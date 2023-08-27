The 12 best striped rugs that add instant vacation-inspired joy to your home

We are seeing stripes. From playful and large-scale prints to small-scale fine lines, stripes have been part of a designer’s dictionary for a long time. Dating back to the Middle Ages, this distinctive pattern was infamously attached to prostitutes, prisoners, and clowns. Stripes and their social standing have come a long way since then. Striped rugs can help direct the eyes and open spaces with ease, all whilst adding some color and contrast into schemes. New colorful and contemporary iterations of this pattern are decorating rugs of every size and style. 

To help you find the perfect piece, you can begin by taking a look at our best rugs feature for our top picks alongside insightful advice from interior design experts. We’ve scoured and searched through the best home décor stores to find our favorite striped rug styles.

Best Colorful Striped Rugs

Wayfair rainbow striped rug
1. Rainbow Striped Rug

Material: Cotton

Size: 6' x 9'

Price: $578

Every color under the rainbow adorns this stripy patterned rug from Wayfair. It would easily add vibrance and energy to living areas or work as a colorful addition to a child's bedroom.

Wayfair Blue Striped rug
2. Blue Striped Rug

Material: Cotton

Size: 9' x 12'

Price: $758

Pale and perfect shades form irregular stripes across the blue patterned rug from Wayfair. When paired with neutral furniture and accessories, a peaceful interior would emerge.

Ruggable Striped Rugs
3.Sunset Striped Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $279

Tones of zesty red, orange, and yellow are contrasted by navy blue and forest green in this Ruggable design's abstract depiction of a sunset. Sat under a dining table or sofa, this is a rug made for conversation.

Best Washable Striped Rugs

Pottery Barn detailed blue striped rug
1. Detailed Striped Rug

Material: Cotton

Size: 6'7" x 9'

Price: $329

Perfect for a coastal-inspired scheme, this Pottery Barn washable rug is made of 100% cotton. It would work well with both contemporary and traditional interiors. The Turkish-inspired pattern is a refreshing take on the striped rug.

Ruggable jade green striped rug
2. Jade Green Striped Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $219

Graduated shades of jade  form a series of stripes across this washable green rug design. This bold shade would work well in maximalist and minimal schemes with high-traffic areas like living or dining rooms. 

Amazon blue striped rugs
3. Coastal Washable Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $115.58

Transport yourself to more coastal scenes with the blue and white rug. Stain-resistant and machine-washable, this clean and contemporary design is also easy to look after.

Best Outdoor Striped Rugs

Pottery Barn black and white stripe outdoor rug
1. Minimal Striped Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 7'6" x 9'6"

Price: $499

Black and white makes for a minimal outdoor option, place this rug on your patio or outdoor areas for an elegant foundation on which to place your favorite furniture. 

Pottery Barn Colorful Striped Rugs
2. Colorful Striped Outdoor Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $299

Sustainable and beautiful, this colorful outdoor rug from Pottery Barn is made with recycled plastic bottles. Match it with terracotta and brown tones for a cohesive outdoor look.

Kathy Kuo Home Striped Blue Rug Outdoor

3. Blue Ombre Outdoor Rug

Material: Recycled PET 

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $218

Cool and refreshing, this Kathy Kuo outdoor rug is sure to add some calm to your patio designs. The various shades of blue would blend well with a variety of furniture styles. 

Best Black and White Striped Rugs

Lulu & Georgia Striped black and white Reversable rug
1. Reversable Striped Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 3'6" x 5'6"

Price: $159

Imagined by renowned bohemian designer, Justina Blakeney for Lulu & Georgia, this striped rug is a departure from tradition. Its reversable print features a playful stripe motif that can add structure and joy to schemes.

Urban Outfitters Striped Rug
2. Double Striped Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $269

Tufted for extra comfort, this bold rug from Urban Outfitters features twice the stripes with its small-scale and large-scale patterns at play. A great choice for contemporary designs as well as maximalist ones.

Lulu & Georgia Striped black and white rug
3. Small Scale Striped Rug

Material: Wool 

Size: 10' x 14'

Price:

Enlargen spaces with this expansive Lulu & Georgia rug. It's small-scale black and white stripes work to gently open up the room and create a sense of visual texture. 

Does a striped carpet make a room look bigger?

Striped rugs come in a variety of sizes and styles. Small-scale striped rugs can add detail to designs whilst the expanse of larger stripes can help a room feel bigger. The direction of your stripes is another important factor to consider. “The rule is similar to wearing stripes. Stripes widen and shorten if the stripe runs across the eye (left to right). If you enter a room and the stripes go away from you it will feel longer and narrower. Stripes tend to work better where there is a clearly defined direction of travel, like stairs or a corridor, so you are moving with the stripes,” says Monique Tollgård, Head of Interior Design at Tollgard.

Don’t forget to consider the impact color will have on your room, lighter color palettes can provide the rhythm and pattern of a stripe but feel softer to the eye. Beiges, creams, and soft pinks all work well to achieve this goal. Finally, size matters so ensure that your striped rug of choice that extends all corners of the room further emphasizes the sense of space in the room.  

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

