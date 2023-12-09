42 Minimalist Gifts That Will Convince Everyone You Know You’ve Got Amazing Taste
If you’re never quite sure what to get your design loving friends, here are plenty of minimalist gifts that will convince everyone you’ve got amazing taste
The last thing you want this time of year is to be running around stressing about what gifts to get those who you know are more on the picky side, although this is most likely what happens year in, year out. Everyone has someone in their lives for whom they spend ages trying to find the perfect gift that they will genuinely enjoy and won’t ask for the exchange receipt. They have a keen eye for design, their own unique taste, and know exactly what they like, so every attempt at finding just the right thing leaves you feeling a bit overwhelmed.
The secret here, if you’re looking for special objects with flair and that also feel expensive, is to cut out anything that’s too ornamental, and opt for a minimalist aesthetic. For those interior design lovers and high discerning friends choosing this direction is a great start on the right track. We’re talking neutral colors, sculptural shapes, an ‘objet d’art look’, and interesting textures.
Because I completely understand this tricky business of finding the right gift that even your most difficult friends or family can’t turn their noses up at (I won’t divulge on which side of this argument I sit on) I have taken it upon myself to scroll the internet high and low, and look for the best home decor stores, to find the perfect minimalist gifts that will convince everyone you’ve got great taste and a keen eye for design.
Price: $57
This will be a much cherished item by any design lover. Its marbled look and simple shape makes it very on trend.
Price: $39.40
The simple, organic shapes of Matisse never go out of style. This combination of colors is joyful yet subtle.
Price: $32.78
The candle has notes of sandalwood, and comes in a sleek vessel design perfect for interior styling.
Price: $28
These coasters from stone have a uniquely detailed surface, and their weight gives them an expensive feel.
Price: $60
I promise you'll make a great impression with an Anissa Kermiche gift. Just pick the right audience...
Price: $10.97
The wood base mixed with the lightly textured shade as interest to this lamp in a subtle way.
Price: $8.76
This wine glass has a classic shape but the iridescent surface makes it special. Available in a set of four too.
Price: $45.00
This minimalist vase in black has a discreet 'collier noir' / pearl necklace detail that makes it special.
Price: $37.47
Colin King is a master in arranging tasteful items in beautifully curated interiors. Here's a book of his tips.
Price: $38
This bowl is hand-carved from Paulownia Wood, and features unique natural grains and ridges.
Price: $60
This SoHo Home board is as useful as it is beautiful, hand-cut from weighty forest-green marble.
Price: $11.96
Champagne glasses will always make a very elegant gift. The cylindrical shape makes this look modern.
Price: $9.82
You have to lean in to notice the delicately speckled surface of this textured vase.
Price: $49
I'd be surprised if you found one design lover out there who isn't inspired by anything Nate Berkus.
Price: $19
In a simple and minimalist yet abstract shape, this tea light holder looks like a small art sculpture.
Price: $32
The glaze on this planter creates a unique organic pattern that adds further character to the ring shapes.
Price: $34.96
I love the thick surface of this pitcher that makes it look as if it's been dropped in paint.
Price: $60 (for the set)
This delicate porcelain set by Mud Australia makes the most of minimalist and pure shapes.
Price: $45
The vessel of this candle will be appreciated for its design that makes it perfect for display on open shelves.
Price: $42.99
This simple yet beautiful mirror in an arched shape will look beautiful styled on a shelf or above a vanity.
Price: $27 (for one)
With linen and handmade paper, these books will look very sophisticated in a minimalist styled group of objects.
Price: $40
The beautiful design is a minimalist interpretation of ocean waves. Perfect to display with or without flowers.
Price: $39
A very practical yet tasteful gift, this throw pillow has a minimalist design and can be used indoors and outdoors.
Price: $20
This delicate drawing is completed by this natural wood frame. It will make a lovely gift for the art lover.
Price: $45
Raawii vases will always make a tasteful gift due to their minimalist and modern shapes.