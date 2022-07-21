Take a look in Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's luxe Beverly Hills home, on sale for $19.6 million

Set in the heart of Beverly Hills is a sprawling seven-bed modern home complete with it's own theatre, wine room, and a total of 11 bathrooms. With soaring ceilings and elegant white interiors throughout, this really is the sort of luxury property synonymous with the 90210 postal code. Yes, serious Selling Sunset vibes.

The 11,369 sq. ft. home belongs to celebrity couple, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Sofia being best known for her role as the feisty Gloria Delgado in Modern Family and Joe famed for his role in HBO's vampire series True Blood, with its coffered ceilings and palatial furniture, their LA home is fit for the esteemed A-listers

As America's highest paid television actress between 2013 and 2020, it's no surprise that the couple's home is for sale at the hefty price of $19.6 million (opens in new tab). In it, ornate furnishings meet modern luxury resulting in a stunning space full of great interior design ideas.

ENTRYWAY

As you enter the gated property, a sweeping spiral staircase greets you in the spacious entryway. The black doors and curved banister offer a dramatic contrast to the white walls, establishing the monochromatic color scheme that continues throughout the home.

The high ceiling boasts a decorative coffered dome ceiling and chandelier lighting introducing an element of traditional grandeur within the contemporary home. With this elegant architecture, we reckon Gloria Delgado would feel right at home.

KITCHEN

The nearly all-white modern kitchen pairs functionality with luxury. Although the classic wrought iron chandelier has an ornate feel about it, the exposed wooden beams and crown moulded cabinets establish a more cosy atmosphere.

LIVING ROOM

Features meetings at Livingetc have included talk about how panelling on the ceiling could be one of next year's rising interior design trends. It's an easy way to add character to new builds, or to draw the eye to appreciate a vast expanse.

Sofia's take on a statement ceiling is the latter. Never has a living room felt more like liquid gold. The wooden coffered ceiling in the living room seems to shine with lustre which, paired with the French style gilt chairs, gives the space a palatial feel.

DINING ROOM

There's something of the grand French drawing room in this opulent banqueting hall. Perhaps it's the hi shine of the mahogany table, or the five arm chandelier.

What this room does do is nod to the trend for curves in architecture - the rounded windows offer views of the backyard while you eat. Meal times here a fit for royalty.

CINEMA ROOM

Every actor needs their own theatre, and Vergara and Manganiello's does not disappoint. White sofas offer a comfortable cinematic experience and the dark walls and ceilings promise to immerse the audience. The room acts as excellent inspiration for a monochrome interior.

STUDY

Continuing the black and white theme, the study's vaulted ceiling helps to create an airy space to help boost productivity in the home office without sacrificing style.

The modern lamp and studded chairs say sophistication, but the skull wall art adds an element of playfulness to the otherwise serious room.

BATHROOM

A black decorative sculpture makes a thoughtful addition to this muted modern bathroom, one of just eleven in total.

POOL

No LA home would be complete without a pool. Perfect for those balmy Californian summers, the garden is a secluded oasis that features an elegant pool complete with a sun deck.

