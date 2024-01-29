I'm a Style Editor and These are the Best Rugs I've Seen in Ages — 12 Wayfair Rugs That Could Not Be More Chic

A rug has the power to transform a space from ordinary to extraordinary, acting as both a practical and aesthetic cornerstone. Whether your style leans towards minimalism, maximalism, or somewhere in between, Wayfair stands as a treasure trove with the perfect rug awaiting discovery. As one of Livingetc’s favorite shopping platforms, Wayfair boasts an extensive rug selection that exceeds expectations. After a thorough exploration of their offerings, I've curated a Wayfair editor’s choice selection that leaves no design preference behind. If you're on the hunt for a new rug, your search ends here.

As noted by interior designer Alexandra Cooper, rugs play a dual role in a room, helping “to anchor the furniture in a room,” define desired focal points, and “tie together various elements in a space to create a cohesive look.” Plus, there are so many different styles of rugs, providing a unique opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone. In fact, potter and designer Jonathan Adler encourages a fearless approach, dismissing design rules altogether and urging individuals to choose from the best rugs they love, emphasizing that “If you love something, it will work.” He suggests starting your decor design with “a bold rug – you won’t look back.”

The Very Best Rugs from Wayfair

Best Modern Rugs from Wayfair

Ahmi Performance Rug View at Wayfair From: $58.99 A striking concentric design makes this one of the best black and white rugs — an eye-catching addition to your space. Its versatile color palette allows it to seamlessly blend with various decor styles. Easy to clean and stain-resistant, it's the ideal choice for high-traffic areas like an entryway or living room. Tallulah Hand Tufted Wool Green Rug View at Wayfair From: $73.26 This beautifully simple green rug features a subtle layered border effect, giving it a contemporary edge. I enjoy the cool tone, though the style's pink-beige variety is perfect for warmer spaces. Decor Handmade Hand Tufted Wool Rug View at Wayfair From: $710 Hand-tufted in India, this stunning wool rug showcases a unique blend of terracotta and cream. Paired with a defining green line down the middle, its reminiscent of an old-timey tennis court in the best possible way.

Best Abstract Rugs from Wayfair

Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA Bheri Abstract Area Rug View at Wayfair From: $140 You likely know fashion designer Prabal Gurung from his innovative runway collections, but today, the star of the show is this abstract patterned rug. Boasting intricate shapes and a muted color palette, it makes for a lovely foundational piece in any space. Danilo Handmade Hand Tufted Rug View at Wayfair From: $340 This living room rug idea features an unexpected but serendipitous pairing of red and blue shapes defines this unique rug. Best styled with more subdued furniture, it adds a magnificent touch to spaces with white, black, or brown sofas. Ramsay Handmade Wool Rug View at Wayfair From: $94.99 Mesmerizing and artistic, this rug doubles as a conversation starter. Its swirling and varied design makes it an ideal addition to a sitting area, especially near sculptures or paintings.

Best Neutral Rugs from Wayfair

Jonathan Adler Lisbon Hand-Knotted Wool Rug View at Wayfair From: $1,195 Jonathan Adler makes some of the best rugs. This beige wool pick features subtle geometric lines that create depth without overwhelming the overall space. Hand-knotted for durability, it stands the test of time in even the busiest rooms. Martha Stewart Flatweave Jute Rug View at Wayfair From: $53 Among the best jute rugs, Martha Stewart's rug offers a naturalistic and clean look with a lovely texture. Available in round, runner, and rectangular varieties, it suits spaces of all shapes and sizes. Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Polly Handmade Ivory/Natural Rug View at Wayfair From: $42.44 A modern classic, this mixed-material rug combines wool and jute, featuring an artistic grid and a pared-down neutral palette. GoodWeave certified, it ensures ethical production and supports weavers' communities.

Best Animal Inspired Rugs from Wayfair

Faux Cowhide White/Brown Rug View at Wayfair From: $180 Offering rustic charm, this faux cowhide rug enhances warm appeal, perfect for placement near a fireplace or as a fun accent anywhere in your home. Reviewers rave about its impressive durability and elevated appeal, solidifying its place as one of the best animal print rugs. Giovanni Handmade Hand Tufted Wool Beige/Black Rug View at Wayfair From: $137 Embracing the leopard print trend for 2024, this modern rug adds a contemporary touch. With a .59” pile height, it's extra cozy, making it one of the best bedroom rugs. Lavallee Faux Sheepskin Shag Performance White Rug View at Wayfair From: $79.99 Introducing the shag rug of your dreams — faux but incredibly real-looking and feeling. Available in various sizes and shapes, it brings luxury and softness to a range of spaces.

How Should I Style My Rug?

Rug placement can feel like a daunting task. It involves creating harmony with the other objects in your space, which is easier said than done! Thankfully, interior designer Alexandra Cooper offered a few helpful rules of thumb:

1. "Keeping in mind the size and proportions of a rug is important to ensure the rug is appropriately sized for the room and the furniture it anchors. A too-small rug can make the space feel disjointed, while a properly sized rug will unify the elements. Make sure that the rug is large enough to accommodate the main furniture pieces, such as sofas and chairs. Ideally, all the furniture legs should be on the rug or at least the front legs."

2. "The shape of the room can influence the rug shape. For instance, a rectangular rug often works well in a square room, while a round rug can complement a circular space. Choose a rug shape that complements the arrangement of furniture. A round rug can work well under a circular dining table, for example."

3. "Choose a rug that suits the function of the space. For high-traffic areas, opt for durable materials, while in a bedroom, a plush and comfortable rug may be more appropriate."

4. "Pay attention to the color palette. The rug should harmonize with the existing colors in the room, either by complementing or contrasting them."

Hopefully, now you feel confident to style your rug yourself, but be sure to bookmark this page should you want to reference these helpful tips later.

