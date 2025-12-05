Curated Finds For Vishi : Vertical Rhythm and Visual Connection

Dear Vishi,

Thank you for sharing your living room photos — it’s such a stunning space with so much potential to layer in personality and warmth. I’ve put together a curated selection of pieces that I hope will inspire and help create a more intentional, visually engaging look.

The room’s large windows and natural connection to the outdoors really stood out, inspiring me to introduce accents of blue, warm terracotta, and gentle touches of green. These colors break up the monochromatic base while keeping the overall palette natural and cohesive.

Below, you’ll find the curated alternatives. I hope these selections provide inspiration and a clear path for styling your living room with depth and harmony.

I’d love to hear any thoughts or preferences as you explore the options.

Anchoring the Entry: The Sideboard Wall

CB2 Wall Mount Picture Light | Archive Aged Brass $299 at CB2 The first thing I noticed is that adding a picture light above the frames will create a stronger visual rhythm with the lamp on the sideboard. This aged brass picture light will illuminate your artwork, enhancing and balancing the overall look. Its warm, unlacquered brass finish will echo the sideboard in the living room and add a cozy warmth to the space. Danny Kaplan Studio Pollux Lamp $1,750 at dannykaplanstudio.com I love visualizing this handmade ceramic lamp with the large brown artwork. The brown and blue create a striking contrast, making it a beautiful visual “pop” if you want to introduce a bolder color. The lamp features a glazed ceramic base, unfinished brass hardware, and an oatmeal linen shade, with an overall height of up to 40", making it a true statement piece! Sweetpea and Willow David Head £675.75 at sweetpeaandwillow.com A striking fusion of classical artistry and contemporary style, this piece brings history and elegance into your home. It makes a bold design statement, adding gravitas, visual interest, and a subtle nod to classical art, elevating the mood of any room while reflecting a refined, art‑conscious taste. Port 68 Port 68 Florence Lamp $459 at perigold.com I intentionally added this brass bench to the right of this edit to allow you to visualise the cohesion of styles these slim cast hammered brass elements bring to your space. The aged brass bounces off the large artwork nicely creating warmth and a visual story. It is ideal as a single light or as a pair on a console. Studio A Home Bulbous Vase | Reactive Silver Blue $122 at perigold.com Hues of blue work perfectly in your space. This rich, highly reactive glaze combusts beautifully across the striated rectilinear pattern, adding visual interest and texture to the wall. The large artwork acts as a muted backdrop, allowing the vase to truly stand out. For styling, I recommend using dry branches and really pushing the height for a dramatic effect. Woodbridge Furniture Gatsby Bench View at perigold.com A sculptural bench placed beneath the two frames will help anchor the negative space while introducing both function and depth. The upholstered seat is gracefully elevated on a cast-aluminium base with flared, stylised cabriole legs. Its textured gold finish echoes the metal accents of the side table in your living room, creating a subtle but cohesive visual link. CB2 Argyle 63" Grey Linen Upholstered Bench View at CB2 This option is defined by a refined, minimalist silhouette that subtly mirrors the curvature of the sideboard. The dark steel legs are moulded into an unexpected demi-lune shape, offering a striking counterpoint to the plush linen seat. Positioned directly beneath the two frames, it balances the brass picture light beautifully and completes the composition with ease. Visual Comfort Signature AERIN Visual Comfort Signature AERIN Dover Table Lamp $579 at perigold.com This elegant large table lamp reinterprets timeless design with a classic yet unexpected silhouette. Its trumpeted form creates visual depth, especially when paired with a handcrafted vase. MovewithMina Hand Built Stoneware Vase, Cream Glaze (24 X 32 Cm) $172.89 at Etsy UK & I This fine-art ceramic piece is a hand-built stoneware vase finished with a soft cream glaze. To break the monochromatic look, it will elevate the console when layered alongside books and a bowl.

The Heart of the Room: Seating Sanctuary

For the sofa, I’ve curated a selection of cushions that will introduce fresh interest to your space. The terracotta tone is subtle and visually gentle, while placing the patterned cushions on the swivel chairs will create a more dynamic contrast. I’ve also curated a previous collection of stylish pillows should you need further inspiration.

As for the coffee table, the room would benefit from a single, taller focal point to balance the scale of the architecture. I recommend placing a large round vase or bowl at the centre and styling it with dramatic dry branches—this will create the “wow” moment you’re after without obstructing the view.

In the meantime, please feel free to reach out with any questions or additional requests. I’m always happy to offer guidance, provide extra suggestions, or explore ideas to ensure the space feels cohesive, layered, and perfectly tailored to your style.

Warm regards,

Your Stylist, Miaad