From a chic water feature to an on-trend outdoor pouffe – these 12 buys will turn your backyard into a relaxing haven

There are so many things you can do to elevate your backyard into an outdoor living space that is perfect for relaxing and unwinding in. From lighting fixtures that can create a soft and warming glow come evening time, to water features that embrace the natural elements, these are the backyard shopping picks I've got my eye on.

Top buys for a relaxing backyard

Water features

The tranquil sound of flowing water relaxes and calms the senses. 'Water features of any kind naturally create tranquility,' explains designer and contractor Susan Skornicka (opens in new tab). 'Water sounds and reflections are simply soothing.'

These are my favorite buys to help you bring water to your backyard.

$120 (opens in new tab) 16" round fountain green patina View at Target (opens in new tab) A water fountain that is weather-resistant, designed to withstand the elements. Operated by a plug, wiring can be hidden by foliage. The patina finish on concrete creates a sculptural look. $111.20 (opens in new tab) Acanthis iron bird bath View at Ballard Designs (opens in new tab) A simple bird bath design that will encourage microdiversity in your backyard, while bringing water to the space. I love the cute bird figure perched on the edge. $1,379 (opens in new tab) Gilded rim wine glass View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) For something a bit more bold and modern, the Lawson fountain from Frontgate allows you to enjoy the trickling sound of water. A modern style, the piece is made from a high-density stone mix.

Soft furnishings

$229 (opens in new tab) Outdoor parquet navy rug View at Ruggable (opens in new tab) A navy rug with parquet pattern that is extra-durable, machine-washable, easy to look after and perfect for creating a dedicated seating zone in the garden. $189 (opens in new tab) Gray Ottoman from Article View at Article (opens in new tab) Kick your feet up with this outdoor ottoman. It's cushiony and lightweight, the perfect addition to an outdoor seating area. It's made from knitted fabric take inside overnight to avoid any damage. $37 (opens in new tab) Ripalda striped outdoor pillow View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Bring soft furnishings to your seating area for an added element of relaxation. We're loving deckchair stripes on furniture at the moment, and this is a tasteful nod to this backyard trend.

Tranquil lighting

$99 (opens in new tab) Vezda outdoor lantern View at Article (opens in new tab) A cute powder-coated, metal wire framed lantern with handblown glass candleholder. Can sit on an outdoor dining table or placed in a group of three in a cluster around a seating area. $26.98 (opens in new tab) Outdoor string lights View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Create a soft glow with this string of fairy lights. Waterproof and durable, this 17-bulb decoration transforms an area. Hang in a tree or string across a veranda to illuminate a specific area. $261 (opens in new tab) Outdoor wall sconce View at Lumens (opens in new tab) An outdoor wall light can give a living room feel to a designated backyard space. This from Lumens comes in deep, forest green, and stays protected from the elements with a powder-coated finish.

Relaxed seating

$598 (opens in new tab) Peacock outdoor chair View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) A beautifully crafted hanging chair from Anthropologie. Attach to a veranda or backyard cabana and enjoy swinging with a good book or a drink for the ultimate relaxing spot. $849 (opens in new tab) Onya lily white wicker sofa View at Article (opens in new tab) Made from durable resin wicker, with a powder-coated aluminum frame, this sofa is outdoor friendly, topped with soft cushions that create a relaxing retreat in your backyard. $1,350 (opens in new tab) Pentire sunbed in driftwood View at OKA (opens in new tab) With this daybed, you can lie the bed flat or tilted for backyard reading. The plaited weave gives a tasteful look, and the showerproof pillows keep the daybed modern and stylish.

How to create a relaxing backyard space

Your backyard space has the potential to be an added living area for quiet contemplation and tranquility. A place to enjoy the elements and embrace nature. But to create a serene spot in your backyard involves some investment. These are the top buys that can help you do just that.

Embracing water and the elements is one way to add an element of relaxation to your backyard space. 'No matter the size, or amount of planting, a water feature is an excellent way to bring sound, wildlife, and motion to a landscape,' explains landscape designer, Christopher Dameron (opens in new tab). 'Water engages your senses and brings a sense of calm and abundance. We are hardwired to respond to the sound of running water. It calms us'

As well as water, think about the lighting that can transform the space. Soft warm light at night is magical. 'There are so many lanterns and solar lighting options that make it easy to make the space sparkle.'

Warmth is another factor that can bring relaxation to the space. Instead of a simple seating area, give it some warmth with soft furnishings to encourage you to take a seat and relax. Outdoor living areas are important. 'Outdoor furniture doesn't need to be uncomfortable,' says Susan. 'It can be covered or layered with soft, cozy fabrics to sink into. Set it up for gathering, inviting all to be cozy in nature - always good for the soul.'