The furniture in my outdoor space is in serious need of an upgrade — the tired pieces haven't weathered well over the years (mainly my fault for not investing in furniture covers to be fair), and they're bringing down the whole vibe. And while it is absolutely a pleasure to see countless beautiful outdoor furniture pieces every day as part of my job, I must admit that it has contributed to my decision paralysis. Every time I see a new stylish design, I change my mind again.

Should I opt for an L-shape garden sofa? Should I opt for separate pieces? What type of outdoor coffee table would pair best? Well, these were all questions I had been asking myself before I came across the Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set from Next — with this set, you don't have to pick; you can have a corner sofa, or matching straight sofas, or one sofa with separate chairs, and all complete with a table that can be adjusted from coffee to dining table height.

This level of flexibility is exactly what you would expect from the best garden furniture, and now my only dilemma is working out which color to go for.

Next Rust Brown Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1,499 at Next UK Dimensions: 3 Seater Sofa x1: W71 x D228 x H70 cm Single Chair x3: W71 x D66 x H70 cm Multi Height Table x1: W75 x D145 x H41/67 cm This stylish, multifunctional 4-piece garden sofa and table set is the answer to flexible seating in your outdoor space. Also available in Natural and Sage Green colorways, it has a natural rattan effect on an aluminium frame, making it as durable as it is versatile. For further flexibility, the table's height can be adjusted from coffee to dining table with a simple click-clack mechanism. The cushions are also showerproof, though it is advised that they're stored or covered during prolonged wet weather. In terms of assembly, only the legs need to be fitted.

Image 1 of 3 I am particularly taken by the detail of the sofa's back frame. (Image credit: Next) An adjustable table that doesn't look like your average adjustable table. (Image credit: Next) These cushions look like comfort personified. (Image credit: Next)

Expressive and purposeful spaces are one of this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends — and what could be more purposeful than a modular set that caters to the changing needs of an outdoor space? Whether relaxing as a family or hosting larger groups, this set can easily transition to suit your needs and mood.

Not only that, but with its multiple layout options, it means it will be suited to almost any type of outdoor space.

One reviewer shares that it's a "Fantastic set, super easy to set up, and love the different ways to lay the seats out." While another adds, "A beautiful piece of furniture, which you can break up and move around the garden to suit." It's no surprise that each review has awarded the set a solid five stars.

With the blurred line between indoor and outdoor living becoming increasingly hazy — in the best way possible — our outdoor spaces should be considered as an extra room of the home, not a disconnected space that requires less thought and attention than our interiors. And this furniture set absolutely captures the essence of an outdoor 'room' of the home.

Next Natural Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1,499 at Next UK If the Rust Brown colorway is not for you, this Natural version is super sleek and sophisticated. Next Sage Green Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1,499 at Next UK Or if you're more of a green lover, this sage green option is a chic ode to the great outdoors.

Alternative Modular Outdoor Furniture

As I mentioned, I see a whole host of stylish-looking furniture sets each day, so it's safe to say I've racked up a few more favorites — here are six alternative modular garden lounge sets that I am also very fond of.

If you're wondering when is the best time to buy garden furniture, you might be interested to know what the experts suggest — hint: it's likely sooner than you think.

