I shop for a living – here are my favorite home decor finds from the Amazon Prime Day sale that all look shockingly refined
Upgrade your decor in the Amazon Prime Day sales with up to 64% off accent chairs, statement decor pieces, and more! Our shopping editor’ picks of the best home deals
It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for – Amazon Prime Day is finally here! If you’re anything like me you’ll probably have been waiting for exactly this moment to snap up some new homeware pieces. But sales – especially ones with as many options as Amazon has – can be difficult to navigate. Luckily as a shopping expert who spends more time searching through Amazon than I’d care to admit, I’ve developed the skill of filtering through the noise to find the best products at the best prices.
I consider Amazon to be one of the best home decor stores out there, and their Prime Day sale is a treasure trove of bargain homeware finds! So if you know you want some newness for your home but are reluctant to navigate the sales yourself, then I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best that Amazon Prime Day has to offer in terms of home deals.
Shop the entire Amazon Prime Day home sale here
OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY HOME PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Save an impressive 56% on this luxe glass top coffee table with a gold-edged top finish. It'll add an elegant touch without taking attention away from the rest of your decor.
I don't know what I love more – the eye-catching design of this ceramic bust vase or its 47%-off price tag! Admittedly, it's a bit out there, but its slightly surreal beauty is ethereal, to say the least.
I can't quite believe this lounge chair is 64% off. I've been looking for one in this exact style for ages, so you can bet I'm snapping this up! It's vintage meets minimal style in the most effortless way.
I own an Ember temperature control mug myself and I honestly couldn't imagine life without it. Not only does it look chic, it keeps your drinks hot for hours – grab it while it's 30% off.
There's 20% off these elegant nesting side tables right now! Rattan goes with absolutely everything, so they'll work in any unloved corner.
There's an amazing 43% off this simply huge WoodWick scented candle. It looks beautiful, will last you ages, and smells of honeysuckle, making it the perfect summer home scent. Oh, and the wooden wick will crackle comfortingly as it burns.
If you're in the market for a bar cart then you're in luck, as this luxe-looking one from Sauder is 51% off! I adore the matte gold finish and subtle art deco-style design. A key part of the current zeitgeist for homes to entertain in.
I thought you'd like to know that there's currently 43% off this stunning statement chair. If green velvet and brushed gold accents are your vibe then you're in for a treat.
This rattan side table is currently 20% less and a stylish way to save space in small bedrooms or living rooms. The storage solutions are endless!
I'm obsessed with the scallop edge design of these statement plates and bowls. They look beautiful layered together and can also be used to add shape and dimension to your current crockery. Save 45% on the set right now!
I'm just as obsessed with the powder blue shade of this pan as its 38% discount. And it doesn't just look beautiful, it also has a huge capacity, non-stick coating, and can be used for pretty much every stovetop need.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
