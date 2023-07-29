The 12 best blue and white rugs that go so far beyond coastal chic
The best blue and white rugs take the best of the classic beachy look and elevate it to an art form, helping you to create interiors that are sophisticatedly cheerful
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Blue & white is a tried and tested color combination. Images of chinoiserie, Hamptons chic and the coast comes to mind. These two go back a long way and they bring out the best in each other. The blue can be a grounded influence, encouraging a sense of calm and cool whilst the white brings freshness and light into spaces.
To help you decide which rug is right for you, you can take a look at our best rugs feature with a selection of our top picks and expert advice.
To help you bring a bit of blue & white into your scheme, we’ve scoured the best home décor stores and found our favorite picks. Elegant options sit alongside graphic designs in this exclusive list.
Best Blue and White Persian Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 5’ x 7’
Price: $369
This charming Persian rug print presents a library of blues across its detailed design. The white highlights the detail beautifully and allows this decadent print to blend with contemporary furniture and lighting pieces.
Material: Wool
Size: 9' X 12'2"
Price: $3,778
A Moroccan masterpiece, this hand-knotted wool rug is super-soft. The white provides a perfect canvas for pastel and dark blue detailing. The pattern features contrasting thick and thin lines, making this a unique design that keeps on giving.
Material: Cotton & Wool
Size: 5' X 8’
Price: $416
White and indigo come together to form a detailed motif on this Lauren Ralph Lauren blue patterned rug from Wayfair. It would be a great addition to living and bedroom designs, adding both visual intrigue and comfort.
Best Blue and White Geometric Rugs
Material: Cotton & Wool
Size: 5' X 7'6"
Price: $358
This uplifting Ikat design takes a softer approach to bringing blue and white together for this geometric rug. The blended colors work beautifully across this crisp and bold pattern. Add this rug to casual interiors that speak of sunshine and California.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' X 7’
Price: $279
Navy lays the foundation for a crisp geometric pattern drawn in elegant ivory across this sophisticated design. This washable rug from Ruggable x Jonathan Adler would work well in contemporary living and dining room schemes as the dark indigo ground allows it to blend with other blues or contrasting colors.
Material: Viscose & Wool
Size: 6' X 9’
Price: $2,595
A playful take on blue & white, this DWR patterned rug design from Pieces would make for a vibrant statement in contemporary interiors. Add it to your bedroom, living, or office scheme for a fun and comfortable floor. The subtle addition of pink and orange only adds to the joyful feel of this rug.
Best Blue and White Washable Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 6' X 9’
Price: $419
Embroidered and intricate, this Ruggable x Morris & Co. design showcases delicate blue florals. The ivory ground means this English-country-inspired design will also reflect plenty of light around the room and pair well with traditional and modern interiors.
Material: Polypropolene
Size: 8' X 10’
Price: $399
Inside and outside, this Pottery Barn rug presents a dark and distressed navy alongside a striking and structured white pattern. This particular shade of navy works well as a neutral and would ground indoor and outdoor living areas with ease.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' X 7’
Price: $279
Contemporary and clean but filled with personality and presence, this Ruggable x Keith Haring rug fuses steel grey blue with a touch of white. The border features a series of fun characters and would be a perfect fit for modern and graphic schemes.
Best Blue and White Round Rugs
Material: Wool
Size: 5'
Price: $318
Hand-tufted, this charming sapphire & ivory round rug would add softness and detail to your smaller spaces. A great way to draw the eye to a space and create a focal point within a room.
Material: Polyester
Size: 6'
Price: $249
A gentle gradient flows from sky blue to pearl white. Referencing the impasto styles of thick paint on canvas, this Ruggable design would be a great soothing touch for contemporary schemes. Place it under a dining table or desk for added comfort and color.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5'3" Round
Price: $219
A striking repetitive print, this Lulu & Georgia round rug is eye-catching and inviting. Its refined use of color and faded effect, make it a balanced choice for modern and traditional interiors. Paired with neutral-toned furniture, the pattern would pop even more.
What colors go with a blue rug?
A blue rug can come in many different shapes, sizes, and textures. Identifying which colors would match best with your blue rug can seem like the beginning of an endless search but certain shades are guaranteed to marry well with any type of blue. “I love to contrast blue with white or cream furniture. It depends on the blue of course but yellow, lavender, and lilac also look great,” says rug expert and fiber artist Rosemary Hallgarten.
If you have opted for a patterned blue rug, this makes it slightly easier to decide which hues would work best with it. Leaning into the accent colors of the rug design will ensure the rest of the room feels cohesive and colorful. As Rosemary says, white is a bankable color choice, particularly if you opt for a solid blue or minimal blue rug design. Blue and white together absorb bolder hues like orange and yellow well allowing you to inject some personality into your scheme too.
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
11 backyard shade ideas for a resort-worthy retreat from the heat
Take cover in style with these designer-approved backyard shade ideas, from pretty pergolas to cool pool houses to help you stay cool in the heat
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
The best indoor flowering plants that need little or no sunlight - how darker corners can flourish
Expert advice on shade-loving species for a glorious indoor garden that will work in even the darkest of corners
By Jacky Parker Published