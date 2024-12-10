IKEA Reveals Its 2025 Color of the Year — An Electric Blue Hue, That Is Enticingly Bold and Brilliant

With the end of 2024 only a few weeks away, the team here at Livingetc has their minds on all things 2025. What interior design trends should we be looking to include in our New Year renovation projects? What colors will be dominating our home palettes? Well, IKEA has released its 2025 style guide, and it is safe to say that the iconic furniture brand is embracing playful innovation by naming a bright electric blue the color of the season.

Unlike other color of the year predictions so far, which have been rooted in subdued nostalgic colors (like Pantone's brown 'Mocha Mousse' or Sherwin Williams' teal 'Quietude'), IKEA's color choice is a hue that reflects the brand's modern and playful spirit. Whether you are planning to paint your walls, integrate a statement piece, or add a splash through textiles, the furniture brand is daring to "go big on blue this year."

IKEA's 2025 style guide says, "Like the seas and skies from which it’s drawn, blue makes us feel contemplative and calm — and is adaptable for modern and traditional settings." Though the saturation may be a bit intimidating, the bold blue may be just the unexpected pop of color your home is craving. I am already making plans to incorporate a few beautiful blue details into my home. Will you be following suit?

Why Electric Blue?

(Image credit: Future)

While electric blue may seem like a very on-brand choice for IKEA (just imagine their iconic Frakta storage bags), such a playfully stylish color is truly the antithesis of many interior design trends we have been scouting for 2025 as well. Designers and homeowners alike have been embracing personality and playfulness in their designs. From hand-painted trims and metallic chrome accents to the daring double-drenching paint technique, it seems we are all craving a little bit of fun to liven up our homes. Electric blue feels like another answer to our whimsical wishes.

"This color speaks to optimism, innovation, and following dreams. It’s grounded with warmth while allowing you to keep your head in the clouds. This color has a boldness that brightens a space while providing comfort and peace," says home furnishing direction leader at IKEA US, Abbey Stark.

To select the Color of the Year, IKEA designers drew inspiration from design trends, Life at Home reports , and cultural influences. Most importantly, they worked to "ensure that our Color of the Year is deeply rooted in the principles of Scandinavian design," says Abbey.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Shop Electric Blue Paints and Pieces

How to Style

(Image credit: Future)

A bold color trend means smart styling is key to making the shade work in a room. The beautiful thing about blue is that it is a timeless color that works well as a lead or a supporting character in your design. Plus, the colors that go with blue are almost unlimited.

"Electric blue works integrates well in both modern and traditional spaces, whether it’s a bold sofa, accent table or wall color. Add this color to create a moody bedroom or a vibrant kitchen space," says Abby. Abby recommends trying electric blue with their "KRYLBO chair, adding a pattern pop with a throw pillow like the HAMNKRASSING cushion cover, or incorporating a fun accent piece like the IKEA PS 1995 clock, blue, 19" - IKEA," says Abbey.

As for me, I would love to see this extravagant blue paired with more laid-back neutrals, like soft beiges, rich browns, and any neutral with an orange undertone.

(Image credit: IKEA)

I cannot say I was expecting to want to paint my walls electric blue in 2025, but here I am, picking out paint colors and brushes. How will you embrace this year's bold blue?