These rugs will make your bedroom look expensive and luxe, but are all under $100. Our perfect picks for 2023
Our shopping editor is on the hunt to find some seriously bargain buys for your bedroom - here are 9 rugs that have caught her eye
Every room must begin with a rug, believed the late interior decorator, Robert Kime, and we think he's got a point. If you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your bedroom this summer, there is no better place to start than with a super soft rug underfoot to add texture and sumptuousness to your bedroom.
From high pile shaggy rugs to more simple, low pile jutes that work in a minimalist setting, there is a real range of styles out there to complement the best bedroom furniture. And whatever you pick paves the way for the rest of your bedroom's design to follow. We know that rugs can be a real expense, so our shopping editor has searched high and low to find the cheapest buys on the market. Here are 9 bedroom rugs she spotted from the best home decor stores, all for less than $100 too!
Best minimalist bedroom rugs
Price: $44
Material: Jute
Jute in the bedroom is always a great idea if you're looking for a minimalist bedroom style. They call to nature with their organic fibres, and this rug is 100 percent handwoven natural jute with accented braids that gives a beautiful high/low texture. It's also on sale for an absolute steal and looks far more expensive than it actually is.
Price: $39
Material: 89 percent cotton, 11 percent polyester
Minimalists favor texture over color, using the grooves and pile of a rug to bring interest over saturated hues. This fits the bill perfectly, with a shaggy yet low pile look. It's available in a variety of sizes too, so there is bound to be one that fits your room, no matter the size.
Price: $100
Material: 100 percent polypropylene
This striking design from Burke Decor offers a modern yet super sleek and simple design that will elevate your bedroom floor. The playful use of lines to create a round shape in a simple white and dark grey colorway mean there is pattern, but it's subtle and elegant - perfect for minimalists.
Best round bedroom rugs
Price: From $98
Material: Jute
Another handwoven jute rug, this time in a pleasing round shape to bring some soft edges to your bedroom. Durable and sustainable, this round rug piece adds a touch of elegance with its dark blue coloring, and works well layered with a couple of other simple rugs for more coverage.
Price: $69
Material: 100 percent polypropylene
This is a bargain buy, with mixed high and low pile giving it depth and texture. It's available in a few colorways, but I like it in the light pink version, which could work for a corner of a stylish nursery bedroom in need of a bit of character.
Price: $83.99
Material: Cotton
This distinctive round area rug has a cream braided design that is complemented with darker stripes and a striking border of black stripes. It is handmade and flat pile height, so works anywhere in the home, even those high traffic areas like entryways.
Best high pile bedroom rugs
Price: $81.74
Material: polypropylene
Elevate your bedroom decor with this subtly patterned shag rug with a cream background and grey accents. Featuring an ultra-soft high pile with a height of one inch, it brings that coziness to your bedroom, just make sure to use a pad to avoid slipping.
Price: from $16
Material: polypropylene
Cozy and cloud-like, this simple shag rug is too good a bargain to refuse, offering a fluffy texture, perfect for the bedroom. It's stain-resistant and machine-washable and available in a range of different sizes.
Best colorful bedroom rugs
Price: $59
Material: cotton
With colorful abstract accents, this modern-boho rug features a low pile with geometric tufting for uneven high and low pile mix. I love the fringed edges that give the trim that extra detail. It's super colorful, but will also work in a room with a muted and neutral color scheme too.
Price: from $89
Material: polyester
Influenced by the designs of Bauhaus artist Josef Albers, the Absida rug brings a touch of retro-chic into your bedroom. It's super easy to look after and just needs to be chucked into the wash so it's a great buy, and the mirrored arches will bring a playful feel to your space.
Price: from $16.99
Material: polypropylene
Bring the sunset color palette into your bedroom with this rug that features a mix of blue, orange, red and yellow. The kilim style embraces bold pattern and clashing colors and will add interest to your bedroom floor for little expense.
Which rugs are the most comfortable?
For a super luxurious feel under foot, a wool bedroom rug is your best bet. If you're looking for a synthetic rug, faux fur rugs made from acrylic and polypropylene which also brings a soft feel.
It also matters about how the texture has been weaved. There are many textures and material effects that can be achieved with a rug.
A higher pile, with longer fibres and loops creating a softer, thicker look, can help achieve an altogether different mood. Often called shag rugs, high pile rugs can add elevated style and luxurious texture, great for a bedroom. To help your rug go further, don’t forget a rug pad, which adds cushioning and helps prevent slippage. It also helps protect your floor from bulky furniture that could easily scratch your flooring.
What size should a bedroom rug be?
When sizing a rug for a bedroom room, consider that you might want to have it half under your bed, or if your bedroom is large enough, you can have it placed on its own. Layering the bed over the rug, with the end of the bed but the head of the bed off unifies a large space, bringing all elements of a living room together. The typical sizes for rugs are 3'x5′, 5'x8', 8'x10′, 9'x12′ and 12'x15′. If you want a large area rug that will fill your floor space, choose a rug that leaves around a 17 inch gap between the edges of the rug and walls of the room.
Smaller rugs or runners make for nice accent pieces too: they can add a cheery pop of colour to unify a color scheme, or add a spotlight to an overlooked corner that needs some love. For awkward shapes or a long-term investment, don’t rule out going made-to-measure. ‘It takes a little more time than buying mass produced but is worth the wait,’ says Simon Laurenceau of French fabric company Pierre Frey.
What colored rugs are trending?
Color-wise, we’ve recently seen the trend gravitate towards beautiful sages and greens along with soft, warm colors for a natural color scheme and relaxing bedroom. 'These colors work incredibly well in our always-popular vintage-inspired pieces like Sarrah Sage - a beautifully distressed sage and green-toned persian rug part of our New Vintage collection,' says Therese Germain, director of core product for Ruggable.
We’re also seeing bold colors and design rugs rise in popularity as people look to make the most of the floor as a space for a work of art. Check out Jonathan Adler's collection with Ruggable for playful, graphic prints that have almost an Art Deco feel.
It's not just color, think about the way they are weaved and the texture your rug brings to a space. ‘Flat weave, tufted and knotted rugs are vibrant with personality. Put them in any room, and they will be its life and soul,' says Dylan O'Shea of A Rum Fellow.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
