Best LG TV: our pick of the best of the best from the TV giant

LG is one of the biggest TV companies in the world, and most of us know that buying a set from them will lead to many a night enjoying films, our fave shows, or even a weekend gaming session in style. But as with other brands, not all LG TVs are great for all people, and choosing the right model is essential.

We ranked LG highly in several categories in our guide to the best TV brands, from mid-range and budget offerings to 8K and large TVs. It came out top for OLED, and you will find more than one TV with the popular screen technology below. Head to the guide itself for more of our conclusions.

In this article, we have identified the best LG TVs across several areas, including 8K, OLED, Mini LED, and just plain aesthetics. Read on to see what we thought.

The best LG TVs in 2023

Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: LG)

1. LG C2 4K OLED TV Best LG OLED TV Specifications Display: OLED Resolution: 4K Sizes: 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", 83" Depth (without stand) : 2.2in Release year: 2022 Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range of sizes + 4K OLED panel + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with HomeKit) + Dolby Vision and Atmos support

While we wait for LG's updated C3 to become available, last year's C2 4K OLED TV is still the best the brand has to offer, with an edge-to-edge view courtesy of the ultra-thin bezels. It will also look great on the wall with a skinny 2.2" panel, and is available in a huge range of sizes, so you won't struggle to find one suitable for your needs.

The 4K OLED screen is as good as promised, with better contrast, deeper blacks, and increased brightness. As we concluded in our OLED vs. QLED and OLED vs. Mini LED guides, there's not much that can measure up to the technology right now, and LG has made incremental improvements to its C-range over the years.

Extras include Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which analyses what you're watching and tweaks the picture for the best experience, and Dolby Vision and Atmos for immersive, cinematic viewing whenever you want.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG A2 4K OLED TV Best budget LG TV Specifications Display: OLED Resolution: 4K Sizes: 48", 55", 65", 77" Depth (without stand): 1.8in Release year: 2022 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range of sizes + 4K OLED panel + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with HomeKit) + Dolby Vision and Atmos support + Incredibly thin Reasons to avoid - Lower refresh rate

Though still not what you would consider 'cheap,' the LG A2 4K OLED TV is the brand's entry-level OLED TV and is perfect if you want the technology without the usually-high price tag. There are some trade-offs, such as a lower refresh rate (which means a less smooth experience for gamers), but overall it's a smart choice for bargain hunters.

Like all of the LG TVs on this list, the A2 comes with Alexa, and Google Assistant included and can be used alongside an existing HomeKit speaker. There is a good range of sizes on offer, and you can grab the 77" model for $2,800 - very reasonable for an OLED of this size.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG QNED80 4K QNED TV Best LG QNED TV Specifications Display: QNED Resolution: 4K Sizes: 50", 55", 65", 75", 86" Depth (without stand): 1.8in Release year: 2022 Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range of sizes + 4K QNED panel + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with HomeKit) + Incredibly thin Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos support

Mini LED is the next big thing in the TV world, and LG has gotten involved with its range of QNED sets. The LG 80 4K TV gets our vote for the top QNED screen, with its size options going all the way up to 86", high refresh rate, and dynamic tone mapping technology. The TV lacks support for Dolby Atmos, offering its own virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound instead.

The TV's Quantum Dot NanoCell Color tech and local dimming is designed to make the image richer, more colorful, and clearer without the need for an OLED screen. The panel itself is extremely thin and so perfect for mounting to the wall, and pricing is also extremely reasonable considering the technology inside.

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG QNED99 8K QNED TV Best 8K LG TV Specifications Display: QNED Resolution: 8K Sizes: 65", 75", 86" Depth (without stand): 1.2in Release year: 2021 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 8K Mini LED panel + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with HomeKit) + Dolby Vision support + Incredibly thin Reasons to avoid - Only available in larger sizes - Older (2021) model - No Dolby Atmos support

The only 2021 LG model to remain on our list, the LG 99 QNED Mini-LED TV is still our pick for the best 8K TV from the brand. Adding next-gen resolution to Mini LED tech is a recipe for stunning visuals, using smaller LEDs for a brighter and more precise image compared to standard LED TVs.

All 8K TVs suffer from the problem of a lack of widely available content. However, the QNED99 uses AI to upscale everything to as close to 8K as possible, meaning you still get the benefit as you wait for the resolution to become more mainstream. The TV is really designed for big-scale movie watching, with Dolby Atmos and virtual 5.1-channel surround sound, along with Cinema HDR and a dedicated Filmmaker mode.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG Posé 4K OLED TV Best designed LG TV Specifications Display: OLED Resolution: 4K Sizes: 48", 55" Depth (without stand): 2.4in Release year: 2022 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K OLED panel + Dolby Vision and Atmos support + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with HomeKit) Reasons to avoid - Not designed to be mounted

Newly available in more territories, the LG Posé 4K OLED TV is the brand's big play in the design-led tech market, joining the likes of Samsung's The Serif, and we must say that it's truly stunning. With an easel-style stand, a fabric frame that wraps around the front of the TV, and even some handy storage in the back, it's a statement TV that is simultaneously bold and minimalist.

It's also great on the inside, with an OLED screen, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and support for all the major smart home assistants. The TV can be mounted, but it's really designed to be viewed from all angles, so placing it in the center of the room rather than against a wall would be optimal.