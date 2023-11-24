Best Christmas decorations on Amazon - 9 stylish options to festoon your home this festive season

It might not be the first place you turn for Christmas decor, but Amazon has some seriously beautiful ornaments on offer if you're looking for fresh ways to decorate this festive season. It's no secret that the Livingetc team has a penchant for high-end homeware, but we're also not ones to snub a good budget-friendly deal from the biggest online shopping giants, which is why we've been on a hunt to find the best Christmas decor options they have to offer. 

Amazon might be the place to turn for an unmissable deal, but there's no sacrificing style here either, although it might take a little bit of extra searching to find the diamonds in the rough. That's why we've trawled through Amazon to find the very best Christmas decorations the retail giant has to offer, and we think you'll be pretty impressed by our picks.

Whether you're looking to refresh your Christmas decorating style or you're looking for some last-minute ornaments to buy ASAP, here are our nine top Christmas decorations from Amazon to get your home holiday ready. 

Four fir tree prints
Botanical Pine Tree Prints

Price: $9.99

When decorating for Christmas, we often overlook our walls. If you're willing to swap out some of your usual pictures or artwork this season, try these botanical fir tree prints in their place. Measuring 8 x 10 inches, they add a vintage feel to your home with each one displaying a different species of evergreen.  

Fireplace mantel with light up olive garlandCURRENTLY ON SALE
Lighted Olive Garland

Price: $26.38

Christmas mantelpiece ideas are a must, and this 6-foot pre-lit garland is the perfect way to add some greenery to liven up your fireplace. The faux olive leaf brings a subtle, Scandi vibe to your living room with its gentle coloring, and it can be used for other decor ideas all year round, too!

A lumbar pillow with nutcracker decor
Christmas Throw Pillow

Price: $9.99

Soft furnishings are commonly overlooked when decorating for the 25th, but all you need to do is swap out some pillow covers. This one fits a 12x20-inch lumbar pillow insert and features a nutcracker design that brings traditional charm to your Christmas living room.

Best Tree Ornaments

Pinecone ornaments
Pinecone Ornaments

Price: $18.99

There's no denying that the Christmas tree is the star of the show this time of year, so decorate yours with some worthy ornaments. Crafted with high-quality blown glass, these pinecone and acorn-inspired options are hand-painted in a golden hue with added sparkles to brighten up your boughs. 

A star Christmas tree topper
Christmas Tree Star Topper

Price: $9.99

At Livingetc, we take tradition very seriously, so a tree topper should be just as special as the moment it represents. Fitted with 20 warm LED lights encased in a woven body, this glowing star option will glitter beautifully from atop your tree for a truly spectacular finishing touch. 

Wooden bead garlandCURRENTLY ON SALE
Wooden Bead Garland

Price: $21.97

If you're more of a minimalist, fear not. For some Scandinavian Christmas decor try these delicate wooden bead garlands. They're a great way to adorn your tree or decorate your fireplace without garish color and pomp. We think they're perfect for a farmhouse-style home, too. 

Best Table Decor

A red Christmas themed tablecloth
Christmas Tablecloth

Price: $32.99

No Christmas meal should be enjoyed without a tablecloth. While they exist for practical purposes, they should still look beautiful, too, and this deep red option is an understated choice for your dining table. It measures 60 x 84 inches and features beautiful bordered details for visual interest. 

Christmas tree coasters
Travertine Drink Coasters

Price: $47.99

These cute coasters are handmade in Connecticut using smooth and heavy travertine for maximum quality, and we love the simple, artisan-style design with the pencil-effect Christmas tree. Dot them around your home to give guests a safe place to put their drinks. 

Reindeer shaped tealight holders
Reindeer Tealight Holders

Price: $23.99

No Christmas table decor is complete without a bit of candlelight, but why not make it fun? These copper reindeer tealight holders promise safety at your table while casting a warm glow about the space. Nestle them amongst your tablescape for extra Christmas joy during your festive feast. 

