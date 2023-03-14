The XGIMI Halo+ is a clever portable projector that's as good for indoor streaming sessions as it is for your next outdoor movie night
We test the XGIMI Halo+, which promises an enhanced experience compared to many battery-powered options
We would recommend the XGIMI Halo+ portable projector to anyone looking for a high-end portable model that can be used in the evening as well as at night. Elements such as the brightness and contrast ratio are impressive for the price, and we were impressed by the projector's ease of use.
2.5 hours of battery life
Smart screen adjustment and autofocus
Harmon Kardon speakers
Screen size up to 200"
Quite expensive
No handle or case included
Netflix not supported
Anyone who has been shopping around for a great projector that can be used year-round, whether in the lounge during winter or in the backyard when the weather is better, will know that these portable models can often be lacking in the features that make getting big screen entertainment the great experience it can be.
The XGIMI Halo+ is one model that promises a little bit more, with specs slightly more in line with high-end home theater projectors.
After testing a number of portable projectors at a range of budgets, we were curious to see whether the XGIMI Halo+ could justify its higher price tag and live up to the promise of superior brightness, contrast, and an overall smarter experience. Keep reading to see what we thought, and for more, head over to our guide to the best outdoor projectors.
XGIMI Halo+: Key info
- Type: DLP
- Resolution: Full HD
- Brightness: 900 ANSI Lumens
- Contrast ratio: 10,000:1
- Screen size: 30-200"
- Distance: 0.79-5.2m
- Smart TV: Android TV
- Noise: less than 30dB
- Speakers; 2 x 5W
- Dimensions: H4.4 x W4.4 x D6.7in
- Weight: 3.5lbs
XGIMI Halo+: Design
The design of the XGIMI Halo+ isn't anything radical when it comes to outdoor projectors. Still, it's compact enough to be considered portable, and small improvements have been made compared to the previous model - the XGIMI Halo. These changes are so small that you'd be forgiven for not noticing, but the auto-focus lens is now moved to the bottom of the projector, while the off-center primary lens and perforated grill casing remain.
Overall, it's sleek and understated, but a carry handle would have added to its portability. Still, it's light enough for most people to carry around and small enough to fit into a suitcase or backpack without taking up too much space.
The kickstand built into the base is a big help when actually using the projector, as it allows for easier positioning. Still, as with almost all projectors of this type, the best experience will come when you use a tripod, as most people don't have a surface sitting at exactly the right height, especially outside.
XGIMI Halo+: Set-up & performance
Setting up the XGIMI Halo+ was an incredibly simple process, from unboxing to streaming. Alongside the projector itself, the package includes a charging cable, remote control, and instructions. The first thing you will need to do is charge the device, and the flashing orange light on top will turn green when it's charged top 90% and ready to go. This took less than an hour in our case.
Next, you should find the perfect spot for the projector, and XGIMI recommends a distance of between 0.79-5.2m for the ultimate experience. The maximum distance should get you a screen size of 200", which is very much on the larger side for portable projectors.
Once you turn the Halo+ on, you will see an Android/Google TV login screen. If you already have a Google account, then it's just a case of using your details to access the in-built streaming interface, but if not, you will need to create one. Those in the former group will have a smoother experience since many Google-branded apps, such as YouTube, will already be logged in and ready to use.
Using the projector was a really smooth experience, with a clear, straight, and centered image automatically served up without any manual fiddling from us required. While other projectors offer this level of automated keystone correction and auto-focus, many make the user go into settings and make adjustments. It's a pleasant surprise to have everything done for you.
Android TV has more than 5,000 apps, and that includes most of the popular ones you will be expecting. The big absentee is Netflix, which sadly isn't uncommon for this kind of portable projector. There is also Chromecast and Google Assistant on board, and HDMI and USB ports give you a few more options for how you want to watch.
Playing the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, the above-average 10:000:1 contrast ratio really enhanced the image with deep blacks and lush greens coming through, and though you will need conditions to be as dark as possible to get the best from the image, the 900 ANSI lumens the Halo+ offers is - again - above average and helpful for watching with ambient light.
XGIMI Halo+: Our verdict
Compared to other portable outdoor projectors, the XGIMI Halo+ comes out incredibly well, with better video and audio specs than most would expect from a portable model. It's genuinely impressive, even with its price tag, and is a great investment compared to some home theater projectors that can easily run into the $1,000s. Battery life is limited but decent, and the model offers user-friendliness and versatility that many others don't.
