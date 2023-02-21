From a chic water feature to an on-trend outdoor pouffe – these 12 buys will turn your backyard into a relaxing haven
This season, turn your backyard into a space for relaxing with these 12 essential buys to help you on your way
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
There are so many things you can do to elevate your backyard into an outdoor living space that is perfect for relaxing and unwinding in. From lighting fixtures that can create a soft and warming glow come evening time, to water features that embrace the natural elements, these are the backyard shopping picks I've got my eye on.
Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends. She's also a keen online shopper, with shopping baskets full of decor must-haves that reflect wider trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's picked her favorite outdoor pieces of decor and furniture to help her readers create a tranquil and relaxing backyard space.
Top buys for a relaxing backyard
Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Water features
The tranquil sound of flowing water relaxes and calms the senses. 'Water features of any kind naturally create tranquility,' explains designer and contractor Susan Skornicka (opens in new tab). 'Water sounds and reflections are simply soothing.'
These are my favorite buys to help you bring water to your backyard.
$120
A water fountain that is weather-resistant, designed to withstand the elements. Operated by a plug, wiring can be hidden by foliage. The patina finish on concrete creates a sculptural look.
$111.20
A simple bird bath design that will encourage microdiversity in your backyard, while bringing water to the space. I love the cute bird figure perched on the edge.
$1,379
For something a bit more bold and modern, the Lawson fountain from Frontgate allows you to enjoy the trickling sound of water. A modern style, the piece is made from a high-density stone mix.
Soft furnishings
$229
A navy rug with parquet pattern that is extra-durable, machine-washable, easy to look after and perfect for creating a dedicated seating zone in the garden.
$189
Kick your feet up with this outdoor ottoman. It's cushiony and lightweight, the perfect addition to an outdoor seating area. It's made from knitted fabric take inside overnight to avoid any damage.
$37
Bring soft furnishings to your seating area for an added element of relaxation. We're loving deckchair stripes on furniture at the moment, and this is a tasteful nod to this backyard trend.
Tranquil lighting
$99
A cute powder-coated, metal wire framed lantern with handblown glass candleholder. Can sit on an outdoor dining table or placed in a group of three in a cluster around a seating area.
$26.98
Create a soft glow with this string of fairy lights. Waterproof and durable, this 17-bulb decoration transforms an area. Hang in a tree or string across a veranda to illuminate a specific area.
$261
An outdoor wall light can give a living room feel to a designated backyard space. This from Lumens comes in deep, forest green, and stays protected from the elements with a powder-coated finish.
Relaxed seating
$598
A beautifully crafted hanging chair from Anthropologie. Attach to a veranda or backyard cabana and enjoy swinging with a good book or a drink for the ultimate relaxing spot.
$849
Made from durable resin wicker, with a powder-coated aluminum frame, this sofa is outdoor friendly, topped with soft cushions that create a relaxing retreat in your backyard.
$1,350
With this daybed, you can lie the bed flat or tilted for backyard reading. The plaited weave gives a tasteful look, and the showerproof pillows keep the daybed modern and stylish.
How to create a relaxing backyard space
Your backyard space has the potential to be an added living area for quiet contemplation and tranquility. A place to enjoy the elements and embrace nature. But to create a serene spot in your backyard involves some investment. These are the top buys that can help you do just that.
Embracing water and the elements is one way to add an element of relaxation to your backyard space. 'No matter the size, or amount of planting, a water feature is an excellent way to bring sound, wildlife, and motion to a landscape,' explains landscape designer, Christopher Dameron (opens in new tab). 'Water engages your senses and brings a sense of calm and abundance. We are hardwired to respond to the sound of running water. It calms us'
As well as water, think about the lighting that can transform the space. Soft warm light at night is magical. 'There are so many lanterns and solar lighting options that make it easy to make the space sparkle.'
Warmth is another factor that can bring relaxation to the space. Instead of a simple seating area, give it some warmth with soft furnishings to encourage you to take a seat and relax. Outdoor living areas are important. 'Outdoor furniture doesn't need to be uncomfortable,' says Susan. 'It can be covered or layered with soft, cozy fabrics to sink into. Set it up for gathering, inviting all to be cozy in nature - always good for the soul.'
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
This kitchen organizer will put an end to clumsily arranged pan drawers for good – and it costs less than $25 at IKEA
Keep on top of kitchen clutter with this modular storage system from IKEA, possibly the best organizer for maximizing kitchen space
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
5 tips for picking the best grill, with advice from experts
Whether you're looking for a gas, charcoal, or pellet grill, these experts share everything you need to know before picking one that's right for you
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Minimalist outdoor furniture is trending – our Editor has picked 15 pieces to style a relaxed backyard
Minimalist, modern and organic outdoor furniture shapes and colors are trending - here are the 15 best pieces for a relaxed backyard
By Pip Rich • Published
-
A bad towel rail can ruin your bathroom design – but you won't have that problem with these 12 design-forward buys
12 design-forward towel rails to shop now for a stylish bathroom
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Pearlescent pink is a trending home color and Anthropologie's President's Day sale is all over it
Pearlescent pink is having a moment right now – and we've found some of the very best examples in Anthropologie's President's Day
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
There's a new design trend for sculptural outdoor benches – here are the 9 that instantly elevate your backyard
Backyard benches can bring so much to your outdoor space, from a sculptural element to a quiet place for contemplation
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
A round outdoor table is the entertaining trend to embrace this season – these are the 12 best for socializing this summer
Round outdoor tables are a great addition to bring your social life to your outdoor space this spring. Here are my favorites
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Deckchair stripes are my favorite outdoor furniture trend right now – I found the 9 best backyard seat cushions to get the look
Bring coastal cool to your outdoor space with any of these deckchair stripe-style cushions and add a pop of color to your backyard
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Net-A-Porter is all over the big interiors color trend of the moment - here are the pieces that are most calming and uplifting
We're seriously hot on pistachio at the moment, and so to is Net-A-Porter. Here are our favorite homeware picks
By Oonagh Turner • Last updated
-
This is the year your backyard becomes an entertaining space, and these are the 12 thing you need to start you off
Get your backyard ready for the months ahead with these essentials for the perfect backyard entertaining space
By Oonagh Turner • Published