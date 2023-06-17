These rugs will make your bedroom look expensive and luxe, but are all under $100. Our perfect picks for 2023

Every room must begin with a rug, believed the late interior decorator, Robert Kime, and we think he's got a point. If you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your bedroom this summer, there is no better place to start than with a super soft rug underfoot to add texture and sumptuousness to your bedroom.

From high pile shaggy rugs to more simple, low pile jutes that work in a minimalist setting, there is a real range of styles out there to complement the best bedroom furniture. And whatever you pick paves the way for the rest of your bedroom's design to follow. We know that rugs can be a real expense, so our shopping editor has searched high and low to find the cheapest buys on the market. Here are 9 bedroom rugs she spotted from the best home decor stores, all for less than $100 too!

Best minimalist bedroom rugs

1. Dunmore natural jute rug View at Ballard Designs Price: $44

Material: Jute Jute in the bedroom is always a great idea if you're looking for a minimalist bedroom style. They call to nature with their organic fibres, and this rug is 100 percent handwoven natural jute with accented braids that gives a beautiful high/low texture. It's also on sale for an absolute steal and looks far more expensive than it actually is. 2. Solid woven shag rug View at Urban Outfitters Price: $39

Material: 89 percent cotton, 11 percent polyester Minimalists favor texture over color, using the grooves and pile of a rug to bring interest over saturated hues. This fits the bill perfectly, with a shaggy yet low pile look. It's available in a variety of sizes too, so there is bound to be one that fits your room, no matter the size. 2. Pisa rug View at Burke Decor Price: $100

Material: 100 percent polypropylene This striking design from Burke Decor offers a modern yet super sleek and simple design that will elevate your bedroom floor. The playful use of lines to create a round shape in a simple white and dark grey colorway mean there is pattern, but it's subtle and elegant - perfect for minimalists.

Best round bedroom rugs

Lorne rug View at Anthropologie Price: From $98

Material: Jute Another handwoven jute rug, this time in a pleasing round shape to bring some soft edges to your bedroom. Durable and sustainable, this round rug piece adds a touch of elegance with its dark blue coloring, and works well layered with a couple of other simple rugs for more coverage. Cherokee round rug View at Rugs.com Price: $69

Material: 100 percent polypropylene



This is a bargain buy, with mixed high and low pile giving it depth and texture. It's available in a few colorways, but I like it in the light pink version, which could work for a corner of a stylish nursery bedroom in need of a bit of character. 3. Border stripe area rug View at Target Price: $83.99

Material: Cotton This distinctive round area rug has a cream braided design that is complemented with darker stripes and a striking border of black stripes. It is handmade and flat pile height, so works anywhere in the home, even those high traffic areas like entryways.

Best high pile bedroom rugs

2. Islinge shag area rug View at Overstock Price: $81.74

Material: polypropylene Elevate your bedroom decor with this subtly patterned shag rug with a cream background and grey accents. Featuring an ultra-soft high pile with a height of one inch, it brings that coziness to your bedroom, just make sure to use a pad to avoid slipping. 2. Solid shag rug View at Dormify Price: from $16

Material: polypropylene Cozy and cloud-like, this simple shag rug is too good a bargain to refuse, offering a fluffy texture, perfect for the bedroom. It's stain-resistant and machine-washable and available in a range of different sizes. 3. Modern shag rug View at Ruggable Price: $44.90

Material: polyester This rug is wonderfully fluffy and available in a range of brilliant colors, attracting attention to the floor and encouraging you to take your socks off an enjoy the underfoot texture. I like the darker grey but brown also caught my eye.

Best colorful bedroom rugs

1. Quinton tufted rug View at Urban Outfitters Price: $59

Material: cotton With colorful abstract accents, this modern-boho rug features a low pile with geometric tufting for uneven high and low pile mix. I love the fringed edges that give the trim that extra detail. It's super colorful, but will also work in a room with a muted and neutral color scheme too. 2. Absida rainbow rug View at Ruggable Price: from $89

Material: polyester Influenced by the designs of Bauhaus artist Josef Albers, the Absida rug brings a touch of retro-chic into your bedroom. It's super easy to look after and just needs to be chucked into the wash so it's a great buy, and the mirrored arches will bring a playful feel to your space. 3. Lorena rug View at Wayfair Price: from $16.99

Material: polypropylene Bring the sunset color palette into your bedroom with this rug that features a mix of blue, orange, red and yellow. The kilim style embraces bold pattern and clashing colors and will add interest to your bedroom floor for little expense.

Which rugs are the most comfortable? For a super luxurious feel under foot, a wool bedroom rug is your best bet. If you're looking for a synthetic rug, faux fur rugs made from acrylic and polypropylene which also brings a soft feel. It also matters about how the texture has been weaved. There are many textures and material effects that can be achieved with a rug. A higher pile, with longer fibres and loops creating a softer, thicker look, can help achieve an altogether different mood. Often called shag rugs, high pile rugs can add elevated style and luxurious texture, great for a bedroom. To help your rug go further, don’t forget a rug pad, which adds cushioning and helps prevent slippage. It also helps protect your floor from bulky furniture that could easily scratch your flooring.

What size should a bedroom rug be? When sizing a rug for a bedroom room, consider that you might want to have it half under your bed, or if your bedroom is large enough, you can have it placed on its own. Layering the bed over the rug, with the end of the bed but the head of the bed off unifies a large space, bringing all elements of a living room together. The typical sizes for rugs are 3'x5′, 5'x8', 8'x10′, 9'x12′ and 12'x15′. If you want a large area rug that will fill your floor space, choose a rug that leaves around a 17 inch gap between the edges of the rug and walls of the room. Smaller rugs or runners make for nice accent pieces too: they can add a cheery pop of colour to unify a color scheme, or add a spotlight to an overlooked corner that needs some love. For awkward shapes or a long-term investment, don’t rule out going made-to-measure. ‘It takes a little more time than buying mass produced but is worth the wait,’ says Simon Laurenceau of French fabric company Pierre Frey.