The 12 best graphic rugs that take pattern and elevate it to an art form

1. Best Irregular Graphic Rugs

2. Best Geometric Graphic Rugs

3. Best Neutral Graphic Rugs

4. Best Outdoor Graphic Rugs

Graphic rugs present a strong statement. Clearly defined lines, prominent use of bold colors, and a strong architectural feel all come to find when you imagine a graphic rug. This makes them a natural fit for contemporary and modern interiors, both on the minimal and maximalist scale. You can play up the color and contrast of your room with a bold geometric graphic rug or dial things down with a minimal and neutral graphic rug. 

The options are endless, which can be a good and bad thing. To help you find the best rugs, we’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces. Graphic rugs coming right up. 

Best Irregular Graphic Rugs

Anthropologie Irregular blue rug
1. Blue Ombre Rug

Material: Wool & Rayon

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $698

Abstract, inviting and playful, this hand-tufted blue patterned rug showcases a variety of blue and teal shades. It would sit right at home in a variety of bold and maximalist schemes. 

DWR Wavy rug
2. Wavy Color Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $1,396.50

Waves of jewel tones create a joyful design. The creative shape of this patterned rug helps it stand out, it would perfectly blend into bold living and dining room designs.

Anthropologie Pink Moon Rug
3. Pink Moon Rug

Material: Rayon & Wool

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $499.95

Blush pink moons cascade across this charming wool rug from Anthropologie. This is a perfect example of a graphic rug that is still romantic and soft in its appeal. 

Best Geometric Graphic Rugs

DWR Angular Rug
1. Angular Graphic Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 9' x 12'

Price: $2,096.50

Made with 100% wool, this geometric rug from DWR makes for a striking expression. The deep black contrasts the pale pink and ivory perfectly, giving this design a great balance of color. 

DWR Orange tennis rug
2. Orange Tennis Rug

Material: Viscose & Wool

Size: 8' x 10'

Price: $2,796.50

You don't get many more colorful rugs than this bold block of vibrant orange, divided by crisp white lines. A blend of viscose and wool, this plush rug can be imagined in expressive and maximalist interiors.

Ruggable Multicolor rug with green, pink and black
3. Multicolor Geo Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $219

Inspired by 90s color-blocking, this washable rug design features a graphic combination of gold, charcoal, chartreuse and rose pink. Choose furniture and lighting the accents these vibrant colors for a cohesive look.

Best Neutral Graphic Rugs

Lulu & Georgia white graphic minimal rug
1. Textured Minimal Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 8' x 10'

Price: $1,080

A timeless and elegant rug, this Lulu & Georgia design is quietly graphic. A dense pile offers warmth and comfort making this a natural choice for laid-back living room designs.

Anthropologie sand dune wool rug

2. Dune Minimal Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 9' x 12'

Price: $1,249.95

Varying pile heights make for a fluid and graphic rug as proven by this Anthropologie rug. Neutral tones of beige create a tonal effect on this design and emphasize a sense of movement. 

Ruggable blush pink rug
3. Blush Block Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $219

Pink continues to cement itself into the minimalist palette of designers across the globe. This grey patterned rug design makes for a refined addition to any room.

Best Outdoor Graphic Rugs

Wayfair Graphic blue outdoor rug
1. Blue Stripe Outdoor Rug

Material: Polyester & Polypropylene

Size: 8' x 10'

Price: $200

Stripes are an essential graphic pattern. Create a strong and crisp living or dining scheme with this navy and white outdoor rug. The weather resistant fibers are sure to stay crisp and clean for years to come.

Ruggable Gingham Red Rug
2. Gingham Red Outdoor Rug

Material: Polyester 

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $229

Deep ruby red hues paint a large-scale gingham pattern on this polyester Ruggable piece. If you want to add a sense of drama and charm to your outdoor area, this is the ideal option. 

Ruggable Hexagonal blue outdoor rug
3. Hexagonal Outdoor Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $279

Legendary photographer Gray Malin's aerial photographs are reimagined as stunning floor pieces in this outdoor rug design. Machine-washable and resilent enough for any climate, this invigorating design helps you escape to warmer climates.

What rugs are in fashion?

Rug styles that are dominating the conversation right now include irregular shapes, be they soft and smooth asymmetric curves or angular geometric forms. Designers are seeking to break from tradition with these playful new choices and also challenge the linear nature of rooms. We are also seeing the continued resurgence of bold colors across the interior design world, popular patterns like stripes and checks are adorning rugs with new and fresh colorways. 

“I love solid rugs with strong borders or bold solids,” says, Toronto-based designer Ali Budd. Rugs are also following the trend that seems to be permeating the worlds of interiors and fashion, as we see more and more people looking to old staples of elegance and subtle luxury. “When in doubt, you can always do something like a classic check- a tone-on-tone check will always be on-trend,” adds Ali. These are rugs that celebrate a ‘less is more’ approach and showcase tonal hues and timeless patterns. 

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

