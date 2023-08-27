The 12 best striped rugs that add instant vacation-inspired joy to your home
The best striped rugs evoke the playful and carefree mood of outdoor umbrellas, deckchairs and good times - an wonderful mood for your decor
We are seeing stripes. From playful and large-scale prints to small-scale fine lines, stripes have been part of a designer’s dictionary for a long time. Dating back to the Middle Ages, this distinctive pattern was infamously attached to prostitutes, prisoners, and clowns. Stripes and their social standing have come a long way since then. Striped rugs can help direct the eyes and open spaces with ease, all whilst adding some color and contrast into schemes. New colorful and contemporary iterations of this pattern are decorating rugs of every size and style.
To help you find the perfect piece, you can begin by taking a look at our best rugs feature for our top picks alongside insightful advice from interior design experts. We’ve scoured and searched through the best home décor stores to find our favorite striped rug styles.
Best Colorful Striped Rugs
Material: Cotton
Size: 6' x 9'
Price: $578
Every color under the rainbow adorns this stripy patterned rug from Wayfair. It would easily add vibrance and energy to living areas or work as a colorful addition to a child's bedroom.
Material: Cotton
Size: 9' x 12'
Price: $758
Pale and perfect shades form irregular stripes across the blue patterned rug from Wayfair. When paired with neutral furniture and accessories, a peaceful interior would emerge.
Best Washable Striped Rugs
Material: Cotton
Size: 6'7" x 9'
Price: $329
Perfect for a coastal-inspired scheme, this Pottery Barn washable rug is made of 100% cotton. It would work well with both contemporary and traditional interiors. The Turkish-inspired pattern is a refreshing take on the striped rug.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $219
Graduated shades of jade form a series of stripes across this washable green rug design. This bold shade would work well in maximalist and minimal schemes with high-traffic areas like living or dining rooms.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $115.58
Transport yourself to more coastal scenes with the blue and white rug. Stain-resistant and machine-washable, this clean and contemporary design is also easy to look after.
Best Outdoor Striped Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 7'6" x 9'6"
Price: $499
Black and white makes for a minimal outdoor option, place this rug on your patio or outdoor areas for an elegant foundation on which to place your favorite furniture.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $299
Sustainable and beautiful, this colorful outdoor rug from Pottery Barn is made with recycled plastic bottles. Match it with terracotta and brown tones for a cohesive outdoor look.
Best Black and White Striped Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 3'6" x 5'6"
Price: $159
Imagined by renowned bohemian designer, Justina Blakeney for Lulu & Georgia, this striped rug is a departure from tradition. Its reversable print features a playful stripe motif that can add structure and joy to schemes.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $269
Tufted for extra comfort, this bold rug from Urban Outfitters features twice the stripes with its small-scale and large-scale patterns at play. A great choice for contemporary designs as well as maximalist ones.
Does a striped carpet make a room look bigger?
Striped rugs come in a variety of sizes and styles. Small-scale striped rugs can add detail to designs whilst the expanse of larger stripes can help a room feel bigger. The direction of your stripes is another important factor to consider. “The rule is similar to wearing stripes. Stripes widen and shorten if the stripe runs across the eye (left to right). If you enter a room and the stripes go away from you it will feel longer and narrower. Stripes tend to work better where there is a clearly defined direction of travel, like stairs or a corridor, so you are moving with the stripes,” says Monique Tollgård, Head of Interior Design at Tollgard.
Don’t forget to consider the impact color will have on your room, lighter color palettes can provide the rhythm and pattern of a stripe but feel softer to the eye. Beiges, creams, and soft pinks all work well to achieve this goal. Finally, size matters so ensure that your striped rug of choice that extends all corners of the room further emphasizes the sense of space in the room.
