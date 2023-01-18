Best Sony TV: the finest OLED, Mini LED, and 8K sets from Sony

Most people know that Sony makes great TVs, but choosing the best of the best from its range can be a bit of a challenge. If you're set on choosing a Sony product as your next investment, then you may want to know what its TVs do better than anyone else, whether that be Samsung, LG, or another brand.

In our guide to the best TV brands, we rated Sony highly for its mid-range sets, OLED TVs, and larger options. The brand is indeed a fantastic choice if you're looking for an OLED, even if they aren't the cheapest. Sony also offers Mini LED and 8K options in a range of sizes, as well as more-budget friendly sets.

Keep reading to see which of Sony's current crop we rate highest across a range of categories, and you can check back when new models are released.

The best Sony TVs in 2023

1. Sony A80J 4K OLED TV Best Sony OLED TV Specifications Panel type: OLED Resolution: 4K Smart TV: Google TV Release year: 2021 Depth (without stand): 2.3in Sizes: 55", 65", 77" Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + Apple AirPlay 2 support + Good range of sizes + Very thin Reasons to avoid - Won't work with HomeKit - Older (2021) model

Our top choice for the best Sony TV overall is the excellent Sony A80J 4K OLED TV, which despite being an older model from 2021, still matches up to many of the brand's OLED screens at a more reasonable price. Its age also means it's likely to be on sale, and you'll be getting a great looking and sounding set.

The OLED panel is ultra-slim due to its lack of a backlight, meaning it can sit flush with the wall if you're not using one of the stand's three modes. Slide the two feet to the end of the screen or further in, or use them to raise the TV high enough to fit a soundbar underneath.

2. Sony X75K 4K LED TV Best budget Sony TV Specifications Panel type: Standard LED Resolution: 4K Smart TV: Google TV Depth (without stand): 3.5in Release year: 2022 Sizes: 55", 65" Reasons to buy + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + 2022 model + Apple AirPlay support Reasons to avoid - Won't work with HomeKit - No Dolby Vision or Atmos - Relatively bulky

A 2022 model for a great price, the Sony X75K 4K LED TV - available in mid-range sizes 55" and 65" - is a steal at less than $700. You'll be making a few compromises for that price tag, but overall this is a perfectly capable 4K TV with dual smart assistants built-in, Apple AirPlay screen mirroring, and upscaling technology for older HD and Full HD content.

Sadly the X75K doesn't come with Dolby Vision or Atmos, so we would recommend investing in one of the best soundbars if audio quality is essential to you, and it's relatively bulky at approximately 3.5in deep.

3. Sony X95K 4K Mini LED TV Best Sony Mini LED TV Specifications Panel type: Mini LED Resolution: 4K Smart TV: Google TV Depth (without stand): 2.3in Sizes: 65", 75", 85" Year: 2022 Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision + Anti-reflection technology + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + 2022 model + Apple AirPlay support + Very thin Reasons to avoid - Won't work with HomeKit

Mini LED technology is very buzz-worthy at the moment, and the Sony X95K 4K Mini LED TV is the brand's single offering outside of the ultra-expensive Z9K 8K set. It's hard to find fault with the X95K, which is half the price and features Dolby Vision, IMAX mode, and an anti-reflection screen that makes for better viewing in bright rooms or if you have people watching from different points in the room.

It also features the same adjustable feet as the A80J, meaning you can position your TV up high to make room for a soundbar or simply mount the thin panel to the wall. The set has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as support for Apple AirPlay for screen mirroring, and Google TV makes it possible to use Chromecast.

4. Sony Z9J 8K LED TV Best Sony 8K TV Specifications Panel type: Standard LED Resolution: 8K Smart TV: Google TV Depth (without stand): 3.3in Sizes: 75", 85" Release year: 2021 Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + Apple AirPlay 2 support Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Older (2021) model - No Dolby Atmos - Won't work with HomeKit

8K still has its detractors, but Sony has placed it firmly at the premium end of the market with two models - the aforementioned $10,000 Z9K and the more affordable Sony Z9J 8K LED TV. The latter is our choice for the best 8K TV from Sony, with the big difference being the standard LED panel in place of the Z9K's Mini LED one. For more clarification, head to our Mini LED vs. OLED guide.

The Z9J is packed full of Sony's best features, including IMAX mode and Dolby Vision, as well as built-in smarts and multiple screen mirroring options. The 8K resolution is useful even without a deluge of compatible content, too, as upscaling technology will enhance older and 4K content to look better than ever.

5. Sony X90K 4K LED TV Best sounding Sony TV Specifications Panel type: Standard LED Resolution: 4K Smart TV: Google TV Depth (without stand): 2.9in Sizes: 55", 65", 75", 85" Release year: 2022 Reasons to buy + Good range of sizes + Built-in Google Assistant (works with Alexa) + Dolby Vision and Atmos + Apple AirPlay support + 2022 model Reasons to avoid - No built-in Alexa; won't work with HomeKit

If you're looking for a great-sounding TV, you will want to look for one with Dolby Atmos support. This means you can get the effect of spatial audio without actually needing the best surround sound system. The Sony X90K 4K LED TV is our pick for the best-sounding Sony TV because of its Atmos capabilities, which add to the brand's own Acoustic Multi-Audio technology.

Both promise more immersive viewing, and you can also get the position of your screen just how you want it with a multi-position stand (which can be raised to accommodate a soundbar). Dolby Vision, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and IMAX are all here, though note that the X90K is the sole example on this list without Alexa built-in.

6. Sony 100" X92 4K LED TV Best premium Sony TV Specifications Panel type: Standard LED Resolution: 4K Depth (without stand): 3.9in Sizes: 100" Smart TV: Google TV Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + One of the largest TVs available Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Older (2021) model - No Chromecast or Apple Airplay support - No Dolby Atmos - Relatively bulky

Sometimes bigger is indeed better, and the Sony 100" X92 4K LED TV goes bigger than pretty much any other TV widely available right now. Forget the best 85 inch TVs - the X92 gives you an at-home experience matched only by a projector screen. Outside of the size, the TV comes with many of Sony's best features, including 4K upscaling, Full Array LED technology, and Google TV for streaming.

Of course, the big drawback here is the price, and you might not be able to find the X92 online. Still, for big-screen thrills right in your living room, it may just be worth the investment.