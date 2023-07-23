'Like instant art for your floor!' To see the 12 best geometric rugs is to fall in love with them

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Geometry, a pursuit started by the Ancient Greeks is rooted in the study of shapes, distance, and size. All of which seems entirely appropriate given its prevalence in the world of design and mathematics, geometric forms continue to be a source of inspiration for designers around the world across disciplines. Many praise geometry for its ability to find visual cheat codes that can help us soothe us or in turn, drive attention and focus. It’s also a reason why geometric rugs are so popular; they are easy to use and offer us a peaceful and beautiful simplicity.

When searching for the best rug for you, it can be difficult to know where to begin and which style, material, and size to choose. To help get you started, we have curated our best rugs, along with expert advice there is a selection of our favorite finds.

If geometric styles appeal to you, then we can help. After searching through the best home décor stores, we have created our selection of the best geometric rugs, ranging from neutral and serene options to colorful and creative ones.

Best Geometric Neutral Rugs

1. Neutral Grid Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 10’ x 14’ Price: $3,298 Bringing together elegance and comfort, this geometric design from Lulu & Georgia invites you to engage with its grid design. The use of wool and cotton makes it not only a hand-made heirloom but also offers you a warm and welcoming experience. I think it would be a great choice for bedrooms thanks to its soft and cozy feel. 2. Shaggy Geometric Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 5' x 8' Price: $521 Hand-knotted and shaggy, this minimal rug from Kathy Kuo Home showcases a wonderful contrast between its woolly texture and clean geometric design. The classic color combination of black and off-white also make it easy to pair other items with and further enhance the distinctive pattern. I can see it being a great fit for more relaxed living rooms and modern bedrooms. 3. Dusky Charcoal Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 8' x 10' Price: $489 A duskier and more dramatic option, this is one of the best grey rugs from Ruggable perfectly demonstrates that darker geometric rugs can still be neutral and inviting. The asymmetric cream lines add another layer of visual interest to this design. In practice, this feature would work well to direct your eye around the room and open up your space.

Best Geometric Colorful Rugs

1. Sunset Orange Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 9' x 12' Price: $1510 Made from 100% wool, this bold and bright design from Lulu & Georgia was designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel. It evokes the heat and romance of a sunset thanks to its vivid orange coloring and clever geometric design. What I love about this rug is its simplicity. Whether paired with complementing neutrals or bolder statements, it would be a great addition to any scheme. 2. Refreshing Geometric Rug View at DWR Material: Recycled Plastic Bottles & Polyester Size: 24" x 34" Price: $170 Designed by Oslo-based designer, Kristine Five Melvær, this colorful creation is a great way to welcome guests at the door with its complimentary tones of green, blue, and black for a contemporary and crisp effect. Green patterned rugs are trending, but this palette of adding blue too works just as well. It also fuses style and substance thanks to its durability and sustainable material palette featuring recycled plastic bottles and post-consumer use polyester. 3. Rainbow Geometric Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool Size: 5' x 8' Price: $698 Advocating the case for colorful interiors, this Anthropologie rug proves how geometric designs can make multi-colored rugs appear calmer and cleaner in their aesthetic. I especially love the stripe detail which not only showcases each color in this rainbow-like design more distinctively but also serves as a cheat sheet, highlighting which complementary tones to pair the rug with.

Best Geometric Outdoor Rugs

1. Freehand Sketch Outdoor Rug View at DWR Material: 100% recycled PET Size: 5’7" x 7’x10" Price: $3,830.00 A labour of love, this outdoor rug showcases incredible craft with its laborious embroidery-on-kilim technique. Designed by renown artist and designer, Jaime Hayon for Nani Marquina, it showcases a playfulness that you seldom see in outdoor rugs, thanks to its inclusion of freehand drawings and geometric shapes. 2. Indigo Denim Outdoor Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: 100% recycled PET Size: 5" x 8" Price: $610 Reminiscent of indigo-dyed denim, this weather-resistant and durable piece is suitable for indoor and outdoor use making it one of the best blue patterned rugs. The small-scale pattern adds freshness to the overall effect of the rug and makes it easy to pair other items with. Whatever the weather, rain or shine, this rug would help your outdoor scheme sing. 3. Organic Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester and Polypropylene Size: 8’ x 10’ Price: $167 With its jute rug-like appearance and natural geometric pattern, this Wayfair outdoor rug can help finish your outdoor scheme with ease. Resistant to stains and mildew, this indoor/outdoor rug creates a foundation for outdoor living or dining areas but is also easy to maintain and take care of, which further enhances its appeal.

Best Geometric Contemporary Rugs

1. Rhythmic Contemporary Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 9’ x 12’ Price: $1198 Subtle yet entrancing, the highlight of this geometric design from Lulu & Georgia is its textured detailing. Rhythmic in its design, this rug is a contemporary and calming creation that will work well in bedrooms because of its natural wool pile. Its simple and elegant color means it’s an easy addition to schemes, merging well with a variety of design styles. 2. Striking Statement Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 5’ x 8’ Price: $698 A perfect example of geometric magic at play, this captivating rug makes for a striking statement. The pattern feels almost woven into the design with the curved edging emphasizing this effect further. Perfect for spaces where you want to make more of an impression, this hand-tufted wool rug would really shine in living and dining rooms. The black-and-white color palette also heightens its sense of drama. 3. Pastel Pink Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5’ x 7’ Price: $219 Think pink with this pastel geometric rug from Ruggable. The feminine hue is balanced by the strong forms created in this contemporary rug. Against a backdrop of neutral stone, the pink feels refreshing and relaxing in equal measure. Matched with bleached wooden furniture or neutral lighting, this rug would really come to life.