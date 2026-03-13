If You Buy One Thing for Your Garden This Year, Make It This 5-Star Rated Modular Outdoor Sofa & Table Set From Next — It Looks As Chic as It Is Versatile
Furniture picking for your garden made simple — this set has it all
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The furniture in my outdoor space is in serious need of an upgrade — the tired pieces haven't weathered well over the years (mainly my fault for not investing in furniture covers to be fair), and they're bringing down the whole vibe. And while it is absolutely a pleasure to see countless beautiful outdoor furniture pieces every day as part of my job, I must admit that it has contributed to my decision paralysis. Every time I see a new stylish design, I change my mind again.
Should I opt for an L-shape garden sofa? Should I opt for separate pieces? What type of outdoor coffee table would pair best? Well, these were all questions I had been asking myself before I came across the Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set from Next — with this set, you don't have to pick; you can have a corner sofa, or matching straight sofas, or one sofa with separate chairs, and all complete with a table that can be adjusted from coffee to dining table height.
This level of flexibility is exactly what you would expect from the best garden furniture, and now my only dilemma is working out which color to go for.
Dimensions: 3 Seater Sofa x1: W71 x D228 x H70 cm
Single Chair x3: W71 x D66 x H70 cm
Multi Height Table x1: W75 x D145 x H41/67 cm
This stylish, multifunctional 4-piece garden sofa and table set is the answer to flexible seating in your outdoor space. Also available in Natural and Sage Green colorways, it has a natural rattan effect on an aluminium frame, making it as durable as it is versatile. For further flexibility, the table's height can be adjusted from coffee to dining table with a simple click-clack mechanism. The cushions are also showerproof, though it is advised that they're stored or covered during prolonged wet weather. In terms of assembly, only the legs need to be fitted.
Expressive and purposeful spaces are one of this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends — and what could be more purposeful than a modular set that caters to the changing needs of an outdoor space? Whether relaxing as a family or hosting larger groups, this set can easily transition to suit your needs and mood.
Not only that, but with its multiple layout options, it means it will be suited to almost any type of outdoor space.
One reviewer shares that it's a "Fantastic set, super easy to set up, and love the different ways to lay the seats out." While another adds, "A beautiful piece of furniture, which you can break up and move around the garden to suit." It's no surprise that each review has awarded the set a solid five stars.
With the blurred line between indoor and outdoor living becoming increasingly hazy — in the best way possible — our outdoor spaces should be considered as an extra room of the home, not a disconnected space that requires less thought and attention than our interiors. And this furniture set absolutely captures the essence of an outdoor 'room' of the home.
Alternative Modular Outdoor Furniture
As I mentioned, I see a whole host of stylish-looking furniture sets each day, so it's safe to say I've racked up a few more favorites — here are six alternative modular garden lounge sets that I am also very fond of.
Size: Sofa: D72 x W159 x H68cm; Coffee table: D38 x W70 x H41cm
Habitat's Multi-Way Garden Modular Sofa Set has a minimalist design that can be reconfigured to suit your space and needs. With beautiful eucalyptus side shelves, a compact coffee table, and removable cushions, the set's robust steel frame ensures durability. Adapt it to a straight set, a corner unit, or even a pair of sun loungers for flexible outdoor living.
Size: H70 x D70 x H40 cm
With a 4.8/5-star rating, the proof is in the pudding, as they say, with this Platform Modular Lounging Set from John Lewis. Also available in Green and Gray colorways, the modern design features lightweight aluminium frames that are rust-proof and weather-resistant, ensuring long-term use. The coffee table doubles as a footstool, and it also has a pull-out side table at one of the sofa ends, along with a storage bag for the cushions.
Size: H60 x W75 x D75cm
Pair it with as many Middle Unit Chairs as you like, along with the matching Garden Coffee Table & Cushion, and you can design your garden lounge set to whatever style and shape takes your fancy. Crafted from naturally weather-resistant eucalyptus wood, this set works just as well indoors as out. The brushed wood of the set also gives the wood grain a lovely textured finish.
39% Off
Size: Sofa: H78cm x W231 x D78 cm; Table: H28 x W80 x L80 cm
Another 4.8/5-star rated set, this chic Temmy Wood Garden Sofa Set by 17 Stories also happens to be 39% off right now. Available in Beige/Green, Black/Walnut, and Gray/Whitewash, as well as this Beige/Natural colorway, it has a contemporary Scandinavian style that would suit any space. Made of solid acacia wood, with UV and weather-resistant frames and table, this set is designed to last.
Size: H83 x W93 x D93 cm
For the crème de la crème of outdoor seating, Soho Home's Odell Outdoor Sofa has got to be it, and this corner module makes it a versatile dream. Featuring a dark-stained iroko fluted wooden frame with an arched back with cut-out detailing, the upholstered cushion in an off-white fabric is also handily removable for added practicality. A much heftier price tag, yes, but just look at it…
15% Off
Size: 269.5 x 206.5 x 67 cm
Also available in 6- and 8-seater options, this Rattan Garden Furniture Set is both a stylish and practical addition for your outdoor space. Made from premium rattan, the set is designed to handle the elements, and the ultra-thick cushions — 25cm — are waterproof, quick-drying, fade-resistant, and removable, allowing you to enjoy your shape-shifting furniture, hassle-free.
If you're wondering when is the best time to buy garden furniture, you might be interested to know what the experts suggest — hint: it's likely sooner than you think.
For more stylish ideas for your garden, home, and beyond, sign up to our newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!