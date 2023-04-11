The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a solid update for the brand's budget compact projector range
We tried out XGIMI's newest arrival, which brings smart features, good brightness, and more to users at a reasonable price
The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a worthy addition to the brand's line-up, with a solid balance between price, brightness and image quality, and design. The biggest downside is the lack of true portability, but those who want a compact projector for use at home won't be disappointed.
Portable projectors are everywhere, but not all deliver on the promise of combining convenience with performance. XGIMI's projectors are generally well-rated for this and tend to be as effective at being home cinema projectors as they are suitable for taking outside to the backyard or on the go.
But even the best outdoor projectors can struggle to offer enough brightness and image depth required for the most enjoyable viewing experience. The MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro are direct updates to XGIMI's initial MoGo range, which was released in 2019 and 2020, and promise a solid lumen count for a slightly lower cost.
We tried out the new arrival to see how it compared to other projectors in the brand's range. Keep reading to see what we thought.
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro: Key info
- Type: DLP
- Resolution: Full HD
- Brightness: 500 ANSI Lumens
- Screen size: 40-200"
- Ratio: 1.2:1
- Smart TV: Android TV
- Speakers: 2 x 8W
- Dimensions: H6.3 x W4.6 x D4.2in
- Weight: 2.4lbs
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro: Design
The MoGo 2 Pro is a slight advancement on how the previous generation of projectors looked, but it's noticeably slicker with a slight rose gold tint to the otherwise dark grey on the main body. It's also slightly slimmer than the first-gen MoGo Pro, which makes it easier to carry around and transport.
There's a matte finish on the top where you'll also find the power button, while the top is dominated completely by a black strip that contains the lens on one side. The auto keystone correction is located on the base, while connections for power, USB, HDMI, and headphones are on the back.
It's not a huge departure from previous designs, but the attention to detail in the updates makes it feel more luxe.
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro: Set-up and performance
As with most smart projectors, setting up the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is very simple. With no battery inside, there's no need to charge it, so you can simply power it up with the cable provided and point it at your screen. You'll first be asked to pair the remote (by holding two buttons down), then you will need to connect to your home WiFi and sign into your Google account to use Android TV.
If you've ever used Google TV or Android TV before, navigating the menu should be familiar. This is where you can access apps via the Google Play Store, and some (e.g. YouTube) will already be ready to go if you've used your Google login for streaming before.
You can, of course, also use the projector with a laptop, console, or Blu-ray player using the HDMI port. The 3.5mm audio jack is also there to connect external speakers, though the MoGo 2 has built-in Harman-Kardon speakers tuned by Gold Ear Lab. We would recommend seeing if the onboard audio sounds good enough for your ears before investing in additional devices.
Brightness sits at 400 ISO lumens (about 500 ANSI lumens), which is very reasonable for a small, lightweight projector. However, we'll point out here that the MoGo Pro 2 isn't exactly portable, as no built-in battery means no wireless use. You can use a portable charger with it, but this is a patch rather than a true way to take the projector on the go.
Still, the brightness is a vast improvement over most competitors out there, and it's excellent for the price. There's also 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10 support, and Intelligent Screen Adaptation 2.0 - which automatically adjusts the image size and shape of the screen you're using. The brightness also automatically dims when someone walks past, protecting kids and pets' eyes.
“The MoGo 2 series is aimed at anyone who wants to explore good quality projectors. So we created the most user-friendly projector to date, making our technology accessible to everyone. MoGo 2 series was designed with the intention of allowing people to use it easily in any home environment. Whether you want to enjoy the big screen indoors with your family or bring it outside for fun, MoGo 2 series will provide you with a limitless joy experience."
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro vs XGIMI Halo+
The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a good addition to the brand's line-up, with a solid balance between price, brightness and image quality, and design. The big downside is the lack of true portability, but those who want a compact projector for use at home won't be disappointed.
For
- Slightly lighter
- Better speakers
- Improved design
- Cheaper
Against
- No in-built battery
- Lower brightness
We would recommend the XGIMI Halo+ portable projector to anyone looking for a high-end portable model that can be used in the evening as well as at night. Elements such as the brightness and contrast ratio are impressive for the price, and we were impressed by the projector's ease of use.
For
- 2.5 hours of battery life
- Better brightness
Against
- More expensive
- Netflix not supported
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro: Our verdict
According to XGIMI, the MoGo 2 Pro has been designed with "busy urban professionals and young families" in mind, and so is much more of a household projector than the more portable options in its range. The lack of an in-built battery is a big minus for anyone expecting a projector they can take on the go, but the reduced price tag makes it attractive for those who want a solid option that doesn't come close to the high cost of products like the Halo+. The slight redesign and added smart projection options like object avoidance also make it a worthwhile update.
About this review
All reviews on Livingetc are based on real-life experience with the products, and testing is always done in the writer's own home to mimic accurately the experience our readers would have. These reviews are then used to build comprehensive buying guides that list the best of the best across a range of budgets and use cases.
As smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, Caroline tested the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, and trialed it in her home. To learn more about our process across reviews and buying guides, you can check out our explanation of how we test.
Caroline is the smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, covering everything tech for the home, from smart speakers to air purifiers and everything in between. She is passionate about the role that technology and smart devices can play in daily life, enhancing the home without sacrificing personal style and carefully chosen interiors. In her spare time, she can be found tinkering with bulbs, soundbars, and video doorbells in an effort to automate every part of her small home. Previously, she lent her expertise to the likes of Expert Reviews, IT Pro, Coach, The Week, and more.
