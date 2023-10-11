I didn't expect to find the mirror of my dreams marked down at Amazon - there are so many elevating designs

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I can't tell you how long I've been looking for a wavy full length mirror. Well, actually I can. Around two years. I have very expensive tastes, and wavy full length mirrors are, well, very expensive. But guess what? The Amazon Prime Day sale has come up trumps in a way I never would have expected. It includes the wavy mirror I've been searching for in all the wrong (expensive) places.

The Bojoy full length irregular wavy mirror is currently marked down at $134.99, from a usual price of $159.99. Keep in mind that all the other wavy mirrors I'd been looking at start from around $1000 minimum and this is essentially the steal of the year.

In fact, there are plenty of stylish mirrors in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Shop them all here.

Why wavy mirrors fit into current decor trends

(Image credit: Amazon)

Designers love curves. The interior design trends of the past couple of years have mostly focussed around them. Livingetc favorites like Bryan O'Sullivan, Brigette Romanek and Jake Arnold use them to create spaces that are inviting, relaxed, convivial and elegant.

This mirror helps with all those vibes. It's a 'quiet statement' piece, an objet that says - rather than screams - 'look at me.' Sized at 63"x24" it helps creates a little corner of interest that won't overpower the rest of the room thanks to its pale wood frame. And being so large it actually makes small rooms look bigger, bouncing light and air around the rest of the space. Quite a coup for less than $140.

Shop this mirror here.

More mirrors in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Jawglow Arched Full Length Mirror View at Amazon Price: $79.99

Was: $95.99

Size: 65 "x 22" It's no secret I love a gold accent, as it adds a little flash of luxe and is so much warmer than other metals. I would use this in a bedroom or dressing room.

Asymmetrical wall mounted mirror View at Amazon Price: $79.99

Was: $99.99

Size: 19.7" x33.5“ It's not just waves I'm partial too but irregularity generally. It's so contemporary, so informal, and looks so considered. This particular mirror instantly elevates a living room. Harritpure Arched Full Length Mirror View at Amazon Price: $74.39

Was: $169.99

Size: 64"x21" And it's freestanding! So if you don't want to mess around with drills and nails this is the one. Perfection for a dressing room (or bedroom corner) to give luxe clothes store vibes.

Shop the whole Amazon Prime Day home sale here.