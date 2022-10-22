Our pick of the best door wreaths to make the most of (the rest of) fall

Once resigned to the holiday season, door wreaths have become something home decor lovers can enjoy year-round. And while spring and summer wreaths are a lot of fun to shop for and create, you can't beat a fall wreath for getting into the spirit of the cozy season. All about bringing the outdoors into the home, you can enjoy vibrant autumnal colors and textures in a whole new way.

And there's so much choice. The more crafty among us will no doubt be planning to create their own beautiful wreath, but the rest of us can get something equally beautiful without going out to gather our own foliage.

We have collected some of the most gorgeous fall door wreaths below, ranging from picks for minimalists to all-out fall explosions for your home. Take a look at our guide to the best fall decor ideas for more chic ways to embrace the season.

How to make your own door wreath

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If you haven't found something you love above, then you can absolutely build your own. Take a look at our in-depth guide on how to make a Christmas wreath for a full run-down, but here are the basics:

Gather your materials

For the most beautiful and authentic effect, you will want to collect real foliage, including leaves and twigs, as required (to balance out any florals). Each step should measure no more than about 10" long.

Create your base

For the scaffolding of your wreath, you can either use branches that easily bend or a metal ring. You will also need some garden twine to attach the base to your foliage. Create a circle of about 30cm in diameter and secure it with the twine.

Get creative

Attach your foliage to the wreath in stages, fanning out the contents as you go. There's no rush, so go slow. Make sure that there is overlap for a fuller effect, and keep going until you're happy with the look.