How to care for dried flowers, how to display them and how to style them in a modern home
Dried flowers in fluro colors are the arrangements of the season, and florist Angela Maynard shares her tips
Dried flowers are having a moment. I've seen them in vast displays in hotels such as Heckfield Place, The Newt and Birch. I've also spotted them in the home of the super-stylist Athena Calderone, little architectural displays of pink and orange dahlias. And as with the oversized foliage vases Athena got us all doing, if she's into dried flowers now, then, well, this is the year we'll all be filling our houses with them.
The wonderful thing about this particular garden trend is that - of course - they can be displayed throughout the year and added to whenever you find an additional foraged stems that suits.
That said, it’s important to note that dried stems are very delicate and are also prone to getting dusty. This can be avoided by holding a hairdryer on its lowest setting about 10 inches from the flowers, once a week or so. Some specialist dried-flower florists offer a reconditioning service and can work on existing pieces for you, or you can follow these tips and keep them looking as fresh as dried can be.
How to choose colors for dried flower arrangements
In terms of colour, dried wreaths are generally more muted than the traditional ones and feel calmer, less opulent, more homespun, homely and handmade. But this doesn’t mean you’re stuck with brown – a sumptuous array of reds, yellows, golds, dark greens, browns and burnt orange can contrast with white or cream.
To make a wreath, start with a metal frame or twine base and add a foundation of dried eucalyptus – some varieties dry a gorgeous pinky-grey tone – or another dried foliage like ruscus.
Then, the accents are where you can be most creative, adding and building details. It’s a little like putting the jewels into the setting of a crown. Mix in things such as honesty and dried berries, as its important to contrast shapes and texture and also balance colour. Make a feature of the string or ribbon you’re using by choosing one in a brighter hue, which will lift the whole wreath.
Angela Maynard is the founder of Botany. Find more inspiration at botanyshop.co.uk
As the director of floral studio Botany, Andrea Maynard is an advocate of how having flowers around the home can make you feel better. She is also an author, having written Modern Dried Flowers: 20 everlasting projects to craft, style, keep and share, published by White Lion and out later this year. She regularly hold workshops to teach how to look after plants and dried flowers and has written for Livingetc. She is also a columnist for Reclaim Magazine.
