The 12 Best Wayfair Bookcases Have Me Wanting to Declutter My Living Room — So Elevated and On-Trend
If you think you've seen it all when it comes to Wayfair bookcases, prepare to be surprised. Plus, the best ones cost less than you might expect
Bookcases, not to be confused with bookshelves, are a hub for home decor. Standing tall and enclosed on either side, they're the guardians of our knick-knacks and literary treasures, ready to showcase our collections in style. And where do we turn to find the perfect bookcase? None other than Wayfair, of course! This one-stop haven offers a treasure trove of durable yet chic bookcases at prices that won't break the bank.
So I've taken it upon myself to handpick the cream of the crop, curating this Wayfair editor's choice selection. Because as home organizer extraordinaire, Laura Price, aptly puts it, "Bookcases can transform a space for loads of reasons. They’re a great bit of extra storage, a good use of vertical space and can house beautiful displays that add a pop of color and vibrancy to any room. Who doesn’t love looking at books and decor?"
Whether you're a bookworm with a penchant for overflowing shelves or simply appreciate the aesthetic beauty of the best bookshelves, your quest for the perfect piece ends here.
The 12 Best Bookcases from Wayfair
Price: $204.99
Was: $223.99
Whoever said white bookshelves were dull clearly hasn't met this one. With its mid-century geometric flair, it's like a contemporary art installation for your books and decor. And those open backs? They make your space feel so much bigger.
Price: $296.99
Was: $343
Believe it or not, this ladder-inspired black bookshelf won't break the bank. Its sleek design is a conversation starter, and with eight tiers to play with, you'll have plenty of room to mix and match your favorite pieces.
Price: $157.99
Turn that neglected corner into a focal point with this stunning mid century modern bookcase. Its alternating shelves add a touch of artistic flair, perfect for showcasing your favorite reads, plants, or sculptures.
Price: $2,165
Was: $2,362
Prepare to be wowed by this half arch design storage bookcase — it's a real scene-stealer. Elegant yet artful, it's perfect for showcasing your treasures while discreetly stashing away those less-than-glamorous items like tangled cords or rogue remotes.
Price: $2,469.99
Was: $2,999.99
This charming bookcase boasts plenty of nooks and crannies to showcase your treasures. Its intricate design adds a touch of luxury to any space, and with options like green, white, black, or natural, there's a hue for every style.
Price: $2,130
Was: $2,500
This bookcase isn't just for books, making it the perfect living room storage idea. With both visible and concealed shelves, it's quite the multitasker. Need extra space for your glassware or china? Consider it done.
Price: $749.99
Sleek, stylish, and oh-so-modern, this vertically oriented bookcase is a minimalist's dream. Complete with asymmetrical doors and built-in lighting, it's a showstopper that's as functional as it is fashionable.
Price: $329.99
Add a touch of elegance to any room with this sleek modern bookshelf. The combination of aluminum and tempered glass gives it a luxe look, while the built-in lighting adds a warm glow to your space.
Price: $2,199
This arch-topped bookcase reminisces a stately windowpane. With its industrial-chic matte iron sheeting and contrasting hardware, it's a statement piece that demands attention. Pro tip: Double up for double the impact.
Price: $95.99
Was: $133.99
Don't let its unique design fool you — this wooden living room shelving option is timeless. And at under $100, it's a steal that's sure to stand the test of time.
Price: $1,093
Was: $1,182
Elevate your space with this stately bookcase that strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. With its natural finish and architectural silhouette, it's elegantly understated.
Price: $739.99
For those who crave the timeless charm of a library-style yet affordable bookshelf, look no further. This triple-wide beauty is perfect for displaying all your literary treasures with grace and sophistication. Ideal for a home office or study.
How should I style a bookcase?
The beauty of a bookcase lies in its versatility, offering limitless possibilities for showcasing various items and arrangements. However, the abundance of options can sometimes overwhelm us, leaving us unsure of where to begin. Fortunately, Price provides some advice to steer us in the right direction.
As Price wisely advises, "Rule number one of styling a bookcase is to not overcrowd it! There’s nothing worse than coming into a room and having your attention drawn to a cluttered and crowded bookcase. Keep it simple and spacious." While a bookcase may exude sophistication, don't hesitate to inject a touch of whimsy into your arrangement. "Books don’t always have to be stacked vertically…why not try horizontally too?" suggests Price. "This is especially useful if you've got books that are too big to be upright. Alternate vertical and horizontal stacking on your bookshelf. And when you’re stacking horizontally, why not add a candle or small decoration on top — it adds extra visual interest!"
In terms of aesthetics, Price stresses the importance of interspersing your book collection with decor to prevent it from appearing monotonous. "If you’ve got heavy items, use them as bookends, or if they’re light and small, place them on top of a few horizontally-stacked books," she recommends. "Candles, artwork, photographs, vases, and memorabilia all make great decor pieces for your bookcase."
In essence, the world is your oyster when it comes to styling bookcases. With a bit of creativity and these handy tips, your bookcase can effortlessly reflect your personality and style. Take it a step further with these distinctive Wayfair rugs that add even more character to your space.
