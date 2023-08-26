The 12 best navy blue rugs - chosen for how they create a sophisticated mood

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A sophisticated and smart hue, navy blue got its name from the deep blue shade that was worn by the British Royal Navy and many other naval forces around the world. Indigo dye was the ground for this sapphire-like hue. Modern-day navy makes for a solid foundation for your room, creating a rug that presents itself as a solid hue or confidently present pattern.

From indoor patterned options to durable outdoor ones, we’ve searched high and low for the best rugs, sifting through the best home décor stores so you don't have to.

Best Round Navy Blue Rugs

Best Solid Navy Blue Rugs

1. Soft Navy Solid Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 6' x 9' Price: $1,676.50 Knotted entirely by hand, this dark blue rug is an investment piece that will stand the test of time. The wool makes for a plush pile but also provides a great basis for the soft navy tones to shine. 2. Pure Navy Blue Rug View at DWR Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 5' X 8' Price: $661.50 This pure wool rug features an interesting interplay of pile heights thanks to its flatweave border. A sophisticated tone of navy covers the design making it an wonderful foundation of neutral and bold styles. 3. Faux Fur Navy Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polyester & Cotton Size: 5' x 7' Price: $259 A plush experience awaits those who take home this Urban Outfitters navy blue rug. Its deep pile height mirrors the softness and texture of rabbit fur but is animal-friendly, thanks to its polyester and cotton fibers.

Best Patterned Navy Blue Rugs

Best Outdoor Navy Blue Rugs

1. Geometric Outdoor Navy Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester & Polypropylene Size: 8' x 10' Price: $139.99 A series of engaging geometric designs decorates this navy blue rug. Not only do they give levity and light to the navy ground, these patterns have a gently eroded finish giving the rug a softness. 2. Navy Border Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 5' x 7' Price: $99.99 This minimal yet bold navy blue rug can be taken from inside to outside with ease thanks to its durability and stain resistance. The crisps white borders provide structure for the design and us, allowing us to create a design that sits within their parameters. 3. Coastal Navy Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 6'7" x 9'6" Price: $219.99 This joyful navy design takes you under the sea with its bright depictions of seashells and coral. Match it with bold furniture for a captivating outdoor area.