Curated Finds for Mark: Cool Post Boxes for Your Door Entrance

Dear Mark,

Inspired by your brief and your photo, I’ve carefully selected a few modern post boxes that I think could really elevate your entrance. You’re absolutely right — your entryway already looks great, but a sleek, design-forward post box would give it that extra punch of style.

I’ll be honest, there aren’t many truly modern, design-led options in the UK market, especially if you’re hoping for that clean Scandi look. But I’ve tracked down some strong options that balance practicality with a more contemporary silhouette. Here are my top finds, and I hope you enjoy exploring them as much as I enjoyed curating them for you.

Post Box Finds

Home Owner MEFA Letter 111 Post Box £64 at Home Owner I think this Post Box balances tradition with a quietly modern silhouette. The shape — reminiscent of an envelope — feels sleek and contemporary, while the burgundy finish will blend beautifully with brickwork and add a subtle pop of color. It’s a practical, stylish choice that brings character and a touch of modern charm to your entrance. LetterBox4You Wall Mounted Modern Post Box Swift £78.99 at letterbox4you.co.uk This one has an interesting shape, however it is wall-mounted. I still wanted to show it to you because the silhouette is really unique and has a modern, design-led feel. Even though it doesn’t fully meet your brief, it’s a great example of a more contemporary direction that could work beautifully with your exterior aesthetic. I Love Parcels Fulham Black Medium Post Mounted Parcel Box £298 at iloveparcels.com This parcel box brings a sleek edge to your doorstep with its clean black finish and generous storage capacity. It’s perfect if you receive small parcels as well as letters, giving you a single, secure home for deliveries without adding visual clutter. The bold, contemporary shape keeps things simple yet stylish, making it a practical and modern upgrade from a standard mail slot or old-school box. Dyke and Dean FROST KVADRAT Norwegian Domestic Post Box £185 at dykeanddean.com This Norwegian Domestic Post Box is a cool Scandinavian-leaning option — its clean, rectangular shape keeps the look modern, while the warm brown tone will blend beautifully with your brickwork and add a subtle pop of color. The design feels purposeful yet understated, bringing a hint of Nordic simplicity to your entrance without feeling too traditional or fussy. It’s a stylish, functional choice that feels calm and considered next to your front door. LetterBox4You Free Standing Large Post Box Lockable - Albertina £157.99 at letterboxsupermarket.com This large free-standing post box brings gallery-like presence to your entrance with its bold, upright silhouette and clean lines. Designed to be lockable and secure, it’s roomy enough for letters and larger parcels alike — ideal if you get regular deliveries. Its streamlined, modern shape makes it feel more like a design object than a utility piece, adding a confident, architectural touch to your doorstep. Etsy Modern Mailbox £176 at awin1.com This modern mailbox brings a mid-century modern edge to your entrance with its clean silhouette and minimalist details. The simple yet stylish form feels both timeless and contemporary, making it a standout piece without shouting for attention. It’s a great choice if you want something that bridges classic design and modern simplicity — adding personality and charm to your doorstep while still being practical for everyday use.

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

I’d love to know which of these options you’re drawn to and how they resonate with the look you’re hoping to achieve. Feel free to tell me what speaks to you — and what doesn’t — so I can understand your style even better. I’m really looking forward to hearing your thoughts and helping you land on the perfect modern post box to complete your entrance.

Warmly,

Your Stylist, Iokasti