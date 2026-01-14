Curated Finds for Gavin : Creating a Cosy Corner
Hi Gavin,
Thank you so much for getting in touch!
Based on your brief, I completely agree with your thinking. A corner or L-shaped sofa would work beautifully here, extending toward the window to create a cosy, lounge-like nook while still preserving that lovely open view. Depending on the final measurements, a three-seater paired with an ottoman could also be a great alternative, offering flexibility without visually crowding the space.
Your budget is workable for well-designed, good-quality sofas when prioritising strong frames, supportive cushions, and timeless silhouettes. I’ve curated a selection of options below, including models with strong customer feedback for build and comfort. I’m very happy to refine further once we confirm exact dimensions or fabric preferences.
As a note, I’d recommend reviewing the fabric details and product specifications closely, as comfort, firmness, and seating depth can vary and are best understood through descriptions and customer reviews.
This contemporary piece introduces a gentle sense of curvature into the room, softening the architecture while working harmoniously with your existing rug and colour palette. The fixed foam cushions offer a clean, tailored appearance with minimal maintenance, ensuring the sofa keeps its shape without constant upkeep. Upholstered in a 100% polyester velvet, it delivers a refined, tactile finish that still feels practical and durable for everyday living.
This upholstered design combines comfort with an elevated simplicity. Crafted on a solid wood frame and available in tones like oatmeal and fern green, it sits beautifully within your space while enhancing warmth and visual softness. The additional headrest supports a relaxed, lounge-led environment, perfect for unwinding. With a generous width of 236.5cm, durable 100% polyester upholstery, and a 40,000 rub count for longevity, it’s designed for comfort with low maintenance. The wooden legs echo the warmth of your flooring, helping the space feel cohesive and grounded.
A more contemporary expression, this sofa introduces slender metal legs that subtly reference your existing TV console and side cabinet, creating a cohesive visual dialogue across the room. At 197cm wide, it offers comfortable seating without overwhelming the space, the accompanying ottoman adds true flexibility — creating a chaise-like feel when needed, additional seating for hosting, or simply a more fluid way to move and adapt the room layout as life happens.
The Julien three-seater (W220) brings depth and intention to the room. The dark olive upholstery anchors the space with a rich, grounding tone, complementing your existing scheme while adding warmth and character. Its proportions feel generous yet balanced, offering a comfortable, relaxed seating profile without visually crowding the room—an inviting piece that enhances both atmosphere and function.
I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.
Warm regards,
Your Stylist - Miaad
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.