This Might Be the Most Stylish Patterned Bedding I've Seen — MADE.COM Just Teamed Up With This Brand (That Has 5 Star Bedding Reviews) for a New Collection
Inviting colors, exciting patterns, and luxurious materials, all at an approachable price point — what's not to love? Here are my favorite pieces
What do you get when you combine France's favorite online retailer with Britain's go-to shop for affordable home designs? A collaboration of dreams is what you get. La Redoute, founded in 1837, has long provided its customers with reliable, affordable designs, spanning across home and fashion. Today, the website stands as France's top-rated e-commerce platform, with an appeal that reaches far beyond its home country.
And, for the most recent collection, they've teamed up with one of the UK's most trusted home decor brands, MADE. Bringing together a shared commitment to providing people with considered, intentional design at an approachable price point, this debut collection revolves around textiles designed to make your space feel like a sanctuary. A celebration of color and texture, expect bold patterns in rich, deep shades, and inviting, tactile finishes.
"This collection is all about considered design that doesn’t just fit aesthetically, but enhances how we unwind and spend time at home, with rich color palettes and soft textures that layer effortlessly into any space," comments Sarah Link, from La Redoute. To save you time, I've gone through and picked out my favorite pieces, so you can grab them before they sell out.
More often than not, printed bedding can feel slightly juvenile, with childish patterns and loud colors. This set, however, couldn't be much more elegant. The thin, green pinstripe pattern is subtle enough not to feel overwhelming, while the contrast-color bow details on the pillowcases bring a bit of playful, coquettish intrigue.
There's a lot of debate around bouclé's style credentials of late, and while a full, bouclé sofa may feel slightly outdated, accessories like this prove there are plenty of ways to use the fabric that still feel interesting and surprising. On this checkerboard cushion, bouclé tiles give texture and tactility, while the teal on the bottom half supplies a subtle touch of color.
Geometric-patterned bedding isn't the easiest to get right — it can often look overwhelming. However, this elegant design is nothing short of perfect. The cool, mid-century modern design-inspired print, in calming hues of baby blue, with a yellow trim, feels elevated and chic. Plus, if you ever crave some simplicity, the neutral, solid-color reverse has you covered.
But, if you want to make more of a statement in your bedroom, this bold bedding set is bound to make an impression. With large, abstract squiggles splashed across it, it brings an artistic feel into your modern bedroom design. The white base keeps things feeling nice and light, so the watercolor-esque brushstrokes can really sing.
A good selection of throw pillows is one of the most effective ways to add texture and color to an otherwise neutral color scheme, and this woven design would be the perfect addition to your collection. The chunky, woven finish brings a modern spin on the classic checked design, providing a textural tactility that makes it feel truly unique.
With the right combination of colors, even the simplest of patterns can feel full of life. And that's exactly the case with the gorgeous knitted throw. Soft pinks and creams provide a comforting base, enlivened by hits of poppy red, and the winning combination of sky blue and chocolate brown ties it all together. It's modern, elegant, and chic, and is going straight into my basket.
I love the look of a cool, seersucker cotton bedding set. Not only does it have an inviting, plush softness, but there's a subtle texture to this bedding trend that feels far more elevated than a classic plain cotton finish. And this set, with its trendy mustard yellow hue and classic check pattern, just oozes Scandi cool. If you're looking for some summertime bedding, this is it.
No color combination has as much lasting appeal as green and pink. In my opinion, you can't get much better than a pink and green living room, or bedroom, or any room, for that matter. The only way to make it better? Throw in some sultry plum tones. That striking combination is exactly what you'll find on this lovely velvet throw pillow. Pastel pink piping frames an olive green front, and a plum-toned back — I don't know which side I love more.
The right curtains can completely transform a room, and this pair, with the rich navy hue and soft, matte velour finish, provide a deep, cocooning coziness that any small living room would benefit from. Complete with a caramel-colored trim for some contrast, these curtains bring a sumptuous elegance that is hard to resist.
It can be hard to keep up with the constant stream of exciting collaborations and new releases. Luckily, you don't have to. In our monthly ICYMI, design writer Olivia Wolfe catches you up with all the hottest new homeware releases you might have missed. And, for all your other design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.