IKEA Reveals Its 2025 Color of the Year — An Electric Blue Hue, That Is Enticingly Bold and Brilliant

Though unexpected, this shade of blue may be my favorite color of the year prediction yet

White living room with hard wood floors, a black classic fireplace, and electric blue accent chairs
(Image credit: Future)
Olivia Wolfe
By
published

With the end of 2024 only a few weeks away, the team here at Livingetc has their minds on all things 2025. What interior design trends should we be looking to include in our New Year renovation projects? What colors will be dominating our home palettes? Well, IKEA has released its 2025 style guide, and it is safe to say that the iconic furniture brand is embracing playful innovation by naming a bright electric blue the color of the season.

Unlike other color of the year predictions so far, which have been rooted in subdued nostalgic colors (like Pantone's brown 'Mocha Mousse' or Sherwin Williams' teal 'Quietude'), IKEA's color choice is a hue that reflects the brand's modern and playful spirit. Whether you are planning to paint your walls, integrate a statement piece, or add a splash through textiles, the furniture brand is daring to "go big on blue this year."

IKEA's 2025 style guide says, "Like the seas and skies from which it’s drawn, blue makes us feel contemplative and calm — and is adaptable for modern and traditional settings." Though the saturation may be a bit intimidating, the bold blue may be just the unexpected pop of color your home is craving. I am already making plans to incorporate a few beautiful blue details into my home. Will you be following suit?

Why Electric Blue?

All electric blue, maximalist bedroom with a layered blue bed in the center and a door to the left.

(Image credit: Future)

While electric blue may seem like a very on-brand choice for IKEA (just imagine their iconic Frakta storage bags), such a playfully stylish color is truly the antithesis of many interior design trends we have been scouting for 2025 as well. Designers and homeowners alike have been embracing personality and playfulness in their designs. From hand-painted trims and metallic chrome accents to the daring double-drenching paint technique, it seems we are all craving a little bit of fun to liven up our homes. Electric blue feels like another answer to our whimsical wishes.

"This color speaks to optimism, innovation, and following dreams. It’s grounded with warmth while allowing you to keep your head in the clouds. This color has a boldness that brightens a space while providing comfort and peace," says home furnishing direction leader at IKEA US, Abbey Stark.

To select the Color of the Year, IKEA designers drew inspiration from design trends, Life at Home reports, and cultural influences. Most importantly, they worked to "ensure that our Color of the Year is deeply rooted in the principles of Scandinavian design," says Abbey.

An electric blue accent chair on an electric blue pedestal in an all-electric blue room

(Image credit: IKEA)

Shop Electric Blue Paints and Pieces

Blue Is the Coolest Color

Price: $5

Size: Sample

This bright color choice is spot-on for the electric blue trend. At $55 a gallon from Backdrop, you can create a bright moment of fun that is sure to catch the eye of all beholders.

Frank Blue paint swatch
Frank Blue

Price: $11.29

Size: One Quart Sample

This shade "Frank Blue" is part of Sherwin Williams Colormix Forecast in their capsule "Paradox." It seems like the iconic paint brand was onto something unexpected and fun as well. This hue has a bit of a darker undertone if you are looking for something a little more understated.

Delphinium CC-872

Price: $5.95

Size: Peel-and-Stick Sample

Benjamin Moore actually classifies this shade under their purple paint selection which is perfect for hoping on 2025's paint color trends. Purple is everywhere this year, and a blue with purple undertones? Chef's kiss!

Annelotte Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair57% Off
Annelotte Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair

Price: $469.99, Was: $1,100

Quantity: Set of Two

Accent chairs are the perfect way to stylishly incorporate a bit of color. They make a statement in the room without having to fully color-drench your walls. This pair from Wayfair are currently over 50% off... there is no time like the present to go blue.

Small Venezia Vase
Small Venezia Vase

Price: $68.60, Was: $98

Size: 7" H

This Jonathan Adler vase is so chic! Playful, understated, and an accent piece that says "I know cool decor!" The vase is crafted from matte white porcelain, with cobalt blue accents.

Reversible Twilight Merino Wool Throw
Reversible Twilight Merino Wool Throw

Price: $158

A good throw blanket never disappoints, and is the perfect piece to go for if you want to just dip your toe in the electric blue trend. Anthropologie is one of my favorite places to shop for throws and this one is two-toned so you can flip it over for a more navy moment.

How to Style

Blue walls in a vanity area. There is a green velvet desk chair and a multicolored striped folding room divider.

(Image credit: Future)

A bold color trend means smart styling is key to making the shade work in a room. The beautiful thing about blue is that it is a timeless color that works well as a lead or a supporting character in your design. Plus, the colors that go with blue are almost unlimited.

"Electric blue works integrates well in both modern and traditional spaces, whether it’s a bold sofa, accent table or wall color. Add this color to create a moody bedroom or a vibrant kitchen space," says Abby. Abby recommends trying electric blue with their "KRYLBO chair, adding a pattern pop with a throw pillow like the HAMNKRASSING cushion cover, or incorporating a fun accent piece like the IKEA PS 1995 clock, blue, 19" - IKEA," says Abbey.

As for me, I would love to see this extravagant blue paired with more laid-back neutrals, like soft beiges, rich browns, and any neutral with an orange undertone.

An electric blue clock on a shelf ledge in a wall that is electric blue

(Image credit: IKEA)

I cannot say I was expecting to want to paint my walls electric blue in 2025, but here I am, picking out paint colors and brushes. How will you embrace this year's bold blue?

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

