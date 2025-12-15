This Is a Find! I Saw Dusk's New Season Range in Person, and I Haven't Stopped Thinking About This Olive Green Armchair Since
Laced with nostalgia and warmth, this brand new edit boldly reimagines 1970s interiors for the modern day
Back in October, I was invited by DUSK to an exclusive showcase of their AW25 homeware collections, and I left the event utterly obsessed with the brand's new Retro Replay edit. Rather than sticking to its typical contemporary style, this unique collection embraces the nostalgia of modern retro decor — swapping the understated palettes and minimalist vibes for a more colorful, characterful aesthetic. Safe to say, it’s a collection that's been on replay in my head ever since.
Centered around rich dark wood furniture, tactile velvet upholstery, and playful prints and patterns, DUSK's head of buying, Jen Mijailovic, says the pieces are designed to mix and match. “Retro Replay is inspired by a blend of sleek mid-century design, bold retro charm, and modern living,” she explains. “The goal is to add warmth, color, and personality to a space — encouraging people to confidently mix nostalgic influences with modern style.”
From this standout olive green armchair and walnut-toned drawers complete with bold geometric grooves, to sculptural oversized table lamps and checkerboard bedding sets in lively orange tones, the collection has something to suit all spaces and budgets. Narrowing it down was incredibly tough, but these are 12 of my favourite pieces.
A great alternative to a full-sized bubble sofa for those with less space, this chic oversized armchair oozes luxury with its iconic pillowy silhouette and rich green velvet upholstery. Offering cloud-like cushioning, it’s the ultimate statement seat for a cozy corner or reading nook.
There are lots of dining chairs to choose from at DUSK, but this one is my absolute favourite. With its softly curved back, rich walnut wood finish, and vibrant orange velvet upholstery, it’s a chair that’s set to brings chic mid-century charm to any dining space — but without the vintage price tag.
I sat on a lot of sofas at the DUSK event — but this one was definitely the most comfortable. With its deep and spacious seats, and signature plump back cushions, it offers the perfect balance of softness and support — and in terms of aesthetics, I love its low-profile look, legless design, and plush olive green velvet upholstery.
Part of the wider Marnie Collection, this retro-inspired bedside boasts a curvaceous silhouette, gorgeous grooved detailing, and striking gold handles. “We went for darker wood tones to help really ground the range — adding depth, warmth, and a touch of sophistication,” says Jen.
The perfect playful nod to 70s design, this glossy bright orange lamp oozes retro charm with its iconic mushroom-shaped shade — while the brushed brass detailing adds a small modern twist. “Statement lighting plays a big role in the collection, with sculptural shapes and unique finishes designed to bring character into any room,” says Jen.
One of the brand’s best-selling pieces, this affordable bed boasts plenty of concealed storage space and has a softly curved headboard for an elegant yet minimalist finish. Best of all, it now also comes upholstered in this bright orange velvet fabric, as part of the new Retro Replay Collection.
Offering a modern take on the classic Persian style, this rug instantly adds warmth and character to any space with its warm and earthy burnt orange tones. Best of all, it comes in a range of sizes, and is also completely machine washable.
Despite being low-profile, laidback, and supremely soft, this chair still feels really chic thanks to its wide and sculptural base and subtle cushion tufting. It’s perfect for a cozy reading corner, and also comes in a warm and earthy chenille dark green finish.
A modern take on a traditional tub chair, this chair would make a lovely addition to the corner of a bedroom or study — and doesn’t take up too much space. I love its classic barrel back silhouette, subtle diamond-tufted detailing, and contemporary tapered wooden legs.
Guaranteed to make a serious statement and bring a sense of richness and warmth into any space, bright red-orange is undoubtedly the hero hue of the Retro Replay collection.
It also happens to be one of the top predicted color trends for 2026 — alongside statement shades like Maximalist Pink and sweet and soft Sensorial Brown.
Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.