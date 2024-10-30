Textured Walls Are Still Trending (And Just Got a Whole Lot More Chic Thanks to This Jeremiah Brent Collaboration)

Jeremiah Brent is a beloved name in the Livingetc office. The design guru inspires many of our favorite design ideas and interior tricks, but with many of us still renting, there has only been so many we can actually put into practice in our spaces. But that's all changed thanks to his new peel-and-stick wallpaper collaboration with Tempaper & Co.

Refreshing your walls often raises questions about how to do something unique without overwhelming the space. Will a fresh coat of paint work? What about wall panelling? What kind of wallpaper would be best? But when it comes to the later, we can't deny that recent wallpaper trends have been all about texture.

Whether that's plaster, limewash, or a decorative bas-relief straight on your wall, they're no longer the backdrop, but the canvas. And in perfect timing, Jeremiah and Tempaper have joined forces to give us even more to play with. The collection, titled 'Nostalgia', features a range of peel-and-stick wallpapers, each boasting a beautiful texture-inspired finish, be that a faux grasscloth, sisal, burl, or even wood panelling.

Tempaper claims the collaboration is "set to redefine interior design," and we tend to agree. It will, at least, opens it up to a whole new group of people. Full of texture, beautiful patterns, and a mood color palette, this collection promises some seriously chic looks to incorporate for you home this fall. Scroll on to find out our favorites, and how we'll be styling them.

Why We Love It

The interior design world has long been enamored with texture design, and for good reason. Texture brings a sense of the natural world into interiors, creating an eye-catching visual aesthetic moment. Through limewash paint ideas, and the current bas-relief trend that's making its way around the internet, our walls no longer have to suffer from banality. But an easy-to-apply peel-and-stick wallpaper promising to get the texture design job done? Even better.

The Tempaper & Co x Jeremiah Brent collaboration is designed to evoke a sense of stylish nostalgia in your home. And nostalgia is a central theme inspiring many of the color of the year predictions and paint palettes we've seen popping up this year. Designers are incorporating dark undertones and revamped classics to reconnect us with the colors we have known and loved throughout the decades.

Jeremiah describes it as "melding the past with the future," and says his "favorite spaces leave you wondering if you’ve stepped into a design from 1924 or have been transported to the year 2050."

For Jeremiah, this collection was all about creating something that feels truly timeless, with little touches of his life and design styles dotted throughout. "There are familiar motifs in modern colorways, a mix of geometric lines and romantic landscapes...each pattern surrounds you with detail and texture that will stand the test of time," he says.

'Etched with Time' and 'Last Summer' are two wallpapers from the collection that immediately caught our attention. Their names alone capture that mystifying sense of something past yet so familiar. Etched with Time is a sophisticated take on the increasing popularity of wood drenching in interior design, and the rich hues make us think of a vintage wooden piece in a charming Victorian home. Last Summer's moody English countryside scene creates that same moody modernism aesthetic — a cozy and livable, yet sleek and dramatic home. What more could you ask for this fall?

How to Style the Nostalgia Collection

Costing just under $70 for a single roll, this is a wallpaper option that will be an easy upgrade and worth the investment in your home. Though changing your wall color should not be something to fear, it is still a relatively big change with some styling ideas to consider. If opting for one of the darker, moodier wallpapers in the collection, pull from the colors that already exist in your room. Does the dark green on the paper match the green on your rug? Or will the shades of black and brown make a nice visual contrast to your neutral living room ideas? These are the important details to consider.

As far as interior design trends go, subtle yet chic texture is a wallpaper choice I believe is hard to grow tired of. 'Grasscloth Primitivo' and 'Hoffmann Sisal' are two examples from the collection that will blend beautifully into neutral color schemes and minimalist design styles. Jeremiah says, "While the entire collection can really blend with a variety of design aesthetics, classics (like grasscloth) can truly be used in any room, home, or office. There is nothing that elevates a space like a textural neutral."

Just a small touch of texture can elevate a room and make a minimalist home more comfortable or bring an eclectic style home above and beyond. Add some patterned throw pillows to your sofa, or a table lamp with a pop of color and you have instantly made your room more interesting and full of personality.

Anything that Jeremiah Brent touches seems to turn to gold, and this peel-and-stick wallpaper collection is no exception. Are you ready to elevate your walls?