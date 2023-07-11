I shop for a living – here are my favorite home decor finds from the Amazon Prime Day sale that all look shockingly refined

Upgrade your decor in the Amazon Prime Day sales with up to 64% off accent chairs, statement decor pieces, and more! Our shopping editor’ picks of the best home deals

chair, plates and nightstand
(Image credit: Amazon)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for – Amazon Prime Day is finally here! If you’re anything like me you’ll probably have been waiting for exactly this moment to snap up some new homeware pieces. But sales – especially ones with as many options as Amazon has – can be difficult to navigate. Luckily as a shopping expert who spends more time searching through Amazon than I’d care to admit, I’ve developed the skill of filtering through the noise to find the best products at the best prices.

I consider Amazon to be one of the best home decor stores out there, and their Prime Day sale is a treasure trove of bargain homeware finds! So if you know you want some newness for your home but are reluctant to navigate the sales yourself, then I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best that Amazon Prime Day has to offer in terms of home deals. 

Shop the entire Amazon Prime Day home sale here

OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY HOME PICKS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

gold-rimmed glass coffee table in a living room

Round coffee table

Save an impressive 56% on this luxe glass top coffee table with a gold-edged top finish. It'll add an elegant touch without taking attention away from the rest of your decor.

white bust vase with hand on neck and flowers coming out of the half head
White ceramic face vase

I don't know what I love more – the eye-catching design of this ceramic bust vase or its 47%-off price tag! Admittedly, it's a bit out there, but its slightly surreal beauty is ethereal, to say the least.

camel and metal lounge chair in a vintage minimalist style
Camel lounge chair

I can't quite believe this lounge chair is 64% off. I've been looking for one in this exact style for ages, so you can bet I'm snapping this up! It's vintage meets minimal style in the most effortless way.

copper ember mug with a hand pouring coffee powder inside
Ember temperature control smart mug

I own an Ember temperature control mug myself and I honestly couldn't imagine life without it. Not only does it look chic, it keeps your drinks hot for hours – grab it while it's 30% off.

two rattan side tables beside a bed
Rattan nesting side tables

There's 20% off these elegant nesting side tables right now! Rattan goes with absolutely everything, so they'll work in any unloved corner. 

beige scented candle in an hourglass shaped jar with a wooden lid
WoodWick honeysuckle scented candle

There's an amazing 43% off this simply huge WoodWick scented candle. It looks beautiful, will last you ages, and smells of honeysuckle, making it the perfect summer home scent. Oh, and the wooden wick will crackle comfortingly as it burns.

gold rolling bar cart in front of a blue wall with drinking accessories on top
Gold rolling bar cart

If you're in the market for a bar cart then you're in luck, as this luxe-looking one from Sauder is 51% off! I adore the matte gold finish and subtle art deco-style design. A key part of the current zeitgeist for homes to entertain in.

green velvet accent chair in a living room with luxe decor
Green velvet accent chair

I thought you'd like to know that there's currently 43% off this stunning statement chair. If green velvet and brushed gold accents are your vibe then you're in for a treat.

side table with rattan detail and a narrow design, a leaning front section holds magazines upright
Rattan side table

This rattan side table is currently 20% less and a stylish way to save space in small bedrooms or living rooms. The storage solutions are endless!

scallop edged plates and bowls stacked on top of one another on a tabletop
Porcelain dinnerware set

I'm obsessed with the scallop edge design of these statement plates and bowls. They look beautiful layered together and can also be used to add shape and dimension to your current crockery. Save 45% on the set right now!

deep frying pan with a matte blue exterior, non-stick interior, matching lid, and wooden spatula
All-in-one pan

I'm just as obsessed with the powder blue shade of this pan as its 38% discount. And it doesn't just look beautiful, it also has a huge capacity, non-stick coating, and can be used for pretty much every stovetop need.

black framed mirror with gold corners hanging over a bathroom sink
Pine wood mirror with gold metal corners

There's 30% off this stylish black mirror that features an elegant gold touch at the corners. The large rectangular shape makes it perfect for multiple spaces in your home.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸