10 wall hooks to create additional space in your home

You can't overstate the usefulness of wall hooks, which are perfect for creating space in entryways, bathrooms, and mudrooms. A cure for coats strewn on sofas or towels left on the floor, these hooks are certainly essential for keeping things tidy. They can also add a touch of style to whichever room you choose and change the atmosphere of a space, depending on which design most catches your eye.

There are traditional metal hooks if you want to match your minimalist surroundings, or more experimental looks, featuring different shapes and designs if you want to add intricate detailing to your home through one of these small additions. When shopping around for wall hooks, take note of how each choice is mounted, and think about where you want to place your hooks for maximum use. If you rent, or you want to keep your walls unmarked, then you can opt for over-door hanging hooks, and switch up the style whenever you want to.

You could even make use of a wall hook for holding smaller storage baskets, to save floor space anywhere from your entryway to your bathroom or even your bedroom. This is also a handy way to store toys, scrunchies, toiletries and other smaller items that are easy to lose. In short: wall hooks are super versatile. Here, we list our favorite designs for keeping things neat and tidy at home.

10 wall hooks that will change the way you hang clothes

1. Wook Wall Hook by AllModern $40 at AllModern This solid wood wall hook would be suitable for anywhere in the home, with enough space to hold towels, bags, jumpers and more. It has a modern look and a high-quality design, and will add warmth to your space without detracting from the rest of your room.

2. Ferm Living Stone Hook $66 at Amara Featuring a stone moss agate semi-precious stone, this hook is the perfect way to introduce an elegant touch to your space. Crafted from solid brass, this hook is easy to mount to, so that you can have a stylish way to hang coats instantly.

3. Yamazaki Over-The-Door Rack $15 at West Elm From the renowned minimalistic Japanese brand, these hangers are a subtle yet elegant way to make use of all available vertical space. It will fit most standard doors, and is perfect for bags, coats and more that you would prefer to keep close in your bedorom.

4. Slotted Screw Polished Brass Wall Mount Hook $14.95 at CB2 Add a touch of gold to your walls with this wonderful hook from CB2. The hook itself is very sturdy, and has plenty of room for hanging items, and is also available in black, if you're striving for a more minimalist look.

5. Anthropologie Ruth Hook $14 at Urban Outfitters This unique hook is the ideal way to spruce up a space with absolutely minimal effort. The spiral design is interspersed with a hit of pastel color, and with this hook available in four lovely shades, you can add just the right accent with this hook.

6. Urban Outfitters Willow Vertical Wall Multi-Hook $44 at Urban Outfitters This over the door hook can bring so much to a space with its distinctive natural design. Made from mango wood with a rich stain that showcases the swirling grain, you're sure to break up your storage situation with this addition.

7. Black 3-Prong Swivel Towel Hook $29.95 at CB2 This three-pronged hook has a versatile design, meaning you can alter it to offer as many hooks as you need, or tidy it away when they're not in use. Handmade from brass and with those excellent three swivel arms, it can hold all the scarves, coats and hats you have.

8. Petra Hook Rack $108 at Anthropologie Secure five high-quality hooks with this hook rack, which has a stunning design that allows you to capitalize on space. Combining cast iron and wood, there's a polished look to this piece which is sure to draw attention from guests hanging their possessions.

9. Sir Madam Duck Hook $119.60 This solid brass duck hook is a charming way to add a quirk to your space. With your coat, or your umbrella perching on this hook you'll be happier every time you reach the door.

10. Anthropologie Honeycomb Hook $22 at Anthropologie The intricate patterning to this hook means its the perfect addition to more minimalist homes to give it a small shiny detail. Made from brass with the look of honeycomb, we love this bronze pick for breaking up a room.

