Inspired by your brief and the room dimensions you shared, I’m happy to present your curated edit. I’ve included a mix of UK retailers and other brands available locally, such as H&M and Zara Home, so you can shop from a variety of sources. I truly believe you can create a beautiful bedroom that balances modern design with mid-century touches.

In this edit, you’ll see a base of earthy tones in key pieces, while you can introduce pops of color through accessories like cushions, lamps, side tables, and bed linens. Adding greenery with a plant in your cozy corner and a stylish floor lamp will make the space feel inviting and full of life.

Regarding your bed, I think your current layout works really well since the wardrobe is built-in and cannot be moved. If you’d like a change, another option is to rotate the bed and place it against the opposite wall, parallel to your vanity, with the window on your side — this could open up the space in a different way.

For the curtains, I recommend hanging them as high as possible and letting them fall all the way to the floor. This will create a sense of height and make the room feel larger, while the mirrors will also help amplify the space.

Overall, this edit focuses on a warm, grounded base with opportunities to play with color and texture in your accessories, lighting, and textiles, creating a bedroom that’s both cozy and stylish.

Curtain Finds for Your Bedroom

Vanity Mirror Finds for Your Bedroom

Full-Length Mirror Finds for Your Bedroom

Cozy Corner Finds for Your Bedroom

Other Vintage & Modern Finds

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

I would love to hear your thoughts on these selections and see how you feel about the products. Your feedback is always valuable, and I’m excited to continue refining the edit to create a space that’s perfectly tailored to you. Looking forward to hearing from you!

