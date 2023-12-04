I’m a Style Editor and Have Found 42 Gifts I’d Give Anyone Who Loves Fashion - and Want to Receive Myself
These are the 42 gifts editors are giving to stylish loved ones this Christmas, from beautifully crafted glassware to plates by iconic fashion designers
I’m notoriously difficult to shop for. Being well-versed in the worlds of fashion and design, I have a deep admiration for styles of past and present, constantly keeping an eye on what’s new and emerging. I also live in New York City, an area renowned for its exceptional shopping and even better sample sales - which I should have a punch card for at this point. Naturally, I’ve amassed quite the collection of fashionable objects, and am told every holiday season that I seem to already own “everything.”
If this sounds like a fashion-obsessed friend dynamic of your own, then you’re understandably in a challenging position. Fashion lovers, with their designer references and sharp eye for the latest compelling pieces in the best home decor stores, are arguably the hardest to shop for.
Luckily, I consider myself to be a gift-giving expert. It’s not only my love language but perhaps one of my greatest skills, so I decided to put my fashion background to good use and curate an edit of the best fashion-forward design gifts and timeless presents, from luggage to sleepwear. Impress the chicest people on your list this holiday season.
The very best design gifts for fashion lovers
Price: $38
Antwerp Six designer Ann Demeulemeester collaborated with Serax to produce a collection of porcelain, flatware and glassware. This plate plays with light and shadow, reminiscent of the Belgian designer’s characteristic sartorial style.
Price: $295
Given her recent collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Yayoi Kusama has been the name on every fashion lover’s lips. Of course, her iconic work dates long before that, as referenced by this stunning dotted pumpkin, a motif that began appearing throughout Kusama’s designs in the '40s.
Price: $145
New York-based fashion designer Sandy Liang’s new home collection has struck a chord among the city’s downtown cool kids. These house slippers are one of such pieces, perfect for those who lounge in style.
Price: $50.99
Any true style aficionado knows about fashion designer Rick Owens’ affinity for interiors, notably his minimal furniture creations. Teach your loved ones more about the elusive designer with this coffee book - a unique alternative to more popular fashion titles (sorry, Tom Ford).
Price: $72
Admittedly not a design item, it’s no secret that people who love fashion are equally fond of luxury fragrance brand, Diptyque. Imagine the sweetest rose you’ve ever smelled, and then make it better - that’s this scent. It’s one of my personal favorites.
Price: $95
This swirling effect on these unique glasses is ingeniously accomplished by crushing recycled beer and soda glass bottles prior to the glass blowing process. Its warm color palette would look particularly lovely in a mid-century style home.
Price: $44.95
Popularized by style icon Anna Wintour - and again by fashion TikTok - the $45 “Boat and Tote" from L.L. Bean makes for the perfect personalized gift. It’s the ideal size and shape for everyday essentials or a quick overnight trip. Note that monogramming (which I recommend) takes at least a couple weeks, so order in advance.
Price: $45
Featuring vibrant colors and patterns, this hand towel is unmistakably Missoni. A set of three would look absolutely darling placed near a guest bedroom sink, although gifting it singularly would make a fantastic stocking stuffer, too.
Price: $55
Everyone loves a good toile pattern. This luxe sleeping mask reinterprets Sheila Bridges' iconic Harlem Toile pattern in silk. Lightweight and small in size, this is a great option if you are packing gifts for travel.
Price: $95
L’Objet’s pieces are best described as art meets utility. Exhibit A: this incense holder. Resembling a pair of pursed lips, this adds a novel component to any well-decorated room.
Price: $105
I’ll bet you’ve never seen a milk jug like this before. Featuring one-of-a-kind swirled resin, this can, of course, be used as tableware, but would also hold its own on a bookshelf.
Price: $142
I may or may not have already purchased these Polo Ralph Lauren pj’s for myself. With its ever-so-slightly cropped shirting, these are effortlessly chic. Note that they are women’s sizing, but don’t worry - we have men’s pj set later in this edit.
Price: $60.27
Was: $85
Jonathan Adler is synonymous with playfully chic design. Crafted from high-fired porcelain and featuring 24-karat gilded accents, this is one of those things you never buy for yourself, making patterned plates the ideal Christmas gift.
Price: $95
You likely know Jenni Kayne for its touchably soft, luxurious sweaters, and more specifically, the TikTok viral Cooper cardigan. But are you familiar with the brand’s line of homewear? If not, you should be. This cozy sheepskin is the perfect introduction to the brand.
Price: $275
Inspired by the bumpers of vintage cars, this would be appreciated by any fan of beautiful design. Designed for maximum portability, this can be moved anywhere you wish, remaining charged for up to nine hours.
Price: $39.99
Was: $59.99
Headphones double as an accessory, and vintage ones (bonus points if it has an obvious chord) are all the rage right now. These ones from Amazon are a practical and chic gift option that won’t break the bank.
Price: $1,350
Before you grimace at the price, please understand the feel of Brunello Cucinelli. Anyone lucky enough to have experienced a sweater or scarf from the brand knows just what I’m talking about - but in a blanket?! I couldn’t dream of a more luxurious way to bundle up at home.
Price: $148
The courtly check print by MacKenzie-Childs is so iconic. Most fans of the brand already own it in the form of a tea kettle (which we love), but consider gifting this set for a more unique option.
Price: $49
Oversized tassel keychains give off an old-timely luxury hotel feel. Elevate everyday activities with this one by Mark & Graham. Personalization is included in the price.
Price: $138.60
Was: $198
A similar, yet distinctively different style from the women’s pajama set mentioned above, this men’s set from Eberjey is made of sandwashed striped cotton. Its chic cut is so good it could easily pass as regular street clothes.
Price: $250
Ralph Lauren is known for its equestrian, and more specifically, polo references. This tray, with its leather handles, is a nod to tack - bridles, saddles, etc. - infusing rich brand heritage into any room.
Price: $119.20
Was: $149
Given that the chess set was invented in the 7th century, one might expect more innovation in its design. Luckily, CB2 did what CB2 does best by modernizing this classic game of strategy. Whether or not anyone actually plays, it sure is chic.
Price: $218
Bėis makes some of the best luggage on the market. Perfectly tailored for the jetsetter in your life, this carry-on’s intelligent design includes a separate pouch for dirty clothes, and ample room for travel essentials. I’m fond of the beige, but this style comes in a variety of elevated colors.
Price: $69
It may be odd to call a water bottle architecturally beautiful, but somehow that feels like an apt description for this stunning Georg Jensen piece. Its elegant curved design also features a calf leather strap for added convenience.
Price: $229.95
The stereotype that fashion people are addicted to coffee holds true. Why not consider gifting this old-fashioned drip coffee maker? This one by Smeg would be a wonderful addition to any fashionable kitchen.