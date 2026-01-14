Curated Finds for Gavin : Creating a Cosy Corner

Hi Gavin,

Thank you so much for getting in touch!

Based on your brief, I completely agree with your thinking. A corner or L-shaped sofa would work beautifully here, extending toward the window to create a cosy, lounge-like nook while still preserving that lovely open view. Depending on the final measurements, a three-seater paired with an ottoman could also be a great alternative, offering flexibility without visually crowding the space.

Your budget is workable for well-designed, good-quality sofas when prioritising strong frames, supportive cushions, and timeless silhouettes. I’ve curated a selection of options below, including models with strong customer feedback for build and comfort. I’m very happy to refine further once we confirm exact dimensions or fabric preferences.

As a note, I’d recommend reviewing the fabric details and product specifications closely, as comfort, firmness, and seating depth can vary and are best understood through descriptions and customer reviews.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.

Warm regards,
Your Stylist - Miaad

Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.