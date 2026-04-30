What do you get when you combine France's favorite online retailer with Britain's go-to shop for affordable home designs? A collaboration of dreams is what you get. La Redoute, founded in 1837, has long provided its customers with reliable, affordable designs, spanning across home and fashion. Today, the website stands as France's top-rated e-commerce platform, with an appeal that reaches far beyond its home country.

And, for the most recent collection, they've teamed up with one of the UK's most trusted home decor brands, MADE. Bringing together a shared commitment to providing people with considered, intentional design at an approachable price point, this debut collection revolves around textiles designed to make your space feel like a sanctuary. A celebration of color and texture, expect bold patterns in rich, deep shades, and inviting, tactile finishes.

"This collection is all about considered design that doesn’t just fit aesthetically, but enhances how we unwind and spend time at home, with rich color palettes and soft textures that layer effortlessly into any space," comments Sarah Link, from La Redoute. To save you time, I've gone through and picked out my favorite pieces, so you can grab them before they sell out.

It can be hard to keep up with the constant stream of exciting collaborations and new releases. Luckily, you don't have to. In our monthly ICYMI, design writer Olivia Wolfe catches you up with all the hottest new homeware releases you might have missed. And, for all your other design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.