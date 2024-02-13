The 12 Best Wayfair Bookcases Have Me Wanting to Declutter My Living Room — So Elevated and On-Trend

Bookcases, not to be confused with bookshelves, are a hub for home decor. Standing tall and enclosed on either side, they're the guardians of our knick-knacks and literary treasures, ready to showcase our collections in style. And where do we turn to find the perfect bookcase? None other than Wayfair, of course! This one-stop haven offers a treasure trove of durable yet chic bookcases at prices that won't break the bank.

So I've taken it upon myself to handpick the cream of the crop, curating this Wayfair editor's choice selection. Because as home organizer extraordinaire, Laura Price, aptly puts it, "Bookcases can transform a space for loads of reasons. They’re a great bit of extra storage, a good use of vertical space and can house beautiful displays that add a pop of color and vibrancy to any room. Who doesn’t love looking at books and decor?"

Whether you're a bookworm with a penchant for overflowing shelves or simply appreciate the aesthetic beauty of the best bookshelves, your quest for the perfect piece ends here.

Explore a broader selection of bookcases at Wayfair.

The 12 Best Bookcases from Wayfair

How should I style a bookcase?

The beauty of a bookcase lies in its versatility, offering limitless possibilities for showcasing various items and arrangements. However, the abundance of options can sometimes overwhelm us, leaving us unsure of where to begin. Fortunately, Price provides some advice to steer us in the right direction.

As Price wisely advises, "Rule number one of styling a bookcase is to not overcrowd it! There’s nothing worse than coming into a room and having your attention drawn to a cluttered and crowded bookcase. Keep it simple and spacious." While a bookcase may exude sophistication, don't hesitate to inject a touch of whimsy into your arrangement. "Books don’t always have to be stacked vertically…why not try horizontally too?" suggests Price. "This is especially useful if you've got books that are too big to be upright. Alternate vertical and horizontal stacking on your bookshelf. And when you’re stacking horizontally, why not add a candle or small decoration on top — it adds extra visual interest!"

In terms of aesthetics, Price stresses the importance of interspersing your book collection with decor to prevent it from appearing monotonous. "If you’ve got heavy items, use them as bookends, or if they’re light and small, place them on top of a few horizontally-stacked books," she recommends. "Candles, artwork, photographs, vases, and memorabilia all make great decor pieces for your bookcase."

In essence, the world is your oyster when it comes to styling bookcases. With a bit of creativity and these handy tips, your bookcase can effortlessly reflect your personality and style. Take it a step further with these distinctive Wayfair rugs that add even more character to your space.

