I didn't expect to find the mirror of my dreams marked down at Amazon - there are so many elevating designs
Searching the Amazon Prime Day sales I found the mirror I've been looking for for years, and it's on sale. Plus all the best mirror deals for instant style elevation
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I can't tell you how long I've been looking for a wavy full length mirror. Well, actually I can. Around two years. I have very expensive tastes, and wavy full length mirrors are, well, very expensive. But guess what? The Amazon Prime Day sale has come up trumps in a way I never would have expected. It includes the wavy mirror I've been searching for in all the wrong (expensive) places.
The Bojoy full length irregular wavy mirror is currently marked down at $134.99, from a usual price of $159.99. Keep in mind that all the other wavy mirrors I'd been looking at start from around $1000 minimum and this is essentially the steal of the year.
In fact, there are plenty of stylish mirrors in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Shop them all here.
Why wavy mirrors fit into current decor trends
Designers love curves. The interior design trends of the past couple of years have mostly focussed around them. Livingetc favorites like Bryan O'Sullivan, Brigette Romanek and Jake Arnold use them to create spaces that are inviting, relaxed, convivial and elegant.
This mirror helps with all those vibes. It's a 'quiet statement' piece, an objet that says - rather than screams - 'look at me.' Sized at 63"x24" it helps creates a little corner of interest that won't overpower the rest of the room thanks to its pale wood frame. And being so large it actually makes small rooms look bigger, bouncing light and air around the rest of the space. Quite a coup for less than $140.
More mirrors in the Amazon Prime Day Sale
Price: $79.99
Was: $95.99
Size: 65 "x 22"
It's no secret I love a gold accent, as it adds a little flash of luxe and is so much warmer than other metals. I would use this in a bedroom or dressing room.
Price: $79.99
Was: $99.99
Size: 19.7" x33.5“
It's not just waves I'm partial too but irregularity generally. It's so contemporary, so informal, and looks so considered. This particular mirror instantly elevates a living room.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
-
-
4 outdated wall decor trends designers are leaving behind – and the one that they're choosing instead
These are the ways to decorate your walls that interior designers have been 'quiet quitting' for some time
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
Kitchen island vs no kitchen island – two reasons designers choose this layout, and two reasons they don't
Kitchen islands bring plenty to the table, but they have some major drawbacks which mean they're not for everyone
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
Furrion's weatherproof outdoor TVs are trending for 2024 - and they're $800 down right now
Weatherproof outdoor TVs could be the best buy you'll make in the Amazon Prime Day Sales, as Furrion sets you up for a stellar summer next year
By Pip Rich Published
-
I wasn't expecting to find my new sofa on Amazon - but these on-trend and on-sale couches are SO affordable
The Amazon Prime Day sale is a trove of stylish couches if you know where to look. Our editor Pip Rich has found the best - and best deals - for your home
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
I'm an interiors editor and get all my planters from Amazon - the sale right now is amazing! So luxe, so affordable
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and these planters are a perfect example of how you can make your home look more luxe in an affordable way
By Pip Rich Published
-
I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive
The Amazon Prime Day sales contains an amazing wealth of luxe decor accents. Our editor Pip Rich has sifted through to find the best, so you don't have to
By Pip Rich Published
-
It's not too late to grab a Bose speaker for up to a third off in the Prime Day sales - here are the top bargains
We've scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day Bose deals this year, but you'd better be quick!
By Caroline Preece Published
-
I shop for a living and have found 15 luxe-looking home accents on sale to make your decor feel instantly elevated
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is still going strong, and before it ends you just have to check out these luxe home accessories
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
I shop for a living, and these 12 accent chairs are on sale and in my basket right now - they're all so welcoming and chic
From loveseats to lounge chairs, Amazon has some brilliant deals on accent chairs at the moment, and we've rounded up the best
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
If you've been thinking about buying a Ring doorbell, now's your chance - even the newest model is on sale for Prime Day!
Looking for a Prime Day Ring deal? You've come to the right place...
By Caroline Preece Published