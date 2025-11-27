Curated Finds for Pauline: Japandi-inspired Comforts

Dear Pauline,



Thank you again for sharing your garden’s photo — the black wood flooring and walls set a beautiful, dramatic canvas. The look you described really lends itself to a Japandi‑inspired mood: calm, minimal, sculptural and natural.

Although the Daals Stanford Outdoor Dining Chairs may feel a little traditional, the wicker can speak to that warm, textured feel common in Japandi styling — pairing nicely with your black‑framed sofa and the overall serene palette. Their shape and material soften the rigidity of the noir backdrop and help ground the space in an organic, harmonious balance.



Below, you'll find the selection of curated alternatives. This is also an ideal time to explore them, as many are currently available at excellent deals. I hope these options inspire you and provide a clear direction for styling your patio.

Maze Maze - Porto Rope Weave 4 Seat Round Dining Set £1099 was £1349 at Maze Living For a more refined, contemporary edge, the Maze Porto Round Dining Chair is an great alternative. It's all-weather rope weave brings a tactile warmth and understated craftsmanship that perfectly embodies Japandi design, while the current 40% off makes it a timely, considered investments for your outdoor space. It's at an even better price £659.40 with code BF40 Designer Furniture Co. Hawaii Teak Dining Armchair £872.80 was £1091 at Tulip Interior This is a beautifully crafted teach dining chair whose architectural and clean lines feel perfectly aligned with the Japandi-inspired spirit of your garden. The teak bounces off the black palette elegantly, elevating the garden even. Because teak is naturally resistant, the chair will age gracefully, complimenting your dark wood exterior, organic contrast over time. Nova Millie 4 Seat Round Aluminium Dining Set in Graphite Grey £949 was £1199 at White Stores The Millie 4-Seat Dining Set is now 20% off in graphite grey is sleek, contemporary choice. It's lightweight aluminium frame is weather-resistant and maintenance, while the soft rounded lines and muted grey tones complement the deep black timber and Japandi aesthetics, creating a modern yet warm outdoor setting.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.



Warm regards,

Miaad