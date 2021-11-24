Best outdoor projector: the best backyard projectors for your next movie night

Everyone loves a movie night but heading outside into the backyard for a movie under the stars makes it way more exciting.

Even when it’s cold out, movie nights in the backyard, snuggled under a mountain of blankets with a hot chocolate, can be super fun and cozy. And the best outdoor projectors are the perfect way to create an amazing backyard movie experience.

Whether you’ve bought a screen or you’re improvising with an old bedsheet, we’ve pulled together a list of the best outdoor projectors so that you can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

This selection includes small easily portable projectors, as well as options with built-in speakers and Android TV, for ultimate convenience. There are even rechargeable projectors for when you’re not near a power supply, which means you can create an outdoor movie experience just about anywhere.

1. ViewSonic X10-4K UHD Short Throw Smart Portable LED Projector Best outdoor daylight projector Specifications Brightness: 2,400 lumens Native resolution: 4K Screen size: 200" Dimensions: 10.7 x 10.3 x 6.5in Weight: 9lbs Reasons to buy + UHD picture quality + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant + High Dynamic Range creates enhanced color and contrast ratios Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No built-in battery - Not very compact

The ViewSonic X10-4KE is wildly expensive if you just want a projector for the occasional backyard movie night, but if Ultra High Definition picture quality is your priority and you’re prepared to pay a bit extra, this projector will transition well between indoor and outdoor settings.

It doesn’t have a built-in battery so you’ll need a power source close by when setting up your backyard movie theater, however, it does come with two 8W Harmon Kardon speakers that offer a convenient integrated audio solution.

As you’d expect, it’s got autofocus and auto-keystoning and you can stream content directly to the projector via mobile devices. The integrated SmartTV also gives you the option of downloading apps directly to the projector for easy viewing.

It’s designed with a carry handle which makes it pretty portable even if it’s not the most compact projector. Overall it’s a great option if you want an indoor projector that you can also use in the backyard.

2. WEMAX DICE 700 ANSI Lumens 1080P FHD Portable Outdoor Movie DLP Projector Best outdoor projector for brightness (runner up) Specifications Brightness: 700 lumens Native resolution: 4K Screen size: 120" Dimensions: 6.1 x 4.9 x 6.3in Weight: 4.8lbs Reasons to buy + Bluetooth remote control + Built-in Dolby speakers + Doubles as a power bank Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact projector

With autofocus and auto keystone correction, the WEMAX Dice sets up the perfect viewing image so you don’t have to spend ages messing around with the settings in the cold. The built-in battery will give you an adequate three hours of viewing before you’ll need to connect to a power outlet – enough for the majority of movies – and if you don’t need all the power you can use what’s left to charge your devices.

Built-in android TV allows you to download all of your favorite streaming apps, alternatively, you can plug in your device via the HDMI or USB2.0 ports. And with a screen size of up to 120 inches and a clear 1080p resolution, your backyard movie theater will feel like the real deal.

With two 3W Dolby speakers, it offers onboard audio that’ll save you from having to bring a separate speaker outside. And if you need any more convincing, the pleasing gray exterior and a useful carry handle make this a good-looking little projector too.

3. BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Projector Best outdoor projector for camping Specifications Brightness: 500 lumens Native resolution: 4K Screen size: 112" Dimensions: 6.1 x 7.3 x 5.8in Weight: 5.1lbs Reasons to buy + 2.1 channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass + Splash-proof and drop-proof from 2.3 ft. + Parental control settings make it ideal for families Reasons to avoid - Maximum 2.5-hour battery life - Expensive - Other models have higher lumens

This is the ideal projector for outdoor settings that aren’t in the comfort of your own backyard. It’s designed to be drop-proof from table height (2.3 ft) and the splash-proof coating means it’s not the first thing you’ll need to rescue in a sudden rain shower. Plus, it comes with a soft carry case for a bit of extra protection on the way to your outdoor movie location.

The 2.1 speaker setup offers better audio than you’d expect to get from a small portable projector and it’s got optimized sound modes for everything from gaming to sports. Intuitive controls plus autofocus and auto keystoning make it simple to set up. And with Airplay or Chromecast you can stream directly to the projector or use the built-in Android TV to access movies and shows via your favorite apps.

This sturdy little projector has a lot going for it, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

4. XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector Best value projector Specifications Brightness: 300 lumens Native resolution: 4K Screen size: 100" Dimensions: 5.7 x 4.2 x 3.7in Weight: 2lbs Reasons to buy + Built-in Harman-Kardon speakers + Android TV with 5000+ available apps + Includes a Bluetooth remote control Reasons to avoid - Only 2-4 hours battery life - Low lumens rating - Netflix is fiddly to install

The MoGo Pro is a versatile projector with an impressive array of features for its size. The built-in Harman-Kardon speakers take away the hassle of having to set up other speakers in your backyard. It’s also got Android TV built-in, meaning you can download apps like HBO Max and Disney+ directly to the projector for super easy streaming.

The HDMI and USB ports mean you can even use it for gaming and the built-in battery saves having to run an extension cord outside. It’s rechargeable, but it only offers two to four hours of battery life, so you’ll have to pick a short movie if you don’t have a power outlet close by.

From just eight feet away from the screen, it can project a 100-inch image in crisp 1080p and if you position it at an angle, auto keystone correction will automatically adjust the aspect ratio for the perfect image. But the lower lumen rating means this projector will work best in the dark.

5. Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector Best slimline projector Specifications Brightness: 400 lumens Native resolution: 4K Screen size: 120" Dimensions: 2.3 x 7.6 x 7.6in Weight: 3.1lbs Reasons to buy + Dual 3W speakers and Dolby Digital Plus + HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity + Remote control Reasons to avoid - Brightness not as good as some others - Not the most stylish appearance

While it won’t win any awards for its appearance, the Anker Nebula Solar offers higher lumens and resolution than other, arguably better-looking Anker portable projectors. The slim design means it’ll slot easily into your bag and with up to three hours of battery life you can set it up anywhere.

The built-in stand allows you to set it at the perfect angle and with auto keystone correction and autofocus, getting the best image won’t require a lengthy setup. Plus, with built-in Android TV 9, you can stream TV directly from your favorite apps or mirror content from your smartphone. Either way, you won’t struggle to find something to watch.

The 400 ANSI lumens and 1080p resolution will offer good picture quality in darkness and it can project an image up to 120 inches, which is perfect if you’re planning a backyard movie party or you’ve got a crowd coming over to watch the big game.

6. KODAK Luma 450 HD 4K Connected Projector Best compact projector Specifications Brightness: 200 lumens Native resolution: 4K Screen size: 150" Dimensions: 4.9 x 4.9 x 1.26in Weight: 2.6lbs Reasons to buy + One of the most portable projectors available with full HD + Mobile app lets you use your phone as a remote + HDMI and USB inputs Reasons to avoid - Low brightness - Limited battery life - Expensive for its size

Sometimes size matters, if you’ve got limited space in your RV or you want a projector that you can take backpacking, the tiny Kodak Luma offers full HD image quality from a projector that’ll fit in your back pocket. It also comes with a tripod mount included in the box to save you from balancing it in awkward places.

The HD image will be best viewed in darkness due to the low lumen rating. And the battery will give you just enough juice for 90 minutes of viewing time, so it’s short movies only unless you’re near a power source. It does however offer an eco mode to extend battery life up to three hours.

You’ll get adequate audio from the dual 1W speakers and to expect anything better from a projector of this size would be unfair. While it does have some drawbacks it still comes complete with an Android OS so you can download apps and it has screen mirroring capabilities too. Given the size, this is an impressive little projector.

7. LG CineBeam PH30N HD Ready Mini Projector Best budget outdoor projector Specifications Brightness: 250 lumens Native resolution: 720p Screen size: 100" Dimensions: 1.5 x 5.1 x 5.1in Weight: 1.1lbs Reasons to buy + Affordable and compact + Comes with a remote + Built-in battery Reasons to avoid - Low lumen rating - No built-in apps - Built-in speaker is small

If budget is the overriding factor in your hunt for a projector and you’re not looking for the best available picture quality, for around $350 you can get this compact little projector. The 720p resolution won’t give you a super sharp image, especially given the low lumen rating. But for small intimate outdoor movie setups, it’ll do the job – as long as it’s dark out.

This projector doesn’t come with Android TV but it does support wireless smartphone mirroring, or you can connect via the HDMI or USB ports. And although there is a built-in speaker, it’s small so we’d suggest connecting to an external speaker via Bluetooth.

Not only is it an affordable option, but it’s also super portable and the built-in battery will last up to two hours so for the occasional outdoor movie night it’s worth considering.

How to choose the best outdoor projector

To get the perfect projector that’ll be bright enough, fill your screen with a crisp image, there are a few features to look out for.

Screen size

Your projector will have a maximum screen size, so if you’ve already got a screen, make sure you buy a projector that’ll project an image large enough to fill the screen.

Throw distance

This tells you the distance that the projector needs to be placed from the screen – check this against the size of your backyard or the spot you intend to set up your outdoor movie theater.

Brightness and resolution

To make sure you buy a projector that’ll be bright enough, check the lumens or ANSI lumens, this is a measurement of the intensity of light projected. If your projector will be close to the screen or you’ll be using it in total darkness you can get away with lower lumen ratings, but the further away from the projector or if you want to use it during daylight, you’ll need a higher lumen rating.

Resolution is measured in pixels and the minimum resolution you should look for is 720p, but the higher the number – the better the resolution, so ideally look for 1080p. The absolute best for projectors is 4K which will deliver top-notch UHD picture quality.

Audio

Consider how you want to listen to the movie, some projectors have built-in speakers. For those that don’t, you might want to use a wireless speaker that’s portable so look for Bluetooth connectivity.

Keystone correction

Also known as keystoning, this feature means that if your image shape is distorted due to the projector position being much higher or lower than the screen or set off to the side, you can use keystone correction to switch it back to a rectangular image.