (which are available at John Lewis) is the perfect way to bring some warmth and light to your garden path. A major step up from your standard LED pathlights, these torches, with their high-reaching flame, cast your whole garden in a warm glow. So, if you plan to host outdoors this summer, I'd add these to your basket before they inevitably sell out.

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Just thinking about the soft, flickering glow and toasty warmth these torches will provide is enough to get me excited about a summer full of garden parties. But before invites get sent out, I'm going to spend some time perfecting my outdoor dining setup.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.