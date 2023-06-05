I'm on a quest to make my bedroom more minimalist - these are the best pieces of furniture to calm my space down

I don't think my personal style of interiors could ever really be described as minimalist. I have far too much decorative clutter and have a habit of not being able to get rid of things. As a result, there is no surface in my bedroom that isn't laden with trinkets.

But to unlock the potential of my bedroom to become more of a calming sanctuary, I'm on a quest to tidy away the decor and give the minimalist look a go. To do so, I've realized how at odds with minimalism my bedroom furniture is too. I've been hunting for pieces that work together in harmony, with a calming color palette, inspired by nature and provide sleek and concealed storage that will help me stow away my clutter once and for all.

'When designing a more minimal bedroom, simplicity and function have to be front of mind and that's sometimes a delicate balance,' advises interior designer at minimalist studio Nune, Sheena Murphy.

With this advice at the forefront of my mind, here are the shopping picks I've earmarked to help my minimalist modern bedroom come together.

Best minimalist bed

1. Marcel lift bed Check Amazon View at EQ3 This modern storage bed has a natural touch, made from walnut, oak, or black oak. The lift mechanism is super easy to use and lifts the whole mattress up so you don't have to struggle with the weight. It's the perfect solution to my clutter problems. 2. Tabitha bed Check Amazon View at Urban Outfitters I love the crescent moon shape of this wooden headboard made of white oak, bringing pleasing curves and soothing shapes to a minimalist bedroom. 3. Cushion bed Check Amazon View at Anthropologie So often, creating a minimalist feel is all about texture, and this modern cushion bed from Anthropologie does just that with its cushioned headboard in a soft beige color that brings a calmness to your bedroom for guaranteed sweet dreams.

Best minimalist bedside table

1. Kendall oak nightstand Check Amazon View at McGee & Co I like the simple fluting of this bedside table that brings texture to a room, which you might want to rely on to provide interest in a minimalist room that tends to lack color. There is also a surface for creating a vignette of maybe a candle, your nighttime reads, and a water decanter. 2. Monterey oak nightstand Check Amazon View at Article This nightstand is made of solid and veneered oak, with an open shelf so there is still space to display a selection of prized possessions. The spacious drawer is wrapped in tightly woven Danish cord to bring a relaxed look. Tabitha nightstand Check Amazon View at Urban Outfitters The roundness of this Urban Outfitters nightstand is what makes it a great choice for a minimalist bedroom. Bringing smooth curves in natural wood, it's the perfect piece to soften a corner of your room.

Best minimalist accent chairs

Best minimalist chest of drawers

1. Lenia white chest Check Amazon View at Article White oak is perhaps the perfect minimalist material, pale and neutral in color and with the clear grain of the wood bringing nature to a room. I love these simple drawers, and the wooden legs lifting it off the ground. 2. Sebille chest of drawers View at Amazon I like the look of this three-drawer cabinet with a natural rattan front to bring that extra texture. The light color of these drawers will also work in a minimalist scheme. 3. Everson dresser Check Amazon View at Burke Decor The rounded arch of this chest of drawers really softens this piece so it would look great in a minimalist interior design. Made from scrubbed teak, you can see the grain of the wood which is a nice touch. It's also on sale so a great find!

What should be in a minimalist bedroom? When it comes to the perfect items of furniture for your minimalist bedroom, you want to keep a cohesive color palette and material so that all pieces tie together. Picking items that are more mix and match might lead to a more visually jarring look. Try and opt for natural materials where possible, like wood and natural soft furnishings, and opt for a neutral color palette, or muted color at most. Think about items of furniture that conceal your stored items, without displaying them. It's so central to the minimalist philosophy that clutter is kept to a minimum. 'Where budgets allow, opt for built-in closet storage so everything can be tucked away in its place and keep bedding solid or textured rather than patterned,' says interior designer at minimalist studio Nune, Sheena Murphy. 'If you're going to have some fun, play with the headboard shape or fabric and get creative about materials in bedsides and/or lighting. 'It's important to have some visual interest but keeping the backdrop and larger surface areas quieter will help keep the space calm and restful.' 'For minimalist bedrooms, achieving a sense of tranquility and balance is crucial,' says Kashi Shikunova of YAM Studios. 'Simplifying the color palette while incorporating various textures and subtle tones can create a serene and elegant atmosphere. By steering clear of leathers and glossy materials, and instead opting for matte textured fabrics and finishes, you can introduce depth and ambiance to the space.'