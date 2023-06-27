"So elegant, with so little effort needed!" – Our shopping editor's best candle holders will elevate your dining table
Add a touch of effortless elegance to your dinner table with these candles and candlesticks - whether you prefer more of a statement or timeless style, we’ve got you covered
The best candle holders are one of the easiest ways to elevate your dinner table. Not only do they add literal height to a tablescape (which you can accentuate by layering different sizes and styles together), but the soft glow from the candles within will create a calming atmosphere, unrivaled by any lamp or overhead spotlight.
Also, unlike dinner plates and crockery, they’re not an essential piece to add to your table - so give off an air of extra added effort that your dinner guests are sure to notice and appreciate. Saying this, they’re actually a really easy element to incorporate, so you can create an elegant look with minimal effort - a win-win if you ask me!
From colorful statement styles to neutral and classic, there are a plethora of designs to choose from. So I’ve done the hard work for you and gone through the best home decor stores to curate a list of the most stylish candle holders and candlesticks available right now, plus we’ve thrown in some gorgeous tapered candles for good measure - including the gorgeous glossy twisted candles at the top of the page.
SHOP OUR TOP 9 CANDLE holders
I adore the bright colors of these handcrafted glass candle holders which are perfect for summer dinner parties. The unique undulating shape makes it feel like a modern twist on a very classic candlestick style
This gold twisted candle holder will pair beautifully with neutral and colorful candles alike - making it perfect for any season! It comes in four sizes which you can mix and match to create your own stylish ensemble.
For more of a neutral style, I love this cream ceramic dual candle holder. It holds the two candles at different heights, so you won't have to worry about creating the look with two different styles.
If you love a twist on a timeless style, Anthropologie's Aurora candle holder is perfect. The brushed texture of the gold, slight (yet intentional) asymmetry, and elongated shape make it feel incredibly modern.
I don't think we could have found a more summery candle holder than this lemon-adorned piece if we tried! It's perfect for an al fresco dinner on a warm day - simply pair it with citrus-hued candles.
This terracotta-toned candle holder adds a summery touch. The round design will offset your long, thin candle holder beautifully, adding height and dimension to the overall look.
Undeniably luxe, this marble candle holder will add an element of minimalist calm to your table. Though it makes enough of a statement alone, the soft whirl of the pattern pairs well with other gold or neutral candlestick styles if you love to layer.
If your style is more monochromatic, this white floral design makes a great summery addition to your current black cast iron collection.
AND SHOP OUR FAVOURITE TAPERED CANDLES
These taper candles are a complete bargain right now! Classic, elegant, and available in a few different neutral shades, they will suit your statement candlesticks perfectly.
I am more than a little obsessed with the design of these candles, which look like they've been whittled by hand. The texture simply adds to the natural feel, and they come in a few different color combinations to suit your mood.
DO PEOPLE STILL USE CANDLESTICKS?
Interior designers often use candlesticks to round off a tablescape - adding height and dimension to the overall look. Brigette Romanek, who did the design of Gwyneth Paltrow's home, recently used a grouping of five candle holders as the only styling on a very welcoming dining table in a home in Los Feliz.
She used three brass candle holders and two black ones that were slightly taller, creating an instant installation. It’s a pretty effortless way to make your table feel carefully curated. At home, it’s a good idea to have a few different styles and colors on hand to mix and match together or switch up the look of your table from one dinner to the next.
WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO BUY CANDLES AND CANDLE HOLDERS?
It’s always a good idea to buy your favorite seasonal candles and candle holders at the start of the season. In summer and fall in particular, the new-in sections of top homeware brands are full of beautiful on-trend and seasonal styles.
With the homeware sales in full swing right now, it’s also a great time to stock up on both timeless and end-of-season styles that can be stored away to be used later. I personally love buying a cozy fall candle during the summer sales as not only will I get a great price on it, but the colder weather is right around the corner so I’ll be able to use it soon!
