The 12 best navy blue rugs - chosen for how they create a sophisticated mood

The 12 best navy blue rugs help to make light homes seem more smart and dark spaces more alluring - a mix of the best designs and styles

Kathy Kuo Home, Pottery Barn, Wayfair & Urban Outfitters navy blue rugs
(Image credit: Kathy Kuo Home, Pottery Barn, Wayfair & Urban Outfitters)
By Faaizah Shah
published

1. Best Round Navy Blue Rugs

2. Best Solid Navy Blue Rugs

3. Best Patterned Navy Blue Rugs

4. Best Outdoor Navy Blue Rugs

A sophisticated and smart hue, navy blue got its name from the deep blue shade that was worn by the British Royal Navy and many other naval forces around the world. Indigo dye was the ground for this sapphire-like hue. Modern-day navy makes for a solid foundation for your room, creating a rug that presents itself as a solid hue or confidently present pattern. 

From indoor patterned options to durable outdoor ones, we’ve searched high and low for the best rugs, sifting through the best home décor stores so you don't have to. 

Best Round Navy Blue Rugs

Bloomingdales navy blue round rug
1. Sapphire Navy Blue Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 3'3"

Price: $139

A dense pile height gives this sapphire round rug depth of color and comfort too. It would be an ideal piece to layer with carpets with lower pile heights.

Pottery Barn navy blue round rug
2. Framed Navy Round Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 6'

Price: $749

This 100% wool rug from Pottery Barn is rooted in contrast, the deep navy pops against the crisp white detailing. It would be right at home in a Hamptons inspired scheme.

Ruggable navy blue round rug
3. Structural Navy Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 8'

Price: $349

Taking a duskier approach to the traditional navy hue, this blue patterned rug features a collection of abstract patterns. Machine-washable and stain-resistant, this engaging pattern would be perfect for dining rooms. 

Best Solid Navy Blue Rugs

DWR Navy Blue Rugs
1. Soft Navy Solid Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 6' x 9'

Price: $1,676.50

Knotted entirely by hand, this dark blue rug is an investment piece that will stand the test of time. The wool makes for a plush pile but also provides a great basis for the soft navy tones to shine.

DWR Navy Blue Rug
2. Pure Navy Blue Rug

Material: Wool & Cotton

Size: 5' X 8'

Price: $661.50

This pure wool rug features an interesting interplay of pile heights thanks to its flatweave border. A sophisticated tone of navy covers the design making it an wonderful foundation of neutral and bold styles.

Urban Outfitters navy blue faux fur rug
3. Faux Fur Navy Rug

Material: Polyester & Cotton

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $259

A plush experience awaits those who take home this Urban Outfitters navy blue rug. Its deep pile height mirrors the softness and texture of rabbit fur but is animal-friendly, thanks to its polyester and cotton fibers.

Best Patterned Navy Blue Rugs

Pottery Barn geometric navy blue patterned rug
1. Detailed Navy Blue Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $399

Made with 100% wool, this abstract rug features an intricate and interesting tile pattern on a navy blue ground. It would bring energy and elegance to living and bedroom design with ease. 

Kathy Kuo Home navy blue patterned rug
2. Abstract Navy Blue Rug

Material: Wool, Viscose & Cotton

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $613

Blocks of beige, navy blue, and ivory play out across this graphic rug from Kathy Kuo Home. Tufted by hand, this rug is sure to provide comfort and softness, making it a perfect choice for casual living spaces.

Kathy Kuo Home navy blue patterned rug
3. Interwoven Navy Blue Rug

Material: Recycled PET 

Size: 5' X 8'

Price: $300

An eco-friendly option, this blue and white rug is made from recycled PET fibers. It showcases an intriguing large scale  pattern with interwoven blocks drawn out in contrasting white. 

Best Outdoor Navy Blue Rugs

Wayfair navy blue patterned geometric outdoor rug
1. Geometric Outdoor Navy Rug

Material: Polyester & Polypropylene

Size: 8' x 10'

Price: $139.99

A series of engaging geometric designs decorates this navy blue rug. Not only do they give levity and light to the navy ground, these patterns have a gently eroded finish giving the rug a softness. 

Wayfair navy blue border outdoor rug
2. Navy Border Outdoor Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $99.99

This minimal yet bold navy blue rug can be taken from inside to outside with ease thanks to its durability and stain resistance. The crisps white borders provide structure for the design and us, allowing us to create a design that sits within their parameters.

Wayfair navy blue coral rug
3. Coastal Navy Outdoor Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 6'7" x 9'6"

Price: $219.99

This joyful navy design takes you under the sea with its bright depictions of seashells and coral. Match it with bold furniture for a captivating outdoor area. 

How long does a cheap rug last?

Cheap doesn’t always mean bad quality, this is an important distinction to make when choosing your rug. When buying your rug, always remember to take a closer look at the construction method, material composition, backing and care instructions of your rug. Whilst hand-knotted and flatweave rugs are more long-lasting, hand-tufted rugs will shed more over time and tend to be less long-lasting. Wool and polyester are both washable so there are more likely to stand the test of time than more delicate fabrics like silk and cotton. 

The location of your rug is another factor to consider, high-traffic areas will naturally wear down a rug faster than more private areas in the home.  “Depending upon how often you vacuum, the foot traffic in your home, and the material itself, some inexpensive rugs can last up to 5 years or beyond,” says Elisabeth Lyons Becker, Design Director at MDI Interior Design.

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

