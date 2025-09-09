This Japanese Vase Style Is the Secret to Making Grocery Store Flowers Look Luxe (and a Bit More Minimalist)

Sometimes, it's the details that make all the difference when decorating a room, and that's certainly the case when it comes to adding Japanese-style vases. Traditional designs, which reflect understated and organic shapes alongside colors that range from earthy to rich, are a lesson on sophisticated, pared-back design.

"The result is a perfect balance of utility and beauty: a vase that not only holds flowers but also celebrates the life, texture, and seasonal charm of nature itself," explains interior designer Minako Bryson of Studio Kaimi.

If you're looking to bring the calming appeal of Japanese-style decor into your own home, a vase is a great place to start. Not all the vases you'll find out there to buy are authentically Japanese, undoubtedly, but often take inspiration from the tenets of Japanese ceramic design.

"Traditional Japanese vases are much more than decorative objects," explains Minako Bryson. "They reflect centuries of cultural values, especially a deep connection with nature and the philosophy of wabi-sabi, which finds beauty in simplicity, imperfection, and the passage of time. Originally made for ikebana (flower arranging) or tea ceremonies, these vases combine practicality with artistry."

According to Minako, the simplicity of traditional Japanese vases often allows the beauty of the arranged flowers to become the focal point. "Their shapes and finishes are designed to complement seasonal flowers and natural materials, enhancing the space around them rather than overwhelming it," she says.

Minako Bryson Social Links Navigation Founder of Studio Kaimi Minako Bryson is a Japanese interior designer and the founder of Studio Kaimi, a studio based in South London specializing in timeless and sustainable interiors. With over 15 years of experience, she is known for blending eastern and western influences to create spaces that are beautiful, functional, and meaningful.

When it comes to the most iconic shapes of Japanese vases, there is plenty of variety, "from simple cylindrical forms to rounded jar-like vessels", observes Minako. "Other common shapes include bottle forms with narrow necks, gourd-shaped vases, and intentionally asymmetrical or deformed forms that reflect the natural, imperfect beauty of wabi-sabi."

"Colors also vary widely: deep cobalt blue of Sometsuke, crisp white porcelain, muted black or brown iron glazes, vibrant green Oribe glazes, festive red and gold of Imari, and the soft, accidental gradients of natural ash glazes in Bizen or Shigaraki ware," says Minako.

Below, we've rounded up the most stylish modern vases that nod subtly to some of the features of Japanese design for you to shop, whether that be the color, shape, or overall simplicity.

FAQs

What is a Japanese Imari vase?

"An Imari vase refers to a style of decorative porcelain originating from Arita, Kyushu, that became a major export from the 17th century," explains Yoko Kloeden, the founder of interior design studio Yoko Kloeden Design.

"Traditionally, these vases feature underglaze cobalt blue details overlaid with vibrant reds, golds, and other colors in enamel – a visually rich, ornate aesthetic known as Kinrande. The name “Imari” refers to the port from which these wares were shipped to Europe, where the style had significant influence – so much so that European and Chinese producers began to imitate it," Yoko continues.

Celebrating earthy colors and simplistic form, these Japanese-style vases offer timeless appeal to any room.