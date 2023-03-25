Round rugs are a designer's secret weapon to break up boxy rooms – here are 12 of the best to buy right now

These are my favorite round rugs to buy now, bringing curves into your home in style

A round rug with a round curved sofa
(Image credit: Vincent Leroux. Rug design 'Eclipse Disc I' by Tai Ping. Studio Razavi)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

Round rugs are a designer's trick to add shapely interest to your room, coziness underfoot, and a bit of wow factor to a scheme. I love a round rug's ability to slot into any corner while softening the harsh edges, or the way a curved rug can really anchor a seating area, like this example from Studio Razavi, which has roped in the bespoke carpet brand Tai Ping for this calming and elegant living room. 

If you're looking for living room rug ideas, soft furnishing tips for your bedroom, or ways to help add softness underfoot in any room in the home, a curved rug will work as a solid investment. Here are 12 of my favorite to buy now.

12 of the best round rugs to buy now

A round rug in multiple colors$116

Helios rug

An elegant, industrially styled round rug with an abstract watercolor pattern in a blend of cool tones. The rug is made from machine-woven polypropylene pile so it is tough yet soft underfoot. 

A blue round rug$98

Lorne rug

I like the color of this rug that would look perfect in a calming scheme. Jute is a minimalist's secret, and this is made from handwoven jute in dark blue, working to zone a small space.

a textured round rug$69
Cherokee round rug

This is a bargain buy, with mixed high and low pile giving it depth and texture. I like it in the light pink version, which could work for a stylish nursery bedroom in need of a bit of character.

An irregular maroon rugFrom $420

Aros round rug

I like the deep maroon coloring of this rug, with a thick black border to add some drama. It's slightly irregular, which adds interest, and would look great under a small coffee table in a living area.

A black and white round rug$409

Jonathan Adler round rug

I enjoy this black and ivory style rug from Jonathan Adler for Ruggable. Available in two styles, the monochrome stripes make a statement underfoot.

A round Persian style rug $249

Cambria sapphire rug

If you're looking for more of a Persian style, this round patterned piece can bring the faux-Persian style to your room and might bring a bit of color and pattern to your home.

An irregular rug designed to mimic stonesFrom $300

Nanimarquina stones rug

I like the pale grey coloring of this rug which is meant to mimic the shape of a stone. The rug is available in an array of natural colors, sizes, and shapes to create a custom stepping stone path down a hallway.

A round jute rugFrom $33.99

Natural fiber farmhouse area rug

This round area rug is an absolute steal from Overstock. Handwoven in jute, it would work under a round coffee table, or layered with two other rugs to form a textured look and create more of a covered area.

A Quartz-style hand-tufted rug$908

Quartz hand-tufted rug

On sale on Burke Decor, I like how you can see the geometric pattern up close but it changes the whole look from afar. It's hand-tufted and could ceate a modern aesthetic in any room of the home. 

A round orange rug$210

Felipe handwoven rug

This abstract, hand-tufted wool rug has a medium pile, and is defined by its freeform shapes and fresh use of color with splashes of blush pink and orange pop. 

A round rug with green and blue coloring$48.99

Shroyer ivory and sage rug

With a vague distressed look, this rug has faded blue and sage green coloring which gives off a dreamy aesthetic. It would be perfect for a cozy corner of a bedroom. 

A round, neutral rug with tassels$920

Hazel washable round rug

Durable and soft, this luxurious, easy-care rug has a hand-tufted pile with subtle stripe design. It's made from 100 percent wool and three playful tassels lend a fun edge.

Why invest in a round rug?

A round rug under a table

(Image credit: Chad Mellon. Design: Lindye Galloway)

Curves and arches are an interior design trend that is showing no signs of slowing down, with sharp edges shunned in favor of the calming influence of a soft curve. This is reflected in our choice of rugs too, with circular, oval and irregular rugs bringing a softness to the space. A round rug might work in a living room where you're looking to anchor a seating area and get rid of harshness and any formality. Look to other items of furniture and use the round rug to mimic the curves. Under a curved dining table or coffee table would work perfectly. This works well in this example from California-based studio, Lindye Galloway (opens in new tab), who has picked a larger area rug under a round dining table.

'Round rugs have the ability to add an interesting focal point to a room,' says Richard Massi (opens in new tab), director of interior design firm, The Stylesmiths. 'They are perfect to anchor furniture with curves such as a curved sofa, round dining table or highlighting a little nook.' 

Keep in mind, round rugs are even more interesting when the rug contains pattens, textures or color. But remember round rugs don’t work in all applications. 'Be mindful rugs generally need to be oversized for the space so that the furniture sits within the rug dimensions,' says Richard. 'A round hallway runner would simply not work.'

Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

