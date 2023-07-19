The 12 best rugs chosen by the Livingetc team to help you create relaxed and elevated schemes

The story of rugs begins almost as far back as the story of civilization itself. Although the first iterations were formed with reeds or animal hair in ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia 4000 years ago, rugs were perfected in Persia or modern-day Iran 2000 years later. It was there that the first knots were formed, and the weaving of these fibers became an art form. Rugs had evolved from being purely practical to being intricate, beautiful, and illustrative. A perfect example of this is the legendary Spring Carpet of Khosrow, commissioned by the Sasanian king after whom it is named, depicting a blossoming season. It offered escapism with its inclusion of precious wools, gold and silver threads, and treasured stones. Fast forward, many millennia and there is no shortage of options when it comes to rugs, but the question is how do you choose the right one for you?

We spoke to the experts to get a closer look at what weighs into finding the perfect floor piece for your scheme. “Size, color, budget, and composition for the area in which it will be positioned should all be considered when choosing your rug,” says, Eleanor Dykes of Riviere Rugs. The choice of material is also directly impacted by the end use, “Use wool or durable fibers for heavy traffic areas like hall or dining and more silk or luxury yarn for master suites and formal reception areas,“ Eleanor adds.

As for styles that are capturing the imagination of designers and experts alike, Toronto-based interior designer, Ali Budd says “For me, right now I love seeing anything in an abstract or organic shape…homes are typically very linear, so whenever we can add large organic shapes, we like too.”

Most on-trend rug

1. Most on-trend rug View at Anthropologie A rug that speaks of the moment, this tufted design brings together two interior trends, irregular shapes, and neutral color codes - basically, it's minimaluxe. Its streaming textured lines and soft ivory coloring make it as versatile, as it is intriguing. Despite winning the title of “Most on-trend rug”, this floor piece still feels timeless in its appeal. Pair this rug with sculptural furniture that emphasizes its natural curves or use it to break up more structural schemes. Why we love it: It’s organic, inviting, and easy to pair anything with. Price: from $698



Sizes available: 5’ x 8’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 12’ Pile depth height: 0.47” Material/color options: Tufted viscose with a cotton backing/ Ivory Average lead time: Ready to ship

Most joy-making rug

2. Most joy-making rug View at DWR Color psychologists see this hue as the epitome of hope, happiness, and joy. This hand-made beauty was crafted by Nepalese weavers using argali wool sourced from wild Himalayan sheep. Designed by textile pioneers, Maharam for DWR, this uplifting rug would work perfectly to add some levity to more serious schemes. The woven detailing and silk fringing give the rug another layer of texture - and explain its price tag. Thanks to its warm undertones, this isn’t a yellow to fear but one worth getting to know. It would seamlessly sit together with a variety of colors from bolder hues to more calming ones, sitting happily in a beige living room.

Why we love it: A dose of sunshine for your floor.



Price: $13,385 Sizes available: 5’ x 7’, 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’ and 9’ x 12’ Pile depth height: 0.25 Material/color options: Argali wool from wild Himalayan sheep / Yellow Average lead time: Ready to ship

Most minimalist rug

3. Shayla rug View at Lulu & Georgia Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple. This point is proven by this Lulu & Georgia rug with its simple yet sophisticated design. Like its design, the color palette is also adheres to the principles of minimalism using only black and white. The use of material also makes it a practical and durable option so you can have the best of both worlds. A striking choice, this pared-back design would make a great option for elevated living and modern bedroom designs.

Why we love it: Minimal in style but capable of maximum impact.



Price: from $69 Sizes available: 2’x 3’, 2’6” x 8’, 3’6” x 5 x 6”, 5’ x 8’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 12’ Pile depth height: 3/4" Material/color options: 100% wool with cotton backing/White Average lead time: 1-4 weeks

The perfect rug for family life

5. The perfect rug for family life View at Ruggable Family life can be a little messy, from excitable pets and children to accidental spills and stains, the perfect rug needs to be able to take on a LOT. Ruggable offers a solution with their Sela rug. With its dark navy background and inherent stain resistance and machine-washable nature, this rug would work well to retain its vibrancy and disguise any dirt or debris. Families can enjoy the pointillistic impression of waves dancing across a night sky without worrying about it fading away all too soon.

Why we love it: Reminiscent of a night sky + incredibly durable = beautifully functional



Price: from $219 Sizes available: 2’x 3’, 3’ x 5’, 4’ x 6’, 5’ x 7’, 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’, 5’ x 8’, 8’ x 10’,9’ x 12’ Pile depth height: 1/8" Rug Cover with 1/8" Standard Rug Pad or 2/5” Cushioned Rug Pad Material/color options: Polyester with a polyurethane water-resistant barrier / Navy or Grey Average lead time: 1-2 weeks (U.S), 1-3 weeks (Canada)

The perfect rug for entertaining

5. The perfect rug for entertaining View at Ruggable We have become accustomed to statement furniture and lighting, but rugs can also be the stars of your scheme. This Ruggable x Jean-Michel Basquiat design is ideal for creating a conversation when entertaining with its expressively defined features. Based on the iconic “Palm Springs Jump” painting, this rug spreads energy and vibrance throughout a space. To ensure there are no big messes to clean up at the end of the evening, this rug’s stain resistance and machine-washable nature make it the perfect party piece. Why we love it: Expressive, energetic and stain resistant. Price: from $279 Sizes available: 2’ x 3’,3’x 5’, 5’ x 7’, 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 12’, 2.5’ x 7, 2.5’ x10’ Pile depth height: 1/8" Rug Cover with 1/8" Standard Rug Pad or 2/5” Cushioned Rug Pad Material/color options: Polyester with a polyurethane water-resistant barrier / Jump Blue Average lead time: 1-2 weeks (U.S), 1-3 weeks (Canada)

The smartest small rug

6. The smartest small rug View at Pottery Barn Small can still be mighty as seen in this Travers rug from Pottery Barn. The chevron pattern showcases the wonderful breath of neutral tones in the cowhide and packs a punch in smaller sizes as well as larger ones. The texture and pattern make this a sophisticated option for entrance halls or smaller spaces. Match it with a natural palette of warm browns and soft creams for the ultimate soothing scheme.

Why we love it: A textured and intriguing geometric design. Price: $239



Sizes available: 2’ x 3’, 5’ x 7.5’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 13’, 10’ x 14’ Pile depth height: 0.25” Material/color options: 65% Hair on Cow Hide, 35% Chenille-viscose Average lead time: Ready to ship, 1-2 weeks.

The best-looking large rug

7. The best-looking large rug View at Lulu & Georgia Imagined by LA-based-interior designer Jake Arnold, this hand-knotted rug is recognizable for its sumptuous silk-like sheen. What makes this rug such a beauty is the way it reacts to natural light, fibers glisten under the sun within this expansive design. The best way to make use of this design is to make it the foundation for elegant and enticing living and bedroom schemes, your feet and your eyes will thank you. Why we love it: A perfectly plush and timeless rug for open spaces. Price: $1498 Sizes available: 2’6” x 8’, 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 12’, 10’ x 14’, 12’ x 15’ Pile depth height: 1" Material/color options: 100% wool Average lead time: 2-3 weeks

The most comfortable rug to walk on

8. The most comfortable rug to walk on View at Restoration Hardware Famed for being the world’s most luxurious material, cashmere is also very lightweight, breathable, and insulating. Long, fine, and dense fibers make for a super soft rug experience. Find a place for it in your bedroom or reception room so you and your guests can relax and rest in comfort. Available in a series of monochromatic and versatile tones, each showcases a natural and impressive luster. Why we love it: Mongolian cashmere makes for the ultimate experience.



Price: from $3465 Sizes available: 6' x 9', 8' x 10', 9' x 12', 10' x 14', 12' x 15', 13' x 18' Pile depth height: ¾" Material/color options: 100% Mongolian Cashmere Wool/ Silver Mist, Dove, Iron, and Charcoal Average lead time: 3-5 Days

The most timeless rug

9. The most timeless rug View at Pottery Barn Two organic ingredients come together in this chunky wool jute rug. Its timeless appeal is rooted in the marriage of these two natural ingredients. While the jute offers durability for high-traffic areas like living rooms, wool adds a touch of cushioning and texture to this rug. Whether layered with stronger visual statements or more grounded designs, this hand-loomed rug is sure to stand the test of time. Why we love it: Natural, handcrafted, and endlessly appealing. Price: from $199



Sizes available: 3’ x 5’, 4’ x 6’, 5’ x 8’, 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 12’, 10’ x 14’, 12’ x 18’, 2.5’ x 9’, 2.5’ x 12’, 6’ Round, 8’ Square Pile depth height: 0.5” Material/color options: Jute & Wool, Colors: Natural, Heathered Truffle/Honey, Classic Ivory, Gray/Ivory, Gray and Navy/Honey. Average lead time: 4 weeks

Most long-lasting rug

10. Most long-lasting rug Visit Site A long-lasting investment, this Riva rug brings together both a naturally durable material, wool and viscose which makes for a plush pile. The luster like yarns and distressed finish give this rug a gentle patina that will age well and deliver for schemes today. The soft grey and mink hues in the rug accentuate the hand-knotted nature of this elegant design but also make it a versatile piece that well seamlessly sit in many a scheme. Why we love it: Wool & viscose, both durable make for a beautiful match Price: from $3600 Sizes available: 6' x 9', 8' x 10', 9' x 12', 10' x 14', 12' x 15' Pile depth height: ¼" Material/color options: Wool and viscose/Soft grey/mink Average lead time: 2-5 Days

Most covetable designer rug

11. Most covetable designer rug View at DWR Cult status seems like a fitting description for this exquisite rug design inspired by Claudia Valsell’s artwork. Valsells specializes in the language of color and all its chromatic iterations. Spanish designer and expert rug maker Nani Marquina have realized this contemporary design in pure wool which only increases the status of this beautiful rug.

Why we love it: Inspired by an artist and realized by a rug icon. Price: from $4295 Sizes available: 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 13’ Pile depth height: 0.39” Material/color options: 100% Wool / Blue & Multi Average lead time: 3-4 Days

Chicest affordable rug

12. Chicest affordable rug View at Wayfair Taking inspiration from the masters of rugs, this Persian-inspired design offers all of this intricacy and elegance of hand-made classics but with our more affordable price tag. The sophisticated indigo ground makes way for a delicate pattern that speaks to the story of rugs. Blue and white is a tried and tested color combination that further adds to the appeal of the versatile and vivid design. A centerpiece for your living or dining spaces, it will be sure to make an impression and a lasting one at that, given its stain-resistant qualities.

Why we love it: A Persian classic that showcases the best of blue & white Price: from $179.99 Sizes available: Rectangle: 2’6” x 4’, 2’6” x 6’, 3’ x 5’, 4’ x 6’, 5’1” x 7’6”, 6’ x 9’, 8’ x 10’, 9’ x 12’, 10’ x 14’, 11’ x 15’, 12’ x 18’. Round: 4’,6’,10’, 12’, Runner: 2’6” x 8’, 2’6 x 10’, 2’6” x 12’, 2’6” x 14’, 2’6” x 18’, 2’6” x 20’, 2’6” x 22, Square: 4’,6’,8’,10’ and 12’. Pile depth height: 0.43'' Material/color options: Polypropylene / Navy/Ivory, Black/Ivory, Ivory/Beige, Light Gray/Dark Gray, Sage/Ivory, Slate/Ivory, Light Gray/Teal, Black/Teal, Ivory/Navy, Ivory/Teal, Ivory/Slate, Silver/Black, Red/Black, Gold/Black and Ivory/Silver. Average lead time: 3-4 Days