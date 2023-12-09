42 Minimalist Gifts That Will Convince Everyone You Know You’ve Got Amazing Taste

If you’re never quite sure what to get your design loving friends, here are plenty of minimalist gifts that will convince everyone you’ve got amazing taste

assortment of book, scented candle, lamp, pitcher and throw pillow on colored background
(Image credit: Amazon, Bloomingdale's, Walmart, McGee & Co., Lulu and Georgia, Crate & Barrel )
Raluca Racasan
By Raluca Racasan
published

The last thing you want this time of year is to be running around stressing about what gifts to get those who you know are more on the picky side, although this is most likely what happens year in, year out. Everyone has someone in their lives for whom they spend ages trying to find the perfect gift that they will genuinely enjoy and won’t ask for the exchange receipt. They have a keen eye for design, their own unique taste, and know exactly what they like, so every attempt at finding just the right thing leaves you feeling a bit overwhelmed.

The secret here, if you’re looking for special objects with flair and that also feel expensive, is to cut out anything that’s too ornamental, and opt for a minimalist aesthetic. For those interior design lovers and high discerning friends choosing this direction is a great start on the right track. We’re talking neutral colors, sculptural shapes, an ‘objet d’art look’, and interesting textures.

Because I completely understand this tricky business of finding the right gift that even your most difficult friends or family can’t turn their noses up at (I won’t divulge on which side of this argument I sit on) I have taken it upon myself to scroll the internet high and low, and look for the best home decor stores, to find the perfect minimalist gifts that will convince everyone you’ve got great taste and a keen eye for design.

resin cup in oval shape
Dinosaur Designs Resin Cup

Price: $57

This will be a much cherished item by any design lover. Its marbled look and simple shape makes it very on trend. 

matisse poster with his organic prints in multiple colors
Matisse Cut-Outs Poster

Price: $39.40

The simple, organic shapes of Matisse never go out of style. This combination of colors is joyful yet subtle. 

candle in minimalist stone vessel in nude color
Villeroy & Boch Candle

Price: $32.78

The candle has notes of sandalwood, and comes in a sleek vessel design perfect for interior styling. 

set of four stone coasters
Egan Stone Coasters

Price: $28

These coasters from stone have a uniquely detailed surface, and their weight gives them an expensive feel. 

salt and pepper shakers in shape of women
Salt and Pepper Shakers

Price: $60

I promise you'll make a great impression with an Anissa Kermiche gift. Just pick the right audience... 

table lamp with round wooden base and fabric white cylindrical shade
Mini Wood-Textured Lamp

Price: $10.97

The wood base mixed with the lightly textured shade as interest to this lamp in a subtle way. 

iridescent wine glass
Iridescent Wine Glass

Price: $8.76

This wine glass has a classic shape but the iridescent surface makes it special. Available in a set of four too. 

rounded black ceramic vase styled with foliage
Villeroy & Boch Vase

Price: $45.00

This minimalist vase in black has a discreet 'collier noir' / pearl necklace detail that makes it special. 

arranging things book cover
Arranging Things by Colin King

Price: $37.47

Colin King is a master in arranging tasteful items in beautifully curated interiors. Here's a book of his tips.

whitewashed wooden bowl
Whitewashed Wooden Bowl

Price: $38

This bowl is hand-carved from Paulownia Wood, and features unique natural grains and ridges. 

brown marble chopping board and knife with brass blade
Marble Board and Knife

Price: $60

This SoHo Home board is as useful as it is beautiful, hand-cut from weighty forest-green marble.

champagne flute in cylindrical shape
Edge Champagne Glass

Price: $11.96

Champagne glasses will always make a very elegant gift. The cylindrical shape makes this look modern. 

speckled tall column vase with ribbed texture
Speckled Wavy Stone Vase

Price: $9.82

You have to lean in to notice the delicately speckled surface of this textured vase.

throw pillow in nude waffle fabric
Nate Berkus pillow

Price: $49

I'd be surprised if you found one design lover out there who isn't inspired by anything Nate Berkus. 

white ceramic tea light holder in organic shape
Cy Tea Light Holder

Price: $19

In a simple and minimalist yet abstract shape, this tea light holder looks like a small art sculpture. 

stonewareplanter in sand color with ribbed surface
Stoneware Planter

Price: $32

The glaze on this planter creates a unique organic pattern that adds further character to the ring shapes.

black pitcher
Stevey Black Pitcher

Price: $34.96

I love the thick surface of this pitcher that makes it look as if it's been dropped in paint. 

porcelain bowl, jug and dish in cream color, minimalist shape
Porcelain Bowl, Jug and Dish

Price: $60 (for the set)

This delicate porcelain set by Mud Australia makes the most of minimalist and pure shapes. 

scented candle in ceramic vessel with tall foot
Bergamot & Musk Candle

Price: $45

The vessel of this candle will be appreciated for its design that makes it perfect for display on open shelves. 

black framed arch wall mirror on shelf with vases left and right
Arch Wall Mirror

Price: $42.99

This simple yet beautiful mirror in an arched shape will look beautiful styled on a shelf or above a vanity.

set of two white linen books
Handcrafted Linen Book

Price: $27 (for one)

With linen and handmade paper, these books will look very sophisticated in a minimalist styled group of objects. 

ribbed ceramic vase in cylindrical shape with narrower lower half
Ozean Coastal Vase

Price: $40

The beautiful design is a minimalist interpretation of ocean waves. Perfect to display with or without flowers. 

throw pillow in off white with beige stripes and tassels on corners
Fez Throw Pillow

Price: $39

A very practical yet tasteful gift, this throw pillow has a minimalist design and can be used indoors and outdoors. 

drawing of flower in a light wood frame
Wild Blossom Art Print

Price: $20

This delicate drawing is completed by this natural wood frame. It will make a lovely gift for the art lover. 

white rounded vase with cylindrical neck and flowers
Strøm large ceramic vase

Price: $45

Raawii vases will always make a tasteful gift due to their minimalist and modern shapes. 

scented candle in glass vessel
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir