Our pick of the best door wreaths to make the most of (the rest of) fall
We've chosen our favorite fall door wreaths to adorn your front doors for autumn
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Once resigned to the holiday season, door wreaths have become something home decor lovers can enjoy year-round. And while spring and summer wreaths are a lot of fun to shop for and create, you can't beat a fall wreath for getting into the spirit of the cozy season. All about bringing the outdoors into the home, you can enjoy vibrant autumnal colors and textures in a whole new way.
And there's so much choice. The more crafty among us will no doubt be planning to create their own beautiful wreath, but the rest of us can get something equally beautiful without going out to gather our own foliage.
We have collected some of the most gorgeous fall door wreaths below, ranging from picks for minimalists to all-out fall explosions for your home. Take a look at our guide to the best fall decor ideas for more chic ways to embrace the season.
Is there anything more autumnal than those crisp, red maple leaves? This thick wreath from Terrain at Anthropologie brings that feeling of fall walks to your front door.
For those who like a lot going on with their fall decor, this budget-friendly handmade wreath from Covanm features yellows, browns, and reds to get the full seasonal effect and is made from silk, pine, and grapevine for an authentic feel.
A slightly more toned down option, this handcrafted wreath is also available in pink, purple, red and yellow, but we love the white and green version pictured. It was actually created as a Spring wreath, but its minimalist design means it could work year-round.
Another slightly off-season pick, this summer wreath from Your London Florist at Selfridges will brighten up any porch, no matter the weather outside. With bright pinks, yellows, and oranges, this is the kind of bold statement that we can get behind.
Go classy for less with this gold metal wreath from EMAX Home, which features individually bent leaves with rust-like edging to make it look more rustic. With good reviews from buyers, it's a bargain at Amazon.
One for the gothic-leaning people among us, this wreath from Anthropologie manages to be Halloween-y without the kitsch. The crazy vine branches have come from the Philippines to create this natural-looking decor piece, but be aware that the wreath is indoor-only.
More floral than many autumnal door wreaths, this option from The Holiday Aisle combines pinks and browns with brighter purples and berry clusters for a cross-seasonal effect.
Go all in with this fall-to-the-brim wreath from Dseap. With farmhouse inspirations and a commitment to detail, the product has 63 silk flowers, and fall leaves arranged around a durable grapevine base. There's also a lovely 'French Country' version (opens in new tab).
Can't wait for Christmas? This wreath from Moyses Stevens is a great way to get festive without transferring completely to winter decor. The product combines gold eucalyptus, various-sized white baubles, apple slices, gold pine cones, and white stipa for a natural - but classy - vibe.
How to make your own door wreath
If you haven't found something you love above, then you can absolutely build your own. Take a look at our in-depth guide on how to make a Christmas wreath for a full run-down, but here are the basics:
Gather your materials
For the most beautiful and authentic effect, you will want to collect real foliage, including leaves and twigs, as required (to balance out any florals). Each step should measure no more than about 10" long.
Create your base
For the scaffolding of your wreath, you can either use branches that easily bend or a metal ring. You will also need some garden twine to attach the base to your foliage. Create a circle of about 30cm in diameter and secure it with the twine.
Get creative
Attach your foliage to the wreath in stages, fanning out the contents as you go. There's no rush, so go slow. Make sure that there is overlap for a fuller effect, and keep going until you're happy with the look.