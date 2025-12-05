Curated Finds For Vishi : Vertical Rhythm and Visual Connection

Dear Vishi,

Thank you for sharing your living room photos — it’s such a stunning space with so much potential to layer in personality and warmth. I’ve put together a curated selection of pieces that I hope will inspire and help create a more intentional, visually engaging look.

The room’s large windows and natural connection to the outdoors really stood out, inspiring me to introduce accents of blue, warm terracotta, and gentle touches of green. These colors break up the monochromatic base while keeping the overall palette natural and cohesive.

Below, you’ll find the curated alternatives. I hope these selections provide inspiration and a clear path for styling your living room with depth and harmony.

I’d love to hear any thoughts or preferences as you explore the options.

Anchoring the Entry: The Sideboard Wall

The Heart of the Room: Seating Sanctuary

For the sofa, I’ve curated a selection of cushions that will introduce fresh interest to your space. The terracotta tone is subtle and visually gentle, while placing the patterned cushions on the swivel chairs will create a more dynamic contrast. I’ve also curated a previous collection of stylish pillows should you need further inspiration.

As for the coffee table, the room would benefit from a single, taller focal point to balance the scale of the architecture. I recommend placing a large round vase or bowl at the centre and styling it with dramatic dry branches—this will create the “wow” moment you’re after without obstructing the view.

In the meantime, please feel free to reach out with any questions or additional requests. I’m always happy to offer guidance, provide extra suggestions, or explore ideas to ensure the space feels cohesive, layered, and perfectly tailored to your style.

Warm regards,
Your Stylist, Miaad

Miaad Latoof
Miaad Latoof
Stylist

Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.