Rattan is the most on-trend summer material - I've found 12 home accessories that prove why designers love it
If you’re as obsessed with rattan detailing as we are, you’re in for a treat as our shopping editor has selected the very best in rattan home accessories
With its intricate woven detail and natural aesthetic, rattan exudes an air of effortless elegance. Incorporating rattan pieces into your home is an easy way to make your space feel fresh and elevated by adding balance and texture to an otherwise minimal aesthetic.
I find that the most impactful rattan decor pieces don’t have to be huge bits of furniture! Far from the ‘all rattan everything’ hype from a few years ago (where matching bed frames, wardrobes, and chest of drawer sets were all the rage), a few carefully-considered accents will add an elegant touch without overwhelming your space.
The material has stood the test of time among our most-loved decor pieces, and there’s always an impressive range of rattan accessories available to buy online. So I’ve gone through the best home decor stores to find the most elegant rattan accessories to elevate your home aesthetic for summer.
OUR TOP 12 RATTAN HOME ACCESSORIES
I couldn't curate a list of rattan accessories without including a planter! This stylish standing one comes in a natural wood shade and a sleek black.
I'm a huge fan of the subtle rattan detail on this full-length wooden mirror. It will bring a sense of light and space to any room.
This rattan box has a surprisingly large capacity, proving that storage vessels needn't be boring! I love the contrast of the black panels.
We're a fan of stylish storage solutions here at Livingetc, and I've seen glass-topped rattan storage boxes in virtually every home decor store, so this one from Anthropologie is a good investment. It will keep your spare bits tidily tucked away and free from dust.
The light peeking through the rattan holes of this lampshade will create a cozy glow, making it the perfect addition to an unloved corner.
This rattan room divider is a great way to section your space or add some character when used as a backdrop. The white panels lighten up the classic piece, making it ideal for summer.
The ultimate in coffee table decor. You could place this in quite a formal space and it'll seem instantly friendlier - a home to a candle and a vase and your objets.
I love the luxe touch that the gold detailing lends to this rattan jewelry box. It’s the ideal stylish storage solution for small spaces like your vanity, if you ask me.
These arched rattan bookends might look chic and delicate but they're weighted with heavy gauge steel and have a non-slip base, so will keep your books and magazines steady.
This is just about the most elegant bed tray I've ever seen! It has a raised design for extra comfort and a side basket to store your notebooks and pens.
This rattan basket is the perfect place to store your jars and dressings. Featuring an elongated space-saving design, the rounded front adds dimension to the shape while the flat back will maximize space when pushed to the wall.
WHAT COLOR GOES WELL WITH RATTAN?
The best thing about rattan is that it goes with everything - it can work with any color. The designer Beata Heuman once told our editor Pip Rich that it's the great leveller, working to ground stronger colors and eclectic rooms, and he has since put that tenet into Livingetc lore!
That said, In terms of the rattan section itself, designers tend to opt for natural wood tones – from the classic light tan shade we tend to associate with the woven style to paler beiges and even dark brown or ebony tones. The basis of the material is woven wicker, so works best in some variation of its natural shade.
When it comes to accent colors I find that neutral shades offer the most elegant finish. Rattan homeware pieces tend to have some sort of framing to give structure to the flexible wicker (e.g. the outer panels of bed frames and storage boxes), and there are certain colors that best suit the natural shade of the rattan. Black offers a particularly striking contrast and will balance out the colors of the material nicely, but white, earthy shades like beige and brown, and even metallic touches like gold can also work well depending on the aesthetic you’re going for.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
