The furniture in my outdoor space is in serious need of an upgrade — the tired pieces haven't weathered well over the years (mainly my fault for not investing in furniture covers to be fair), and they're bringing down the whole vibe. And while it is absolutely a pleasure to see countless beautiful outdoor furniture pieces every day as part of my job, I must admit that it has contributed to my decision paralysis. Every time I see a new stylish design, I change my mind again.

Should I opt for an L-shape garden sofa? Should I opt for separate pieces? What type of outdoor coffee table would pair best? Well, these were all questions I had been asking myself before I came across the Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set from Next — with this set, you don't have to pick; you can have a corner sofa, or matching straight sofas, or one sofa with separate chairs, and all complete with a table that can be adjusted from coffee to dining table height.

This level of flexibility is exactly what you would expect from the best garden furniture, and now my only dilemma is working out which color to go for.

A close up of the back corner of Next's Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set showing the rattan back of the sofa and rust brown cushion with a glass of wine and platter on the table
I am particularly taken by the detail of the sofa's back frame.(Image credit: Next)

Expressive and purposeful spaces are one of this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends — and what could be more purposeful than a modular set that caters to the changing needs of an outdoor space? Whether relaxing as a family or hosting larger groups, this set can easily transition to suit your needs and mood.

Not only that, but with its multiple layout options, it means it will be suited to almost any type of outdoor space.

One reviewer shares that it's a "Fantastic set, super easy to set up, and love the different ways to lay the seats out." While another adds, "A beautiful piece of furniture, which you can break up and move around the garden to suit." It's no surprise that each review has awarded the set a solid five stars.

With the blurred line between indoor and outdoor living becoming increasingly hazy — in the best way possible — our outdoor spaces should be considered as an extra room of the home, not a disconnected space that requires less thought and attention than our interiors. And this furniture set absolutely captures the essence of an outdoor 'room' of the home.

Alternative Modular Outdoor Furniture

As I mentioned, I see a whole host of stylish-looking furniture sets each day, so it's safe to say I've racked up a few more favorites — here are six alternative modular garden lounge sets that I am also very fond of.

If you're wondering when is the best time to buy garden furniture, you might be interested to know what the experts suggest — hint: it's likely sooner than you think.

