The 12 best graphic rugs that take pattern and elevate it to an art form

Graphic rugs present a strong statement. Clearly defined lines, prominent use of bold colors, and a strong architectural feel all come to find when you imagine a graphic rug. This makes them a natural fit for contemporary and modern interiors, both on the minimal and maximalist scale. You can play up the color and contrast of your room with a bold geometric graphic rug or dial things down with a minimal and neutral graphic rug.

The options are endless, which can be a good and bad thing. To help you find the best rugs, we’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces. Graphic rugs coming right up.

Best Irregular Graphic Rugs

1. Blue Ombre Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Rayon Size: 5' x 8' Price: $698 Abstract, inviting and playful, this hand-tufted blue patterned rug showcases a variety of blue and teal shades. It would sit right at home in a variety of bold and maximalist schemes. 2. Wavy Color Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 5' x 8' Price: $1,396.50 Waves of jewel tones create a joyful design. The creative shape of this patterned rug helps it stand out, it would perfectly blend into bold living and dining room designs. 3. Pink Moon Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Rayon & Wool Size: 5' x 8' Price: $499.95 Blush pink moons cascade across this charming wool rug from Anthropologie. This is a perfect example of a graphic rug that is still romantic and soft in its appeal.

Best Geometric Graphic Rugs

1. Angular Graphic Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 9' x 12' Price: $2,096.50 Made with 100% wool, this geometric rug from DWR makes for a striking expression. The deep black contrasts the pale pink and ivory perfectly, giving this design a great balance of color. 2. Orange Tennis Rug View at DWR Material: Viscose & Wool Size: 8' x 10' Price: $2,796.50 You don't get many more colorful rugs than this bold block of vibrant orange, divided by crisp white lines. A blend of viscose and wool, this plush rug can be imagined in expressive and maximalist interiors. 3. Multicolor Geo Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $219 Inspired by 90s color-blocking, this washable rug design features a graphic combination of gold, charcoal, chartreuse and rose pink. Choose furniture and lighting the accents these vibrant colors for a cohesive look.

Best Neutral Graphic Rugs

1. Textured Minimal Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 8' x 10' Price: $1,080 A timeless and elegant rug, this Lulu & Georgia design is quietly graphic. A dense pile offers warmth and comfort making this a natural choice for laid-back living room designs. 2. Dune Minimal Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool Size: 9' x 12' Price: $1,249.95 Varying pile heights make for a fluid and graphic rug as proven by this Anthropologie rug. Neutral tones of beige create a tonal effect on this design and emphasize a sense of movement. 3. Blush Block Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $219 Pink continues to cement itself into the minimalist palette of designers across the globe. This grey patterned rug design makes for a refined addition to any room.

Best Outdoor Graphic Rugs

1. Blue Stripe Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester & Polypropylene Size: 8' x 10' Price: $200 Stripes are an essential graphic pattern. Create a strong and crisp living or dining scheme with this navy and white outdoor rug. The weather resistant fibers are sure to stay crisp and clean for years to come. 2. Gingham Red Outdoor Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $229 Deep ruby red hues paint a large-scale gingham pattern on this polyester Ruggable piece. If you want to add a sense of drama and charm to your outdoor area, this is the ideal option. 3. Hexagonal Outdoor Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $279 Legendary photographer Gray Malin's aerial photographs are reimagined as stunning floor pieces in this outdoor rug design. Machine-washable and resilent enough for any climate, this invigorating design helps you escape to warmer climates.