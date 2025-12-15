This Is a Find! I Saw Dusk's New Season Range in Person, and I Haven't Stopped Thinking About This Olive Green Armchair Since

Back in October, I was invited by DUSK to an exclusive showcase of their AW25 homeware collections, and I left the event utterly obsessed with the brand's new Retro Replay edit. Rather than sticking to its typical contemporary style, this unique collection embraces the nostalgia of modern retro decor — swapping the understated palettes and minimalist vibes for a more colorful, characterful aesthetic. Safe to say, it’s a collection that's been on replay in my head ever since.

Centered around rich dark wood furniture, tactile velvet upholstery, and playful prints and patterns, DUSK's head of buying, Jen Mijailovic, says the pieces are designed to mix and match. “Retro Replay is inspired by a blend of sleek mid-century design, bold retro charm, and modern living,” she explains. “The goal is to add warmth, color, and personality to a space — encouraging people to confidently mix nostalgic influences with modern style.”

From this standout olive green armchair and walnut-toned drawers complete with bold geometric grooves, to sculptural oversized table lamps and checkerboard bedding sets in lively orange tones, the collection has something to suit all spaces and budgets. Narrowing it down was incredibly tough, but these are 12 of my favourite pieces.

Guaranteed to make a serious statement and bring a sense of richness and warmth into any space, bright red-orange is undoubtedly the hero hue of the Retro Replay collection.

It also happens to be one of the top predicted color trends for 2026 — alongside statement shades like Maximalist Pink and sweet and soft Sensorial Brown.