The 12 best graphic rugs that take pattern and elevate it to an art form
The 12 best graphic rugs are a mix of highly patterned high design, daring pieces that would happily take center stage in your home
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Graphic rugs present a strong statement. Clearly defined lines, prominent use of bold colors, and a strong architectural feel all come to find when you imagine a graphic rug. This makes them a natural fit for contemporary and modern interiors, both on the minimal and maximalist scale. You can play up the color and contrast of your room with a bold geometric graphic rug or dial things down with a minimal and neutral graphic rug.
The options are endless, which can be a good and bad thing. To help you find the best rugs, we’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces. Graphic rugs coming right up.
Best Irregular Graphic Rugs
Material: Wool & Rayon
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $698
Abstract, inviting and playful, this hand-tufted blue patterned rug showcases a variety of blue and teal shades. It would sit right at home in a variety of bold and maximalist schemes.
Material: Wool
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $1,396.50
Waves of jewel tones create a joyful design. The creative shape of this patterned rug helps it stand out, it would perfectly blend into bold living and dining room designs.
Material: Rayon & Wool
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $499.95
Blush pink moons cascade across this charming wool rug from Anthropologie. This is a perfect example of a graphic rug that is still romantic and soft in its appeal.
Best Geometric Graphic Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 9' x 12'
Price: $2,096.50
Made with 100% wool, this geometric rug from DWR makes for a striking expression. The deep black contrasts the pale pink and ivory perfectly, giving this design a great balance of color.
Material: Viscose & Wool
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $2,796.50
You don't get many more colorful rugs than this bold block of vibrant orange, divided by crisp white lines. A blend of viscose and wool, this plush rug can be imagined in expressive and maximalist interiors.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $219
Inspired by 90s color-blocking, this washable rug design features a graphic combination of gold, charcoal, chartreuse and rose pink. Choose furniture and lighting the accents these vibrant colors for a cohesive look.
Best Neutral Graphic Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $1,080
A timeless and elegant rug, this Lulu & Georgia design is quietly graphic. A dense pile offers warmth and comfort making this a natural choice for laid-back living room designs.
Material: Wool
Size: 9' x 12'
Price: $1,249.95
Varying pile heights make for a fluid and graphic rug as proven by this Anthropologie rug. Neutral tones of beige create a tonal effect on this design and emphasize a sense of movement.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $219
Pink continues to cement itself into the minimalist palette of designers across the globe. This grey patterned rug design makes for a refined addition to any room.
Best Outdoor Graphic Rugs
Material: Polyester & Polypropylene
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $200
Stripes are an essential graphic pattern. Create a strong and crisp living or dining scheme with this navy and white outdoor rug. The weather resistant fibers are sure to stay crisp and clean for years to come.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $229
Deep ruby red hues paint a large-scale gingham pattern on this polyester Ruggable piece. If you want to add a sense of drama and charm to your outdoor area, this is the ideal option.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $279
Legendary photographer Gray Malin's aerial photographs are reimagined as stunning floor pieces in this outdoor rug design. Machine-washable and resilent enough for any climate, this invigorating design helps you escape to warmer climates.
What rugs are in fashion?
Rug styles that are dominating the conversation right now include irregular shapes, be they soft and smooth asymmetric curves or angular geometric forms. Designers are seeking to break from tradition with these playful new choices and also challenge the linear nature of rooms. We are also seeing the continued resurgence of bold colors across the interior design world, popular patterns like stripes and checks are adorning rugs with new and fresh colorways.
“I love solid rugs with strong borders or bold solids,” says, Toronto-based designer Ali Budd. Rugs are also following the trend that seems to be permeating the worlds of interiors and fashion, as we see more and more people looking to old staples of elegance and subtle luxury. “When in doubt, you can always do something like a classic check- a tone-on-tone check will always be on-trend,” adds Ali. These are rugs that celebrate a ‘less is more’ approach and showcase tonal hues and timeless patterns.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
The 12 most luxe-looking decor pieces from H&M - where the Livingetc team (and many designers) always shop
Our shopping editor has cherry picked the best pieces from H&M’s new homeware drop – because who doesn’t want expensive-looking homeware for less?
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
Behr's Color of the Year is a paint trend we've seen before – but the majority of us still say it's the best way to elevate a room
For 2024, paint brand Behr is betting on the return of a big decorating trend as an easy way to refresh a room and make it feel more luxurious
By Hugh Metcalf Published