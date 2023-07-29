The 12 best blue and white rugs that go so far beyond coastal chic

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Blue & white is a tried and tested color combination. Images of chinoiserie, Hamptons chic and the coast comes to mind. These two go back a long way and they bring out the best in each other. The blue can be a grounded influence, encouraging a sense of calm and cool whilst the white brings freshness and light into spaces.

To help you decide which rug is right for you, you can take a look at our best rugs feature with a selection of our top picks and expert advice.

To help you bring a bit of blue & white into your scheme, we’ve scoured the best home décor stores and found our favorite picks. Elegant options sit alongside graphic designs in this exclusive list.

Best Blue and White Persian Rugs

1. Distressed Persian Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5’ x 7’ Price: $369 This charming Persian rug print presents a library of blues across its detailed design. The white highlights the detail beautifully and allows this decadent print to blend with contemporary furniture and lighting pieces. 2. Morrocan Blue & White Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 9' X 12'2" Price: $3,778 A Moroccan masterpiece, this hand-knotted wool rug is super-soft. The white provides a perfect canvas for pastel and dark blue detailing. The pattern features contrasting thick and thin lines, making this a unique design that keeps on giving. 3. Denim Blue Motif Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton & Wool Size: 5' X 8’ Price: $416 White and indigo come together to form a detailed motif on this Lauren Ralph Lauren blue patterned rug from Wayfair. It would be a great addition to living and bedroom designs, adding both visual intrigue and comfort.

Best Blue and White Geometric Rugs

1. California Cool Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Cotton & Wool Size: 5' X 7'6" Price: $358 This uplifting Ikat design takes a softer approach to bringing blue and white together for this geometric rug. The blended colors work beautifully across this crisp and bold pattern. Add this rug to casual interiors that speak of sunshine and California. 2. Indigo & White Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' X 7’ Price: $279 Navy lays the foundation for a crisp geometric pattern drawn in elegant ivory across this sophisticated design. This washable rug from Ruggable x Jonathan Adler would work well in contemporary living and dining room schemes as the dark indigo ground allows it to blend with other blues or contrasting colors. 3. Playful Print Rug View at DWR Material: Viscose & Wool Size: 6' X 9’ Price: $2,595 A playful take on blue & white, this DWR patterned rug design from Pieces would make for a vibrant statement in contemporary interiors. Add it to your bedroom, living, or office scheme for a fun and comfortable floor. The subtle addition of pink and orange only adds to the joyful feel of this rug.

Best Blue and White Washable Rugs

1. English Country Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' X 9’ Price: $419 Embroidered and intricate, this Ruggable x Morris & Co. design showcases delicate blue florals. The ivory ground means this English-country-inspired design will also reflect plenty of light around the room and pair well with traditional and modern interiors. 2. Navy Outdoor Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Polypropolene Size: 8' X 10’ Price: $399 Inside and outside, this Pottery Barn rug presents a dark and distressed navy alongside a striking and structured white pattern. This particular shade of navy works well as a neutral and would ground indoor and outdoor living areas with ease. 3. Keith Haring Washable Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' X 7’ Price: $279 Contemporary and clean but filled with personality and presence, this Ruggable x Keith Haring rug fuses steel grey blue with a touch of white. The border features a series of fun characters and would be a perfect fit for modern and graphic schemes.

Best Blue and White Round Rugs

1. Round Sapphire Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 5' Price: $318 Hand-tufted, this charming sapphire & ivory round rug would add softness and detail to your smaller spaces. A great way to draw the eye to a space and create a focal point within a room. 2. Impasto Blue Round Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' Price: $249 A gentle gradient flows from sky blue to pearl white. Referencing the impasto styles of thick paint on canvas, this Ruggable design would be a great soothing touch for contemporary schemes. Place it under a dining table or desk for added comfort and color. 3. Faded Persian Round Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Polyester Size: 5'3" Round Price: $219 A striking repetitive print, this Lulu & Georgia round rug is eye-catching and inviting. Its refined use of color and faded effect, make it a balanced choice for modern and traditional interiors. Paired with neutral-toned furniture, the pattern would pop even more.