The 12 best modern Kilim rugs, handpicked by the Livingetc team for their pattern and flair

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What is a kilim rug? The answer to this question dates to the 11th century and the former Persian empire. Referencing the Persian term ‘galim’ which means ‘to spread roughly’, this style of rug is now more closely tied to modern-day Turkey. Somewhere these styles have become synonymous with the nation. These woven rugs are defined by their tightly interloping fibers that produce a flat and pile-free surface as well as their geometric and colorful motifs. These decorated surfaces would tell stories of motherhood and fertility and also act as amulets to ward off evil eyes.

Modern kilim rugs take the mythology, pattern, and magic of the originals but fuse them with modern construction, color palettes, and compositions. We’ve searched high and low to find the best rugs that use this history for their inspiration, scouring the best home décor stores so you don't have to.

Best Round Kilim Rugs

1. Charcoal Kilim Round Rug View at Amazon Material: Jute Size: 5' Price: $108.62 Made with the durable and textured fibers, this charcoal jute rug features distinctive motifs in its center. A great choice to add character to dining rooms or entrances. 2. Denim Kilim Rug View at Target Material: Cotton & Wool Size: 6' Price: $125.99 Soft denim forms the basis of this blue patterned rug, decorated with a traditional kilim design. It will work wonderfully with contemporary schemes as well as traditional styles. 3. Jute Border Kilim Rug View at Amazon Material: Jute Size: 4' Price: $43.99 Decorated with a modern kilim design in crisp white, this textured round rug would fit into bohemian schemes with ease. Add it to entrances and patio designs for textured yet smart style.

Best Colorful Kilim Rugs

1. Blue & Red Kilim Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Wool & Cotton Price: 5' x 8' Size: $789 A joyful design, this colorful Pottery Barn patterned rug features a selection of fiery reds and cool blues. It would be right at home in eclectic or bohemian schemes. Paired with warm wooden furniture, this patterned rug would make for an alluring interior. 2. Striped Kilim Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $369 This washable rug features a multitude of Kilim inspired designs. Painted with vibrant shades of blue, yellow, green, orange and purple, this rug is a playful and contemporary take on the traditional Kilim. 3. Color-block Kilim Rug View at Amazon Material: Cotton Price: 23.6'' × 51.2'' Size: $18.99 Blocks of terracotta, orange and denim blue make for a striking modern Kilim rug from Amazon. This small rug would add character and color to kitchens, entrances and hallways with ease. It can be easily washed which further enhances its appeal.

Best Minimal Kilim Rugs

1. Nude Pink Kilim Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester Size: 5'3" x 7'3" Price: $111.75 Nude tones of pink, beige and blue form an enticing geometric rug pattern on this Wayfair design. It takes one of the sharp shapes of a traditional Kilim rug and opens it up to become a minimal print. 2. Textured Kilim Rug View at Bloomingdales Material: Polypropylene Size: 8'9" x 12'5" Price: $2,059 Contrasting pile heights create an engaging texture for this large rug from Bloomingdales. Place it under your sofa or bed for a plush under-foot feeling. 3. Beige Minimal Kilim Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester Size: 5'3" x 7'3" Price: $110.95 The neutral coloring of this grey patterned rug from Wayfair give it serenity and softness. It would seamlessly fit into contemporary schemes. Pair it with darker and complementary tones of brown for an elevated interior.

Best Outdoor Kilim Rugs

1. Navy Kilim Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton Size: 2'7" x 4'11" Price: $389.99 Machine washable, this cool outdoor rug from Wayfair from would make a fine foundation for patio designs. Place crisp ivory furniture and accessories with it for a Hamptons inspired look. 2. Patterned Outdoor Rug View at Amazon Material: Polypropylene Size: 5'3" x 7'7" Price: $79 Rich tones of brick red, terracotta and charcoal come together in this patterned Kilim rug from Amazon. It would instantly add a touch of heat to your outdoor living and dining spaces. 3. Gray Geometric Kilim Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton Size: 5'3" x 7'7" Price: $829.99 A minimal and monochromatic take on the Kilim rug, this large-scale gray rug from Wayfair is perfect for more minimal spaces. Match it with bolder and more colorful additions for a vibrant and inviting outdoor area.

