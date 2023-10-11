I'm a deals hunter and have found the best Roomba prices in the Amazon Prime Day sales - marked at 50% down

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Every now and again one product emerges as the sales hero - the one with the best mark downs and that everyone wants. This year, it's the Roomba robot vacuum. Amazon Prime Day's Roomba deal prices are stellar, and it's the bit of smart tech that we all need right now, keeping our homes clean so we don't have to.

I've scoured the sales to find the best prices on the most useful models - some are marked 50% down. Here goes.

Shop all of Amazon Prime Day's robot vacuum deals here.

The best Roomba deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO View at Amazon Price: $199.99

Was: $399.99

Save: 50% Best for: Having the longest battery life at this end of the price scale. This particular version has a 20% larger battery than many other Roombas, meaning it lasts a lot longer without charging. But better than that, all you need do is pair it with Alexa, Siri, or your Google Assistantand tell it do things like “clean the bathroom." And it does everything else for you. iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum View at Amazon Price: $699.99

Was: $999.99

Save: 30% Best for: Working across multi textures and looking after itself Woah - the price! But this is the most powerful vacuum Roomba has and the discount is big so I thought it worth including. It's really good at pet hair, at adjusting itself to different textures, and it self empties. You barely have to think, and will wonder how you coped without it. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum View at Amazon Price: $164.99

Was: $299.99

Save: 45% Best for: an entry-level, does-all-you-need option The most afforable Roomba on the market, this has a run time of 'just' 90 minutes, which is low compared to other models but works for normal home life. It's also very good at pet hair and keeping the floors to a happy level of everyday clean. iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop View at Amazon Price: $249

Was: $349.99

Save: 29% Best for: hard floors, making sure they sparkle and shine Right, so this model literally comes with a mop, giving you double the clean as the entry model at nowhere near twice the price. It's ideal for hard floors - it vacuums and mops at the same time. Incredible. Roomba Combo™ j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop View at Amazon Price: $799.99

Was: $1099.99

Save: 27% Best for: all-round excellence This was the model that or reviewer chose as top out of all the robot vacuums on the market, not just Roombas. True, at this price you'd want it to make your dinner too, but if you're serious about getting one, this is the one to get - and time to get it. iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self Emptying Robot Vacuum View at Amazon Price: $349.99

Was: $599.99

Save: 42% Best for: being self-sufficient for up to two months This model empties itself for up to 60 days - two whole months of not having to think about it at all. It has precision tech which means it cleans in straight lines - ideal for carpet - and it can be set to automatically start once you leave the house.

Are Roombas worth it?

(Image credit: irobot)

Yes! When we reviewed the best robot vacuums the Roomba J7+ came out top in all categories against all other brands. Our reviewer said this about iRobot, who makes all Roombas: "iRobot arguably has the most impressive robot vacuums on the market, so it’s no surprise that we chose the iRobot Roomba j7+ as our top pick. This smart robot vacuum can identify things like cords and pet waste and, more importantly, avoid them while it cleans."

All Roombas, not just the j7+, have the same advance tech that other robot vacuums just don't seem to quite manage in one package. As a dog owner I can vouch they're particularly good at pet hair, and as someone who likes their tech to be easy I can promise that it took moment to hook mine up to Alexa.

And as for how clean it keeps the floors? Put it this way, my weekends now have about one extra hour in them thanks to there being one less big chore I have to worry about.

Shop all of the Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals here.