The "Chair-and-a-Half" is the Goldilocks of Seating — Not Too Big, Not Too Small, but Just Right for Snuggling Up This Season

In the season of snuggling up with a hot drink and a good book, a cozy accent chair is essential. Something that you can curl your feet up on and take a snooze with the fire crackling beside you, or a chair that you can sit comfortably on while conversing with friends and family.

We've all heard of the loveseat, and a stylish sofa is a cozy living room must, but the best accent chairs are the ones that can do it all. Let me introduce you to the accent chair trend that should be a staple in everyone's home this season, along with the best sofas: the chair-and-a-half. "The chair-and-a-half is not quite a sofa, more than a chair, and just the right amount of fabulous. It’s the Goldilocks of seating: not too big, not too small, but perfect for lounging, snuggling, or just sprawling out like royalty," says interior designer, Magda Callery.

In other words, the chair-and-a-half trend delivers both form and function. As I searched the internet for all the best versions, I even found a few on Wayfair that are on sale right now. So if you're looking to add some stylish comfort to your home before the holidays, a chair-and-a-half (also known as a one-and-a-half chair) may be just the thing for you.

Single Deep Seat Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $379.99, Was: $489.99 Color: Beige Corduroy This plush single deep-seat sofa with one pillow is exactly the chair-and-a-half vibe to go for — and it's 25% off right now! Plus, the over-stuffed look is another popular chair and sofa trend that's having a moment.

No cozy living room is complete without that reading chair everyone wants to call dibs on. Livingetc's content director, Lucy Searle, says: "My sister has a really chic chair-and-a-half that sits in the bay window of her row house living room. It is the one chair we all race to get to first because over the course of a couple of hours, you can sit, lounge, and slouch in it, which makes it super comfortable." On cold, winter days, you can spend the whole lazy Sunday afternoon snuggling up in your chair-and-a-half.

Interior designer from Style By Magda, Magda Callery, says: "It’s a star in small living room ideas, where a full sofa might feel too much, and it’s the ultimate bedroom nook piece — perfect for reading, scrolling your phone, or pretending you’re going to fold laundry but just sitting there with coffee." It can even be a great addition to a home office — because who wouldn’t want a comfy spot for those “thinking breaks."

Though it's not quite a sofa, when the whole family is over, this chair can bring a bit more seating into the mix. Lucy admits "When there is a crowd of us, it's the seat we designate to the two smallest members of the family, too." Ready to add this accent chair trend to your own space?

Shop the Perfect Chair-and-a-Half

Styling the Chair-and-a-Half Look

(Image credit: Les Croix)

Styling the chair-and-a-half look is all about prioritizing style and comfort. As someone who has been a serial apartment dweller in larger cities, space is not always a luxury when designing a living room layout. In these instances, a chair-and-a-half acts as the perfect couch alternative. Pair two near each other and you have all the cozy seating you need. Magda suggests you should. "Pair it with a chic floor lamp and a throw blanket in a living room. Maybe toss on a couple of decorative pillows for that Pinterest-worthy vibe."

These chairs can work beyond just the living room. Magda says: "I’d add a soft area rug underneath for a cozy bedroom idea and a petite ottoman or pouf nearby — because propping up your feet is necessary. And for bonus points, throw in a tiny side table for your coffee, wine, or (realistically) your phone charger. The key is to make it look like a curated corner of comfort."

A chair-and-a-half may be a larger furniture item when it comes to the world of accent chairs, but when well-styled they make a stunning, design-forward addition to any room. The season of snuggling up with a good book is here — is your living room ready?