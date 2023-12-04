I’m a Style Editor and Have Found 42 Gifts I’d Give Anyone Who Loves Fashion - and Want to Receive Myself

These are the 42 gifts editors are giving to stylish loved ones this Christmas, from beautifully crafted glassware to plates by iconic fashion designers

A curated edit of the best design gifts for fashion lovers this Christmas season.
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

I’m notoriously difficult to shop for. Being well-versed in the worlds of fashion and design, I have a deep admiration for styles of past and present, constantly keeping an eye on what’s new and emerging. I also live in New York City, an area renowned for its exceptional shopping and even better sample sales - which I should have a punch card for at this point. Naturally, I’ve amassed quite the collection of fashionable objects, and am told every holiday season that I seem to already own “everything.”

If this sounds like a fashion-obsessed friend dynamic of your own, then you’re understandably in a challenging position. Fashion lovers, with their designer references and sharp eye for the latest compelling pieces in the best home decor stores, are arguably the hardest to shop for. 

Luckily, I consider myself to be a gift-giving expert. It’s not only my love language but perhaps one of my greatest skills, so I decided to put my fashion background to good use and curate an edit of the best fashion-forward design gifts and timeless presents, from luggage to sleepwear. Impress the chicest people on your list this holiday season.

The very best design gifts for fashion lovers

Ann Demeulemeester porcelain plate.
Serax Dé Plate Var 4

Price: $38

Antwerp Six designer Ann Demeulemeester collaborated with Serax to produce a collection of porcelain, flatware and glassware. This plate plays with light and shadow, reminiscent of the Belgian designer’s characteristic sartorial style.  

Yayoi Kusama pumpkin.
Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin

Price: $295

Given her recent collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Yayoi Kusama has been the name on every fashion lover’s lips. Of course, her iconic work dates long before that, as referenced by this stunning dotted pumpkin, a motif that began appearing throughout Kusama’s designs in the '40s. 

Sandy Liang SUBU slippers in rosettes.
Sandy Liang SUBU Slippers in Rosettes

Price: $145

New York-based fashion designer Sandy Liang’s new home collection has struck a chord among the city’s downtown cool kids. These house slippers are one of such pieces, perfect for those who lounge in style. 

More Rick Owens.
More Rick Owens Book

Price: $50.99

Any true style aficionado knows about fashion designer Rick Owens’ affinity for interiors, notably his minimal furniture creations. Teach your loved ones more about the elusive designer with this coffee book - a unique alternative to more popular fashion titles (sorry, Tom Ford).

Diptyque roses room spray.
Diptyque Roses Room Spray, 5 oz.

Price: $72

Admittedly not a design item, it’s no secret that people who love fashion are equally fond of luxury fragrance brand, Diptyque. Imagine the sweetest rose you’ve ever smelled, and then make it better - that’s this scent. It’s one of my personal favorites. 

Soho Home lavina set of four recycled glass tumblers.
Soho Home Lavina Set of Four Recycled Glass Tumblers

Price: $95

This swirling effect on these unique glasses is ingeniously accomplished by crushing recycled beer and soda glass bottles prior to the glass blowing process. Its warm color palette would look particularly lovely in a mid-century style home. 

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote.
Open-Top Boat and Tote (Extra-Large)

Price: $44.95

Popularized by style icon Anna Wintour - and again by fashion TikTok - the $45 “Boat and Tote" from L.L. Bean makes for the perfect personalized gift. It’s the ideal size and shape for everyday essentials or a quick overnight trip. Note that monogramming (which I recommend) takes at least a couple weeks, so order in advance. 

Missoni chantal collection hand towel.
Missoni Chantal Collection Hand Towel

Price: $45

Featuring vibrant colors and patterns, this hand towel is unmistakably Missoni. A set of three would look absolutely darling placed near a guest bedroom sink, although gifting it singularly would make a fantastic stocking stuffer, too.

Gingerlily x Sheila Bridges silk eye mask.
Gingerlily x Sheila Bridges Silk Eye Mask

Price: $55

Everyone loves a good toile pattern. This luxe sleeping mask reinterprets Sheila Bridges' iconic Harlem Toile pattern in silk. Lightweight and small in size, this is a great option if you are packing gifts for travel.  

L’Object oh mon dieu incense holder.
L’Objet Oh Mon Dieu Incense Holder

Price: $95

L’Objet’s pieces are best described as art meets utility. Exhibit A: this incense holder. Resembling a pair of pursed lips, this adds a novel component to any well-decorated room. 

Dinosaur Designs 6cm swirled resin milk jug.
Dinosaur Designs Swirled Resin Milk Jug

Price: $105

I’ll bet you’ve never seen a milk jug like this before. Featuring one-of-a-kind swirled resin, this can, of course, be used as tableware, but would also hold its own on a bookshelf. 

Polo Ralph Lauren bailey striped long pajama set.
Polo Ralph Lauren Bailey Striped Long Pajama Set

Price: $142

I may or may not have already purchased these Polo Ralph Lauren pj’s for myself. With its ever-so-slightly cropped shirting, these are effortlessly chic. Note that they are women’s sizing, but don’t worry - we have men’s pj set later in this edit.

Jonathan Adler Versailles coasters, set of four.
Jonathan Adler Versailles Coasters, Set of Four

Price: $60.27

Was: $85

Jonathan Adler is synonymous with playfully chic design. Crafted from high-fired porcelain and featuring 24-karat gilded accents, this is one of those things you never buy for yourself, making patterned plates the ideal Christmas gift. 

Mini sheepskin.
Mini Sheepskin

Price: $95

You likely know Jenni Kayne for its touchably soft, luxurious sweaters, and more specifically, the TikTok viral Cooper cardigan. But are you familiar with the brand’s line of homewear? If not, you should be. This cozy sheepskin is the perfect introduction to the brand.

Tom Dixon bell silver-tone LED lamp.
Tom Dixon Bell Silver-Tone LED Lamp

Price: $275

Inspired by the bumpers of vintage cars, this would be appreciated by any fan of beautiful design. Designed for maximum portability, this can be moved anywhere you wish, remaining charged for up to nine hours. 

Retro style headphones.
Koss Pro Limited Edition On-Ear Headphones

Price: $39.99

Was: $59.99

Headphones double as an accessory, and vintage ones (bonus points if it has an obvious chord) are all the rage right now. These ones from Amazon are a practical and chic gift option that won’t break the bank.

Brunello Cucinelli fringed striped alpaca and wool-blend throw.
Brunello Cucinelli Fringed Striped Alpaca and Wool-Blend Throw

Price: $1,350

Before you grimace at the price, please understand the feel of Brunello Cucinelli. Anyone lucky enough to have experienced a sweater or scarf from the brand knows just what I’m talking about - but in a blanket?! I couldn’t dream of a more luxurious way to bundle up at home.

MacKenzie-Childs courtly check enamel two-piece baking set.
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Enamel Two-Piece Baking Set

Price: $148

The courtly check print by MacKenzie-Childs is so iconic. Most fans of the brand already own it in the form of a tea kettle (which we love), but consider gifting this set for a more unique option. 

Mark & Graham oversized tassel keychain.
Oversized Leather Tassel Keychain

Price: $49

Oversized tassel keychains give off an old-timely luxury hotel feel. Elevate everyday activities with this one by Mark & Graham. Personalization is included in the price. 

Eberjey men
Eberjey 2 Piece Striped Sandwashed Cotton Pajama Set

Price: $138.60 

Was: $198

A similar, yet distinctively different style from the women’s pajama set mentioned above, this men’s set from Eberjey is made of sandwashed striped cotton. Its chic cut is so good it could easily pass as regular street clothes. 

Ralph Lauren round tray.
Ralph Lauren Wyatt Round Tray

Price: $250

Ralph Lauren is known for its equestrian, and more specifically, polo references. This tray, with its leather handles, is a nod to tack - bridles, saddles, etc. - infusing rich brand heritage into any room. 

Clear and smoke grey acrylic chess set.
Clear and Smoke Grey Acrylic Chess Set

Price: $119.20

Was: $149

Given that the chess set was invented in the 7th century, one might expect more innovation in its design. Luckily, CB2 did what CB2 does best by modernizing this classic game of strategy. Whether or not anyone actually plays, it sure is chic. 

Beige carry-on luggage.
Bėis The Carry-On Roller

Price: $218

Bėis makes some of the best luggage on the market. Perfectly tailored for the jetsetter in your life, this carry-on’s intelligent design includes a separate pouch for dirty clothes, and ample room for travel essentials. I’m fond of the beige, but this style comes in a variety of elevated colors. 

Georg Jensen sky stainless steel drinking bottle.
Georg Jensen Sky Stainless Steel Drinking Bottle

Price: $69

It may be odd to call a water bottle architecturally beautiful, but somehow that feels like an apt description for this stunning Georg Jensen piece. Its elegant curved design also features a calf leather strap for added convenience.

Smeg ‘50s retro style 10-cup drip coffee maker.
Smeg ‘50s Retro Style 10-cup Drip Coffee Maker

Price: $229.95

The stereotype that fashion people are addicted to coffee holds true. Why not consider gifting this old-fashioned drip coffee maker? This one by Smeg would be a wonderful addition to any fashionable kitchen. 