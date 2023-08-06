The 12 best pink and green rugs that use this palette to create soft and soothing schemes

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Present in the natural world across a variety of flora and fauna as well as the mood boards and projects of many interior designers, pink and green are a popular partnership. Pink provides softness and light whilst green brings depth and darkness, making these shades the ideal ingredients for a beautiful rug. Depending on the shade of green and pink as well as the balance of colors in the design, a rug can be a playful or elegant addition to your room. We’ve curated our favorites in this exclusive list, from the best-patterned floor pieces to the most washable options.

As you begin your search for the perfect rug for your room, you can take a look at our best rugs feature to help you get started.

Expert advice on how to choose the right rug for your space sits alongside a wide selection of engaging rug designs. If you know it’s pink and green you want, explore our selection below, gathered by searching and scouring the best home décor stores, so you can find your ideal rug a little faster.

Pink and Green Persian Rugs

1. Muted Persian Pink &Green Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 5'6" x 8'6" Price: $1,199 The presence of pink and green in the grand Persian rug from Anthropologie is perfectly muted. The rosy pink blends into the floral pattern and brings out the best in the sage green ground. 2. Forest Green & Pink Persian Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $219 Two shades of green are used cleverly to create this detailed floral washable rug. The sage soothes while the forest green creates depth and contrast against the delicate pale pink, yellow and blue. 3. Outdoor Pink & Green Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $229 Take the intricate patterns of Persia outside with this coral pink and sage green large rug. The detail is exquisite and its warm coloring would blend beautifully with wooden or rattan furniture.

Pink and Green Patterned Rugs

1. Brushstrokes Pink & Green Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 9' x 12' Price: $2,368 Taking an artistic approach, this Wayfair wool rug features a collection of pink, green, orange and yellow hues. These vibrant hues would work well to energise bedroom, living and dining rooms. 2. Pink & Green Landscape Rug View at Target Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 2' x 3' Price: $39.10 Resembling a picturesque landscape, this pink and green patterned rug featured tufted wool for added softness. The pastel color palette would add some light and levity to a variety of contemporary schemes. 3. Floral Green & Pink Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 2'6" x 7'6" Price: $270 Decorate your entrances and hallways with the hand-made green rug from Wayfair. The dark green ground creates a wonderfully crisp backdrop for the pink, grey, and blue flora and fauna.

Pink and Green Wool Rugs

1. Chevron Pink & Green Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 8' x 11' Price: $569.99 Chevron-inspired, this geometric rug from Wayfair combines pale pink with chartreuse, forest green, and teal. The ideal addition to modern and maximalist schemes, its bold tones would work well as a statement. 2. Pink & Green Wave Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 6' x 9' Price: $2,595 A large scale print, this hand-dyed wool rug showcases a playful use of pinks and greens. Soft underfoot but suitable for high-traffic areas, this rug would right at home in a modern living rooms. 3. Playful Pink & Green Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton & Wool Size: 4' x 6' Price: $131.99 This powder pink rug filled with green and blue dots is the perfect piece for a young girl's bedroom. Light pastels and white would pair perfectly for a dreamy interior.

Pink & Green Outdoor Rugs

1. Moroccan Green & Pink Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 3'11" x 5'11" Price: $74.99 Geometric shapes in warm pink and deep blue adorn a sage green base in this Morrocan inspired rug. Place it under your outdoor dining area for an earthy and inviting look. 2. Floral Pink & Green Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 4' x 6' Price: $75.99 Blooming pink florals spring across this Wayfair outdoor rug. Connect your outdoor scheme back to nature through the charming floral motif and green ground. 3. Striped Pink & Green Outdoor Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 8' Price: $221 A series of colorful stripes including pink and green give this Kathy Kuo home rug joy and a sense of movement. Inside or outside, it would help add vibrance to more neutral schemes.