Designers Always Choose This One Type of Shower Glass for Elevated Detail and Added Practicality

When renovating a bathroom, the specifics of the shower door might not be at the top of your priorities, but it's a detail that plays a larger role than you think. Even if you do spare a thought to the shape and frame of your shower panels, the type of glass you use is likely to be an afterthought, but designers all agree there's one specific type that instantly gives your space a more elevated look.

The answer? Fluted glass. The trend for this frosted, privacy glass effect is certainly not new to the design scene, but it's notably a designer favorite for showers. Take a glimpse at any contemporary luxury bathroom and you're highly likely to see this glass detail crop up somewhere, even if it's not used for the shower panels themselves. Not only does the textured effect have the practical benefit of added privacy, but it also offers elegant clean lines for a unique aesthetic. Here, we talk to experts to find out why this shower trend is the best choice for your next bathroom remodel.

(Image credit: Donna Dufresne Interior Design / Photographer: Christopher Dibble)

Fluted or reeded details do wonders for any space, whether used on wood, marble, or glass. The main reason for this is its textural effect. The simple linear detailing of fluting's convex grooves adds just enough visual interest in contrast to a flat surface while still remaining elegant and understated, and that's exactly why it makes such a great modern bathroom idea. In a room dominated by flat, high-gloss surfaces, the textural, blurred effect of fluted glass makes a brilliant statement despite its simplicity.

"Reeded glass has become indeed one of the classic choices in the bathroom space not only in shower screens but also in cabinet doors, lamp surfaces and other details," explains Lisa Lahti, head of design and marketing at bathroom manufacturing brand and design studio, Hietakari. "It is a timeless choice which has references both to classic and mid-century style."

(Image credit: hietakari (@hietakari_official))

Whether you've opted for a walk-in shower idea or an enclosed one, the best way to elevate your panels is to choose fluted glass. Pair it with an on-trend frame like black or brass, and the textural detail will really draw the eye. According to interior designer Donna DuFresne, the added texture brings dimension into the room and creates visual interest. "We like to use metal framing around the glass for contrast and to tie in other features and hardware used in the bathroom," she says. "Reeded glass is also suited for both traditional and contemporary spaces."

When styling fluted shower glass, we love the look of vertical lines that help to add height to a space, but you can opt for a horizontal fluted panel instead. "Combining the two creates a beautiful contrast," says Lisa, or you can use them alongside regular glass panels to really heighten the look. "This type of glass also works best in the spot with a light source to display the beauty of the optical effect it gives the objects behind it," she adds.

Fluted Glass Shower Screen View at Amazon Price: $459

Frame color: Black

(Image credit: hietakari (@hietakari_official))

Besides the aesthetic benefits which, dare we say, don't need any more explanation, there are plenty of practical advantages of choosing fluted or reeded glass for your next shower room idea, too. The most obvious of these is the privacy it creates with the blurred effect. “Reeded glass for a shower enclosure is a great option as it provides privacy without sacrificing light," says Donna. Unlike other frosted glass options that can look dated or untidy, the simplicity of the repetitive linear engraving looks clean and polished, too.

"Also worth mentioning are the low maintenance qualities of the glass as fingerprints and other dirt marks are less visible on it than for example on a popular satin glass," notes Lisa. If you're fed up with battling watermarks on your plain, flat-surfaced shower panel, this textured alternative requires way less upkeep. That being said, if you do want a sparkling shine, Donna notes that cleaning the glass can be a bit more cumbersome than regular glass. "This is why we prefer to install the ribbed side facing out," she says.

(Image credit: hietakari (@hietakari_official))

If you're in the market for a bathroom renovation, this simple addition to your shower doors will instantly elevate your space, especially if you've opted for plain walls. As far as spa bathroom ideas go, designers swear by this small detail and, thanks to its timeless appeal, it promises to serve your bathroom right through until your next remodel.