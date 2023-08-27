The 12 best striped rugs that add instant vacation-inspired joy to your home

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We are seeing stripes. From playful and large-scale prints to small-scale fine lines, stripes have been part of a designer’s dictionary for a long time. Dating back to the Middle Ages, this distinctive pattern was infamously attached to prostitutes, prisoners, and clowns. Stripes and their social standing have come a long way since then. Striped rugs can help direct the eyes and open spaces with ease, all whilst adding some color and contrast into schemes. New colorful and contemporary iterations of this pattern are decorating rugs of every size and style.

To help you find the perfect piece, you can begin by taking a look at our best rugs feature for our top picks alongside insightful advice from interior design experts. We’ve scoured and searched through the best home décor stores to find our favorite striped rug styles.

Best Colorful Striped Rugs

1. Rainbow Striped Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton Size: 6' x 9' Price: $578 Every color under the rainbow adorns this stripy patterned rug from Wayfair. It would easily add vibrance and energy to living areas or work as a colorful addition to a child's bedroom. 2. Blue Striped Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton Size: 9' x 12' Price: $758 Pale and perfect shades form irregular stripes across the blue patterned rug from Wayfair. When paired with neutral furniture and accessories, a peaceful interior would emerge. 3.Sunset Striped Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $279 Tones of zesty red, orange, and yellow are contrasted by navy blue and forest green in this Ruggable design's abstract depiction of a sunset. Sat under a dining table or sofa, this is a rug made for conversation.

Best Washable Striped Rugs

Best Outdoor Striped Rugs

1. Minimal Striped Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Polyester Size: 7'6" x 9'6" Price: $499 Black and white makes for a minimal outdoor option, place this rug on your patio or outdoor areas for an elegant foundation on which to place your favorite furniture. 2. Colorful Striped Outdoor Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 8' Price: $299 Sustainable and beautiful, this colorful outdoor rug from Pottery Barn is made with recycled plastic bottles. Match it with terracotta and brown tones for a cohesive outdoor look. 3. Blue Ombre Outdoor Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Recycled PET Size: 5' x 8' Price: $218 Cool and refreshing, this Kathy Kuo outdoor rug is sure to add some calm to your patio designs. The various shades of blue would blend well with a variety of furniture styles.

Best Black and White Striped Rugs

1. Reversable Striped Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Polyester Size: 3'6" x 5'6" Price: $159 Imagined by renowned bohemian designer, Justina Blakeney for Lulu & Georgia, this striped rug is a departure from tradition. Its reversable print features a playful stripe motif that can add structure and joy to schemes. 2. Double Striped Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 8' Price: $269 Tufted for extra comfort, this bold rug from Urban Outfitters features twice the stripes with its small-scale and large-scale patterns at play. A great choice for contemporary designs as well as maximalist ones. 3. Small Scale Striped Rug View at Lulu and Georgia Material: Wool Size: 10' x 14' Price: Enlargen spaces with this expansive Lulu & Georgia rug. It's small-scale black and white stripes work to gently open up the room and create a sense of visual texture.