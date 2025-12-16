Inspired by your brief and the room dimensions you shared, I’m happy to present your curated edit. I’ve included a mix of UK retailers and other brands available locally, such as H&M and Zara Home, so you can shop from a variety of sources. I truly believe you can create a beautiful bedroom that balances modern design with mid-century touches.

In this edit, you’ll see a base of earthy tones in key pieces, while you can introduce pops of color through accessories like cushions, lamps, side tables, and bed linens. Adding greenery with a plant in your cozy corner and a stylish floor lamp will make the space feel inviting and full of life.

Regarding your bed, I think your current layout works really well since the wardrobe is built-in and cannot be moved. If you’d like a change, another option is to rotate the bed and place it against the opposite wall, parallel to your vanity, with the window on your side — this could open up the space in a different way.

For the curtains, I recommend hanging them as high as possible and letting them fall all the way to the floor. This will create a sense of height and make the room feel larger, while the mirrors will also help amplify the space.

Overall, this edit focuses on a warm, grounded base with opportunities to play with color and texture in your accessories, lighting, and textiles, creating a bedroom that’s both cozy and stylish.

Curtain Finds for Your Bedroom

H&M 2-Pack Blackout Curtain Lengths $146.38 at H&M I think these dusty green curtains are a beautiful way to introduce a subtle yet rich touch of color into your bedroom. The muted green brings warmth and a grounded feel that pairs really well with both modern and mid-century elements. The 140 x 250 cm size is ideal for achieving that elegant, flowy, wavy look you’re after — especially if you hang them from the ceiling and let them drape all the way to the floor. This will make the space feel taller and more expansive, while still keeping the design soft and inviting. The blackout quality also means they’ll help with light control and comfort, making the room feel cozy yet refined. Sklum UK Varone Linen Curtain 140x260 Cm £46.95 at sklum.com I believe these linen curtains will give you the flowy, wavy, airy look you’re after. The natural linen texture adds warmth and softness, and in this length, they’ll gently graze the floor, making the room feel taller and more expansive. The neutral tone also introduces a calm elegance that complements both modern and mid-century pieces. LA REDOUTE AM.PM Cedal Heavyweight Linen Curtain £149.99 AT LA REDOUTE I think the tobacco brown tone is a lovely choice — it adds warmth and depth while still feeling rich and sophisticated. This color will ground the space beautifully and works especially well alongside lighter linens, natural woods, and stone finishes.

Vanity Mirror Finds for Your Bedroom

Zara Home Rectangular mirror with wooden frame $293.02 at zarahome.com I think this mirror is perfect for a vanity or dressing area. The clean rectangular shape feels modern, while the wooden frame adds warmth and a timeless touch. I believe it will blend seamlessly with the rest of the bedroom, keeping the look cohesive and elegant. It’s practical, understated, and adds just the right amount of structure to the space. John Lewis Deco Table Mirror £85 at John Lewis I believe this vanity mirror is a great option if you want something refined yet understated. The deco-inspired shape feels elegant and slightly vintage, while the clear finish keeps it light and modern — perfect for adding interest without overwhelming the space. Cult Furniture Ashton Pond Wall Mirror, 60 X 50 Cm | Frameless £69 at cultfurniture.com I think this frameless wall mirror with its organic pond‑inspired shape brings a sleek, modern silhouette to the room. Its flowing form feels contemporary and sculptural, helping to soften straight lines while still keeping the overall look clean and stylish.

Full-Length Mirror Finds for Your Bedroom

Zara Home Round Full Length Mirror H 160 cm $213.03 at zarahome.com I think this round full-length mirror is a beautiful addition for a modern bedroom with mid-century and vintage touches. The wooden frame adds warmth and a natural element, helping the space feel grounded and inviting rather than too sleek. The round shape softens the room and creates a nice contrast against straight lines from furniture and architecture. I’d suggest placing it where it can reflect natural light, as this will help the room feel brighter and more spacious while adding a subtle decorative statement. Zara Home Arched Full Length Mirror $426.33 at zarahome.com This mirror makes a much bigger statement. I love how the arched silhouette feels very modern and architectural, while still soft enough to work in a bedroom setting. Because it’s larger, it really helps make the space feel brighter and more expansive, reflecting light and visually opening up the room. It’s a great option if you want one standout mirror that instantly elevates the overall look. Nordic Nest Ferm Living Pond Mirror Full Size, £365 at nordicnest.com Another great option if you’re drawn to interesting, modern shapes. The asymmetrical silhouette feels artistic and refined, and the larger scale helps make the space feel more open and visually expanded. It’s a subtle statement piece that adds character without overwhelming the room.

Cozy Corner Finds for Your Bedroom

Zara Home Accent Chair Upholstered in Linen $612.96 at zarahome.com I think this chair is a beautiful sculptural piece for the bedroom. The linen upholstery feels light and modern, while the shape adds interest and softness to the room. It’s the kind of piece that elevates the space without feeling heavy — perfect for adding a relaxed, design-led moment. H&M Lounge Chair $19 at Walmart $24.99 at Target $62.95 at The Home Depot $115.99 at Wayfair I think this chair is a lovely mix of mid-century and modern. The bouclé fabric makes the space feel warm and cozy, while the chrome details add contrast and a slightly edgy, contemporary touch. It’s a piece that feels inviting but still very design-led.

Zara Home Travertine Side Table $586.30 at zarahome.com I believe this travertine side table adds a beautiful architectural touch. The natural stone brings texture and sophistication, and I’d style it with a cool vase or object to introduce a pop of color and personality. Sklum UK Round Iron Side Table Truax £99.95 at sklum.com I believe this round iron side table adds an industrial-leaning contrast that still feels light and modern. Its sculptural simplicity works well with organic materials like wood and travertine, giving the space depth without feeling heavy. Sklum UK Corwel Natural Stone Side Table £128.95 at sklum.com I think this marble side table is a great way to introduce a refined, timeless material into the space. The marble adds a subtle sense of luxury while still feeling clean and modern, and it works beautifully alongside warmer elements like wood, linen, and boucle. I believe it will help balance the room, adding elegance without overpowering the softer, more relaxed pieces.

Other Vintage & Modern Finds

Zara Home Vintage Floral Rug $213.03 at zarahome.com I believe this rug would work beautifully placed under the bed, helping to anchor the space and add warmth. The vintage-inspired floral pattern introduces character and softness, while still feeling calm and cohesive. It’s a great way to layer in pattern without overwhelming the room, and it pairs really nicely with modern furniture and mid-century touches. Placing it under the bed will help frame the sleeping area and make the room feel more grounded and inviting. Anthropologie Tufted Wool Scalloped Border Rug £468 at Anthropologie I think this rug is a beautiful way to introduce subtle pattern and softness into the space. The scalloped border adds a gentle, vintage-inspired detail that works really well with a modern, mid-century aesthetic. The wool texture brings warmth and comfort, helping the room feel grounded, cozy, and thoughtfully layered. H&M Glass Table Lamp £133.04 at H&M I believe this table lamp is a lovely balance of soft and modern. The glass base feels light and elegant, while the dark beige tone adds warmth. It’s perfect for creating a cozy glow on a bedside or side table without feeling heavy. Cult Brandon Floor Lamp £179 at cultfurniture.com I think the Brandon floor lamp makes a bold yet refined statement. The opaque rust red color introduces an unexpected pop that still feels grounded and warm. It’s sculptural and playful — a perfect way to bring in a touch of color and personality that enhances both modern and vintage influences in your bedroom. H&M Block-Coloured Cotton Cushion Cover $39.73 at H&M I believe this pink block-coloured cushion cover adds a soft, playful pop of color that feels both modern and inviting. The cotton texture keeps it casual and comfortable, while the clean block tone brings just the right touch of personality without overwhelming the palette — perfect for layering on your bed or accent chair to tie the space together. Byon Crumple Vase, White £85.50 at nordicnest.com I think this Crumple Pot is a playful and modern accessory. Its textured, slightly crumpled shape adds character and tactility to the space, while remaining minimal and versatile. It’s perfect for styling with plants or as a decorative object to introduce subtle visual interest.

Pooky Lighting straight empire lampshade in crimson chevrons with crimson tape £285 at Pooky I think this floor lamp brings a beautiful mix of warmth and character to the room. The combination of burnt wood and brass feels both timeless and modern, while the crimson chevron shade introduces a lively pop of color and pattern. Placed in a cozy corner, it will create a layered, inviting glow that works perfectly with your modern and mid‑century elements. Fenwick Rose Cushion £35 at Fenwick I think this cushion adds a soft, romantic touch to the bedroom. The subtle rose tones bring warmth and a delicate pop of color, while the textured fabric makes it feel cozy and inviting. It’s perfect for layering on the bed or an accent chair to create depth and personality in the space.

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

(Image credit: Design Lab)

(Image credit: Design Lab)

I would love to hear your thoughts on these selections and see how you feel about the products. Your feedback is always valuable, and I’m excited to continue refining the edit to create a space that’s perfectly tailored to you. Looking forward to hearing from you!

Warmly,

Iokasti