I didn't expect to find the mirror of my dreams marked down at Amazon - there are so many elevating designs

Searching the Amazon Prime Day sales I found the mirror I've been looking for for years, and it's on sale. Plus all the best mirror deals for instant style elevation

wavy full length mirror against a grey wall
(Image credit: Amazon)
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

I can't tell you how long I've been looking for a wavy full length mirror. Well, actually I can. Around two years. I have very expensive tastes, and wavy full length mirrors are, well, very expensive. But guess what? The Amazon Prime Day sale has come up trumps in a way I never would have expected. It includes the wavy mirror I've been searching for in all the wrong (expensive) places.

The Bojoy full length irregular wavy mirror is currently marked down at $134.99, from a usual price of $159.99. Keep in mind that all the other wavy mirrors I'd been looking at start from around $1000 minimum and this is essentially the steal of the year.

In fact, there are plenty of stylish mirrors in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Shop them all here.

wavy mirror with light wood frame

(Image credit: Amazon)

Designers love curves. The interior design trends of the past couple of years have mostly focussed around them. Livingetc favorites like Bryan O'Sullivan, Brigette Romanek and Jake Arnold use them to create spaces that are inviting, relaxed, convivial and elegant. 

This mirror helps with all those vibes. It's a 'quiet statement' piece, an objet that says - rather than screams - 'look at me.' Sized at 63"x24" it helps creates a little corner of interest that won't overpower the rest of the room thanks to its pale wood frame. And being so large it actually makes small rooms look bigger, bouncing light and air around the rest of the space. Quite a coup for less than $140.

Shop this mirror here.

More mirrors in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

gold full length mirror
Jawglow Arched Full Length Mirror

Price: $79.99
Was: $95.99
Size: 65 "x 22"

It's no secret I love a gold accent, as it adds a little flash of luxe and is so much warmer than other metals. I would use this in a bedroom or dressing room.


irregular mirror
Asymmetrical wall mounted mirror

Price: $79.99
Was: $99.99
Size: 19.7" x33.5“

It's not just waves I'm partial too but irregularity generally. It's so contemporary, so informal, and looks so considered. This particular mirror instantly elevates a living room.

floor length mirror
Harritpure Arched Full Length Mirror

Price: $74.39
Was: $169.99
Size: 64"x21"

And it's freestanding! So if you don't want to mess around with drills and nails this is the one. Perfection for a dressing room (or bedroom corner) to give luxe clothes store vibes.

Shop the whole Amazon Prime Day home sale here.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

