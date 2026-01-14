Curated Finds for Gavin : Creating a Cosy Corner

Hi Gavin,

Based on your brief, I completely agree with your thinking. A corner or L-shaped sofa would work beautifully here, extending toward the window to create a cosy, lounge-like nook while still preserving that lovely open view. Depending on the final measurements, a three-seater paired with an ottoman could also be a great alternative, offering flexibility without visually crowding the space.

Your budget is workable for well-designed, good-quality sofas when prioritising strong frames, supportive cushions, and timeless silhouettes. I’ve curated a selection of options below, including models with strong customer feedback for build and comfort. I’m very happy to refine further once we confirm exact dimensions or fabric preferences.

As a note, I’d recommend reviewing the fabric details and product specifications closely, as comfort, firmness, and seating depth can vary and are best understood through descriptions and customer reviews.

