Curated Finds For Vishi : Vertical Rhythm and Visual Connection
Dear Vishi,
Thank you for sharing your living room photos — it’s such a stunning space with so much potential to layer in personality and warmth. I’ve put together a curated selection of pieces that I hope will inspire and help create a more intentional, visually engaging look.
The room’s large windows and natural connection to the outdoors really stood out, inspiring me to introduce accents of blue, warm terracotta, and gentle touches of green. These colors break up the monochromatic base while keeping the overall palette natural and cohesive.
Below, you’ll find the curated alternatives. I hope these selections provide inspiration and a clear path for styling your living room with depth and harmony.
I’d love to hear any thoughts or preferences as you explore the options.
Anchoring the Entry: The Sideboard Wall
The first thing I noticed is that adding a picture light above the frames will create a stronger visual rhythm with the lamp on the sideboard. This aged brass picture light will illuminate your artwork, enhancing and balancing the overall look. Its warm, unlacquered brass finish will echo the sideboard in the living room and add a cozy warmth to the space.
I love visualizing this handmade ceramic lamp with the large brown artwork. The brown and blue create a striking contrast, making it a beautiful visual “pop” if you want to introduce a bolder color. The lamp features a glazed ceramic base, unfinished brass hardware, and an oatmeal linen shade, with an overall height of up to 40", making it a true statement piece!
A striking fusion of classical artistry and contemporary style, this piece brings history and elegance into your home. It makes a bold design statement, adding gravitas, visual interest, and a subtle nod to classical art, elevating the mood of any room while reflecting a refined, art‑conscious taste.
I intentionally added this brass bench to the right of this edit to allow you to visualise the cohesion of styles these slim cast hammered brass elements bring to your space. The aged brass bounces off the large artwork nicely creating warmth and a visual story. It is ideal as a single light or as a pair on a console.
Hues of blue work perfectly in your space. This rich, highly reactive glaze combusts beautifully across the striated rectilinear pattern, adding visual interest and texture to the wall. The large artwork acts as a muted backdrop, allowing the vase to truly stand out. For styling, I recommend using dry branches and really pushing the height for a dramatic effect.
A sculptural bench placed beneath the two frames will help anchor the negative space while introducing both function and depth. The upholstered seat is gracefully elevated on a cast-aluminium base with flared, stylised cabriole legs. Its textured gold finish echoes the metal accents of the side table in your living room, creating a subtle but cohesive visual link.
This option is defined by a refined, minimalist silhouette that subtly mirrors the curvature of the sideboard. The dark steel legs are moulded into an unexpected demi-lune shape, offering a striking counterpoint to the plush linen seat. Positioned directly beneath the two frames, it balances the brass picture light beautifully and completes the composition with ease.
The Heart of the Room: Seating Sanctuary
For the sofa, I’ve curated a selection of cushions that will introduce fresh interest to your space. The terracotta tone is subtle and visually gentle, while placing the patterned cushions on the swivel chairs will create a more dynamic contrast. I’ve also curated a previous collection of stylish pillows should you need further inspiration.
As for the coffee table, the room would benefit from a single, taller focal point to balance the scale of the architecture. I recommend placing a large round vase or bowl at the centre and styling it with dramatic dry branches—this will create the “wow” moment you’re after without obstructing the view.
Use this cushion in pairs to anchor the sofa at each end. You can layer it alongside oversized lumbar and the velvet cushion to create a thoughtfully curated, harmonious collection that feels both elegant and inviting.
These cushions transform the feel of your swivel chairs, adding both comfort and style. I’d pair one on each chair to create a mirrored, balanced look. The elegant floral pattern, with colors drawn from the surrounding palette, lets them slip seamlessly into the space, falling naturally and harmoniously into place.
Coffee Table | This oversized vessel is a striking celebration of craftsmanship, introducing movement and texture into a modern aesthetic. Its sculptural form disrupts sleek lines with bold presence, creating a captivating focal point. Perfect for displaying dried branches or standing alone, it transforms any space into a dramatic tableau of artistry and design.
Organic forms and shapes always bring an elegant touch to a modern space. The contrast of silhouettes is a powerful design tool, and this piece could be a stunning addition—whether placed on the coffee table, layered atop a stack of books on the console, or simply as a sculptural accent in the room.
Anchoring Elegance: The Console Behind the Sofa
It’s a wonderful opportunity to unify the look by updating the table lamp on the console behind the sofa. Introducing a touch of blue will tie the space together, while keeping the lampshades white ensures a softer, gentle presence at eye level.
In the meantime, please feel free to reach out with any questions or additional requests. I’m always happy to offer guidance, provide extra suggestions, or explore ideas to ensure the space feels cohesive, layered, and perfectly tailored to your style.
Warm regards,
Your Stylist, Miaad
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.